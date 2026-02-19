All eyes are on the anticipated clash between Al-Shabab and Damac in the Roshan Saudi League, which holds special significance for the Algerian coach Nour Eddine Ben Zekri, the new coach of Al-Layth who enters the challenge with a great morale boost. However, he faces complicated memories against his former team, having led Damac in 35 matches, making it the longest coaching experience he had in the competition. Yet, the numbers do not stand by his side this time.



The match represents his fourth test against Damac in the league, after losing the previous three encounters, which gives the match a clear revenge aspect for the coach seeking to break the curse. His record against Al-Shabab while coaching Damac was not more promising either; he suffered two defeats, reflecting a numerical struggle that renews this round.



Amid Ben Zekri's desire to write a strong beginning with Al-Shabab and Damac's ambition to continue its historical superiority over him, the numbers emerge as a hidden player that could determine the features of the encounter before the final whistle.