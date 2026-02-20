عاد فريق الرياض لطريق الانتصارات بعد غياب دام 15 جولة عندما تفوق مساء اليوم (الخميس) على ضيفه الخلود بهدفين دون مقابل في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة 23 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية لفريق الرياض الذي تمكن من إحراز هدفين في غضون 6 دقائق، إذ أحرز تيدي أوكو الهدف الأول في الدقيقة الثانية من عمر اللقاء، ثم أضاف زميله لياندرو انتونيس الهدف الثاني لفريق الرياض في الدقيقة السادسة، واستمر اللقاء بهذه النتيجة إلى أن أعلن الحكم محمد الهويش فوز الرياض بهدفين دون مقابل.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الرياض فوزه الثالث ووصل للنقطة الـ16 في المركز الـ15، فيما تلقى الخلود الخسارة الـ15 وتجمد رصيده عند 19 نقطة في المركز الـ13.