Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration of wearing the Saudi bisht on Founding Day transformed into a global digital event within a matter of hours, as the total views exceeded 25 million within the first 24 hours across the player's official accounts and his club's account, with a clear acceleration in the rate of cross-continental spread.



Digital data indicates that the content reached over 600 million total followers across social media platforms linked to the player's and club's accounts, as well as equivalent sports networks. Europe accounted for about 38% of the interaction volume due to the player's historical fan base, while the Americas recorded about 27% of the total views, driven by sports and entertainment platforms. Asia and the Middle East achieved about 30% of the interaction, with a noticeable increase in re-sharing within digital communities related to culture and sports.



Performance analysis shows over 3 million likes recorded in the first few hours, in addition to more than 420,000 direct shares of clips and images, with a spread rate reaching 10,000 re-shares every hour during the event's initial peak. Time indicators reveal that the video reached a million views in less than 35 minutes after its publication.



In terms of media impact, sports and cultural platforms in over 70 countries re-shared the scene, which expanded the visual presence of the Saudi attire beyond the local framework. The content attracted an audience that exceeds the traditional sports follower, as digital analyses showed the entry of new categories interested in culture, heritage, and tourism, accounting for nearly 22% of the total interaction.



Economically and marketing-wise, this spread reflects the value of the connection between sports power and national identity; the emergence of a Saudi cultural symbol through a personality with over half a billion followers grants the event immediate global reach without traditional advertising campaigns. The figures confirm the formation of a high-density international connection moment that brought together history, sports, and national image in a single piece of content that reached a global audience in just one day, with views continuing to rise after the initial wave of publication.