رحب رئيس رابطة الدوري الإسباني خافيير تيباس بإمكانية إقامة بعض مباريات بطولة الليغا في المغرب.

وقال تيباس في تصريحات لوكالة المغرب العربي للأنباء الرسمية: «تنظيم مباريات من الدوري الإسباني في المغرب يبقى خياراً وراداً جداً ومنطقياً في ظل الشعبية الكبيرة التي تحظى بها البطولة في المغرب، إلى جانب سهولة التنقل، والروابط التاريخية والرياضية التي تجمعه بإسبانيا».

الشرق الأوسط سوق إستراتيجية لليغا

وأضاف تيباس أن منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا تعد سوقاً إستراتيجية لرابطة الدوري الإسباني، لافتاً إلى أن بيانات الرابطة تظهر أن قاعدة جماهير الدوري الإسباني في هذه المنطقة قد تفوق نظيرتها الخاصة بالدوري الإنجليزي.

محاولة سابقة فاشلة

يُذكر أن رابطة الدوري الإسباني اضطرت في أكتوبر الماضي إلى إلغاء إقامة مباراة برشلونة وفياريال في الليغا بمدينة ميامي الأمريكية، بعد انتقادات عنيفة في إسبانيا.

وكان من المقرر أن تُقام المباراة على استاد هارد روك في 20 ديسمبر، لتكون أول مباراة في دوري الدرجة الأولى الإسباني خارج إسبانيا وأول مباراة من دوري أوروبي تُقام في الخارج، لكن رابطة الدوري الإسباني ألغت نقل اللقاء.

تنظيم مشترك لمونديال 2030

وسينظم المغرب كأس العالم 2030 بالتعاون مع إسبانيا والبرتغال، مع إقامة ثلاث مباريات احتفالية بمناسبة الذكرى المئوية للمسابقة في الأرجنتين وباراغواي وأوروغواي، بواقع مباراة واحدة في كل دولة.