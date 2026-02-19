أكد مدرب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي القادسية، بريندان رودجرز، صعوبة مواجهة الأخدود ، ضمن منافسات الجولة 23 من دوري روشن السعودي ، وقال: « أمامنا مباراة مهمة وصعبة للغاية، فريق الأخدود من الفرق المنظمة في الدوري ويجب علينا أن نحترمه»، وأضاف: «سوف ندخل المباراة من أجل النقاط الثلاث، وسنبحث عن المساحات واستغلالها بالشكل المناسب خصوصاً أن فريق الأخدود ليس من السهل اختراق دفاعه المنظم، مطالباً لاعبيه بالتركيز خلال المباراة والعودة بالنقاط الثلاث إلى الخبر».


من جانبه، أطلقت إدارة شركة نادي القادسية مبادرة «الأثر الطيب ممتد» وهي حملة عمرة خلال شهر رمضان المبارك، باسم لاعب الفئات السنية الراحل تركي السعيد، الذي انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى، الأحد الماضي.