أبلغ الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم، الأندية المتأهلة لـ16 في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2025-2026، بعد اكتمالها، إذ تُقام مباريات الذهاب من دور الـ16 خلال الفترة من 2 إلى 4 مارس، على أن تُلعب مواجهات الإياب بعد أسبوع واحد، حيث يلتقي الهلال، الذي تصدر ترتيب منطقة الغرب دون خسارة برصيد 22 نقطة، مع السد في مواجهة تجمع بين بطلين سابقين.
في المقابل يواجه الأهلي السعودي، صاحب المركز الثاني، فريق الدحيل في 2 مارس على أن يخوض الإياب في 9 من الشهر نفسه على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله بجدة، ويتطلع الأهلي إلى الدفاع عن اللقب الذي تُوّج به في الموسم الماضي، في حين يسعى الدحيل إلى إحراز الكأس للمرة الأولى، أما الاتحاد، ثالث الأندية السعودية المتأهلة، فقد أنهى مشواره في مرحلة الدوري بقوة بعد بداية شهدت خسارتين، سيواجه الفريق الوحدة الإماراتي، في الذهاب يوم 3 مارس على أن تكون مباراة الإياب يوم 10 من الشهر نفسه وعلى ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله بجدة.
وسيكون بطل الدوري السعودي حذراً في هذه المواجهة، لا سيما أن منافسه الإماراتي بلغ الدور ذاته بأريحية.
وأنهى ممثل إيران المنافسات في المركز الثالث، وبعد الأداء القوي سيدخل مواجهته أمام شباب الأهلي، الذي تأهل سادساً، بطموحات كبيرة.
وفي منطقة الشرق، توّج ماتشيدا زيلفيا ظهوره القاري الأول بتصدر ترتيب مرحلة الدوري في منطقة الشرق، وسيكون مصمماً على مواصلة مشواره الناجح.
وسيواجه الفريق الياباني نادي غانغوون من جمهورية كوريا الذي حسم تأهله بفارق ضئيل للغاية بعدما تفوق على مواطنه أولسان إتش دي بفارق الأهداف.
وكان فيسيل كوبي يشعر بخيبة أمل لعدم احتلاله الصدارة بعدما ظل في القمة معظم فترات المنافسة، لكنه سيركز الآن على تجاوز دور الـ16 بعد خروجه عند هذه المرحلة في الموسم الماضي.
وسيواجه الفريق سيؤول الذي تأهل في المركز السابع، ما يفرض على الفريق الياباني عدم الاستهانة بمنافسه.
وضمن سانفريس هيروشيما تأهل الأندية اليابانية الثلاثة، وسيبذل كل ما لديه من أجل مواصلة المشوار في الأدوار الإقصائية.
وسيلاقي الفريق جوهور دار التعظيم الذي سيدخل المواجهة بثقة بعد فوزه على فيسيل كوبي وحجز بطاقة العبور إلى دور الـ16.
في المقابل يواجه بوريرام يونايتد فريق ملبورن سيتي في لقاء يجمع بين فريقين قدما مستويات ثابتة خلال مرحلة الدوري.
وفاز ممثل أستراليا في 4 مباريات وتعادل في اثنتين بعد بداية شهدت خسارتين، في حين كان بوريرام مثالاً على الثبات بعدما قدم عروضاً قوية أمام أفضل فرق القارة.
ومن المقرر سحب قرعة الأدوار الإقصائية في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2025-2026 يوم 25 مارس، على أن تُقام النهائيات بنظام التجمع في جدة خلال الفترة من 16 إلى 25 أبريل.
لقاءات منطقة الغرب
السد (قطر) × الهلال (السعودية)
الدحيل (قطر) × الأهلي (السعودية)
شباب الأهلي (الإمارات) × تراكتور (إيران)
الوحدة (الإمارات) × الاتحاد (السعودية)
الذهاب: 2-3 مارس؛ الإياب: 9-10 مارس
لقاءات منطقة الشرق
غانغوون (كوريا الجنوبية) × ماتشيدا زيلفيا (اليابان)
سيؤول (كوريا الجنوبية) × فيسيل كوبي (اليابان)
جوهور دار التعظيم (ماليزيا) × سانفريس هيروشيما (اليابان)
ملبورن سيتي (أستراليا) × بوريرام يونايتد (تايلاند)
الذهاب: 3-4 مارس؛ الإياب: 10-11 مارس