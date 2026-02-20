The Riyadh team returned to the path of victories after a 15-match absence when they defeated their guest, Al-Khulood, by two goals to none this evening (Thursday) in the match held at Al-Hazm Club's stadium in Al-Rass, as part of the 23rd round of the Roshan Saudi Pro League.



The match witnessed a strong start from the Riyadh team, which managed to score two goals within 6 minutes. Teddy Oko scored the first goal in the second minute of the match, then his teammate Leandro Antonis added the second goal for Riyadh in the sixth minute. The match continued with this score until referee Mohammed Al-Huwaish announced Riyadh's victory by two goals to none.



With this result, Riyadh achieves its third victory and reaches 16 points, placing them in 15th position, while Al-Khulood suffers its 15th loss, remaining at 19 points in 13th position.