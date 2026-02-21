ستكون الأنظار متجهة صوب مهاجم الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الهلال النجم الفرنسي كريم بنزيما خلال لقاء اليوم (السبت) أمام الاتحاد (فريقه السابق).


وستكون قمة الجولة الـ23 من «كلاسيكو» دوري روشن السعودي مثيرة للجدل وملفتة للنظر من جميع النواحي، فاللقاء سيكون «نارياً» على جميع المقاييس، وتحمل هذه المباراة أهمية كبيرة لكلا الفريقين، وتعد فرصة لبنزيما لإثبات نفسه في هذه المنافسة القوية.


كما يطمح «الحكومة» بأن يصبح أول أجنبي، وثالث لاعب يسجل للفريقين خلال مواجهاتهما بدوري المحترفين، بعد مختار فلاتة وسعود عبدالحميد، وفقاً لإحصاءات «أوبتا».


يدخل الفريقان هذه المباراة بمعنويات مرتفعة، إذ حقق الهلال فوزاً مهماً على الاتفاق بنتيجة 2-0، بينما حقق الاتحاد انتصاراً على الفيحاء بنتيجة 2-1 في الجولة السابقة.