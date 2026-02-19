تتجه الأنظار إلى المواجهة المرتقبة التي تجمع بين الشباب وضمك ضمن منافسات دوري روشن السعودي، والتي تحمل طابعاً خاصاً للمدرب الجزائري نور الدين بن زكري، المدرب الجديد لليث الذي يدخل التحدي بشحنة معنوية كبيرة، لكنه يصطدم بذكريات معقدة أمام فريقه السابق، فقد قاد بن زكري ضمك في 35 مباراة، في أطول تجاربه التدريبية في المسابقة، إلا أن الأرقام لا تقف إلى جانبه هذه المرة.
المواجهة تمثل الاختبار الرابع له أمام ضمك في الدوري، بعدما خسر اللقاءات الثلاثة السابقة، ما يمنح المباراة بعداً ثأرياً واضحاً للمدرب الساعي إلى كسر العقدة. وكان سجله أمام الشباب خلال قيادته لضمك لم يكن أكثر إشراقاً؛ إذ تعرض لهزيمتين، في مشهد يعكس صراعاً رقمياً يتجدد هذه الجولة.
وبين رغبة بن زكري في كتابة بداية قوية مع الشباب، وطموح ضمك لمواصلة تفوقه التاريخي عليه، تبرز الأرقام كلاعب خفي قد يحسم ملامح المواجهة قبل صافرة النهاية.
All eyes are on the anticipated clash between Al-Shabab and Damac in the Roshan Saudi League, which holds special significance for the Algerian coach Nour Eddine Ben Zekri, the new coach of Al-Layth who enters the challenge with a great morale boost. However, he faces complicated memories against his former team, having led Damac in 35 matches, making it the longest coaching experience he had in the competition. Yet, the numbers do not stand by his side this time.
The match represents his fourth test against Damac in the league, after losing the previous three encounters, which gives the match a clear revenge aspect for the coach seeking to break the curse. His record against Al-Shabab while coaching Damac was not more promising either; he suffered two defeats, reflecting a numerical struggle that renews this round.
Amid Ben Zekri's desire to write a strong beginning with Al-Shabab and Damac's ambition to continue its historical superiority over him, the numbers emerge as a hidden player that could determine the features of the encounter before the final whistle.