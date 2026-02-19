تتجه الأنظار إلى المواجهة المرتقبة التي تجمع بين الشباب وضمك ضمن منافسات دوري روشن السعودي، والتي تحمل طابعاً خاصاً للمدرب الجزائري نور الدين بن زكري، المدرب الجديد لليث الذي يدخل التحدي بشحنة معنوية كبيرة، لكنه يصطدم بذكريات معقدة أمام فريقه السابق، فقد قاد بن زكري ضمك في 35 مباراة، في أطول تجاربه التدريبية في المسابقة، إلا أن الأرقام لا تقف إلى جانبه هذه المرة.


المواجهة تمثل الاختبار الرابع له أمام ضمك في الدوري، بعدما خسر اللقاءات الثلاثة السابقة، ما يمنح المباراة بعداً ثأرياً واضحاً للمدرب الساعي إلى كسر العقدة. وكان سجله أمام الشباب خلال قيادته لضمك لم يكن أكثر إشراقاً؛ إذ تعرض لهزيمتين، في مشهد يعكس صراعاً رقمياً يتجدد هذه الجولة.


وبين رغبة بن زكري في كتابة بداية قوية مع الشباب، وطموح ضمك لمواصلة تفوقه التاريخي عليه، تبرز الأرقام كلاعب خفي قد يحسم ملامح المواجهة قبل صافرة النهاية.