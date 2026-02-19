وجه مدرب إيه سي ميلان، ماسيميليانو أليغري، كلمات قاسية لمدرب كومو سيسك فابريغاس، عقب المباراة التي جمعت الفريقين أمس (الأربعاء) في بطولة الدوري الإيطالي، والتي انتهت بالتعادل 1-1.

توتر في الدقائق الأخيرة

بدأ التوتر في الدقيقة 80 عندما غادر فابريغاس منطقته الفنية وسحب قميص نجم ميلان أليكسيس ساليمايكرز، ما منع اللاعب من مساعدة فريقه في إيقاف هجمة لفريق كومو.

وانفجر أليغري غضباً في وجه نجم أرسنال وتشيلسي السابق، ما أدى إلى طرده من قبل حكم اللقاء، فيما اكتفى الحكم بإنذار فابريغاس.

اعتذار فابريغاس

واعتذر مدرب كومو عن سلوكه غير الرياضي في المؤتمر الصحفي الذي أعقب المباراة، وبينما كان يغادر قاعة الإعلام، التقى بأليغري، الذي كان من المقرر أن يتحدث إلى وسائل الإعلام أيضاً.

كلمات قاسية من أليغري

وبمجرد أن التقى أليغري فابريغاس مجدداً، وجه له وابلاً من الشتائم اللاذعة، حيث قال: «أنت طفل.. أنت أحمق! لقد بدأت تدريب للتو»، وذلك بحسب ما نقلته صحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية.

تحذير مستقبلي

وقال أليغري لاحقاً: «في المرة القادمة التي أرى فيها شخصاً يركض من أمامي، سأقوم بتدخل انزلاقي».