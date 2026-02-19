The Asian Football Confederation has informed the clubs qualified for the Round of 16 in the 2025-2026 AFC Champions League, after its completion. The first leg matches of the Round of 16 will take place from March 2 to 4, with the return matches scheduled for one week later. Al-Hilal, which topped the Western region standings without a loss with 22 points, will face Al-Sadd in a matchup between two former champions.



Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli, in second place, will face Al-Duhail on March 2, with the return leg on March 9 at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah City, Jeddah. Al-Ahli aims to defend the title it won last season, while Al-Duhail seeks to win the cup for the first time. As for Al-Ittihad, the third Saudi club to qualify, it finished its league stage strongly after a start that saw two losses. The team will face Al-Wahda in the first leg on March 3, with the return leg on March 10 at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah City, Jeddah.



The Saudi league champion will be cautious in this matchup, especially since its Emirati opponent reached the same round comfortably.



The Iranian representative finished the competition in third place, and after this strong performance, it will enter its match against Shabab Al-Ahli, which qualified in sixth place, with high ambitions.



In the Eastern region, Machida Zelvia crowned its first continental appearance by topping the league stage standings in the East, and it will be determined to continue its successful journey.



The Japanese team will face Gangwon from the Republic of Korea, which secured its qualification by a very narrow margin after outperforming its compatriot Ulsan HD on goal difference.



Vissel Kobe felt disappointed for not finishing at the top after being at the summit for most of the competition, but it will now focus on advancing past the Round of 16 after being eliminated at this stage last season.



The team will face Seoul, which qualified in seventh place, which means the Japanese team must not underestimate its opponent.



Sanfrecce Hiroshima has ensured the qualification of all three Japanese clubs, and it will do everything it can to continue its journey in the knockout stages.



The team will meet Johor Darul Ta'zim, which will enter the match with confidence after defeating Vissel Kobe and securing a spot in the Round of 16.



On the other hand, Buriram United faces Melbourne City in a match between two teams that have shown consistent performances during the league stage.



The Australian representative won 4 matches and drew 2 after a start that saw two losses, while Buriram exemplified consistency with strong performances against the continent's best teams.



The draw for the knockout stages of the 2025-2026 AFC Champions League is scheduled for March 25, with the finals to be held in a centralized format in Jeddah from April 16 to 25.



Western Region Matches



Al-Sadd (Qatar) × Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia)



Al-Duhail (Qatar) × Al-Ahli (Saudi Arabia)



Shabab Al-Ahli (UAE) × Tractor (Iran)



Al-Wahda (UAE) × Al-Ittihad (Saudi Arabia)



First leg: March 2-3; Return leg: March 9-10



Eastern Region Matches



Gangwon (South Korea) × Machida Zelvia (Japan)



Seoul (South Korea) × Vissel Kobe (Japan)



Johor Darul Ta'zim (Malaysia) × Sanfrecce Hiroshima (Japan)



Melbourne City (Australia) × Buriram United (Thailand)



First leg: March 3-4; Return leg: March 10-11