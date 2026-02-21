All eyes will be on the first-team football striker of Al-Hilal, the French star Karim Benzema, during today's match (Saturday) against Al-Ittihad (his former team).



The summit of the 23rd round of the "Clasico" of the Roshan Saudi League will be controversial and eye-catching from all aspects, as the match will be "fiery" by all standards. This match carries great importance for both teams and is an opportunity for Benzema to prove himself in this fierce competition.



Benzema also aspires to become the first foreign player and the third player to score for both teams during their encounters in the Professional League, after Mukhtar Faltah and Saud Abdulhamid, according to "Opta" statistics.



Both teams enter this match with high morale, as Al-Hilal achieved an important victory over Al-Ettifaq with a score of 2-0, while Al-Ittihad secured a win against Al-Fayha with a score of 2-1 in the previous round.