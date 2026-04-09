The president of the Spanish League, Javier Tebas, welcomed the possibility of holding some La Liga matches in Morocco.

Tebas stated in remarks to the official Moroccan News Agency: "Organizing matches from the Spanish league in Morocco remains a very viable and logical option given the great popularity that the league enjoys in Morocco, along with the ease of travel and the historical and sporting ties that connect it to Spain."

The Middle East: A Strategic Market for La Liga

Tebas added that the Middle East and North Africa represent a strategic market for the Spanish League, noting that the league's data shows that the fan base for the Spanish league in this region may surpass that of the English league.

A Previous Failed Attempt

It is worth mentioning that the Spanish League had to cancel the match between Barcelona and Villarreal in La Liga in Miami, USA, last October, following fierce criticism in Spain.

The match was scheduled to take place at Hard Rock Stadium on December 20, making it the first match in the Spanish First Division outside of Spain and the first European league match to be held abroad, but the Spanish League canceled the transfer of the match.

Joint Organization of the 2030 World Cup

Morocco will host the 2030 World Cup in collaboration with Spain and Portugal, with three celebratory matches held to mark the centenary of the tournament in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, with one match in each country.