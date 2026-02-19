AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri directed harsh words at Como coach Cesc Fabregas following the match between the two teams yesterday (Wednesday) in the Italian league, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Tension in the final minutes

The tension began in the 80th minute when Fabregas left his technical area and pulled the shirt of Milan star Alexis Saelemaekers, preventing the player from helping his team stop a counterattack from Como.

Allegri exploded in anger at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star, which led to his ejection by the match referee, while the referee only issued a warning to Fabregas.

Fabregas's apology

The Como coach apologized for his unsportsmanlike behavior in the press conference following the match, and as he was leaving the media room, he encountered Allegri, who was also scheduled to speak to the media.

Harsh words from Allegri

As soon as Allegri met Fabregas again, he unleashed a torrent of sharp insults, saying: "You are a child... You are foolish! You just started coaching," according to the British newspaper "Daily Mail."

Future warning

Allegri later said: "The next time I see someone running in front of me, I will make a sliding tackle."