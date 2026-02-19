The head coach of the first football team of Al-Qadisiyah Club, Brendan Rodgers, confirmed the difficulty of facing Al-Akhudood in the 23rd round of the Roshan Saudi League, saying: "We have an important and very difficult match ahead of us. Al-Akhudood is one of the organized teams in the league, and we must respect them." He added: "We will enter the match looking for the three points, and we will seek to find and exploit spaces appropriately, especially since Al-Akhudood's organized defense is not easy to penetrate. He urged his players to focus during the match and return with the three points to Khobar."



On its part, the management of Al-Qadisiyah Club launched the initiative "The Good Impact Continues," which is an Umrah campaign during the holy month of Ramadan, in the name of the late youth player Turki Al-Saeed, who passed away last Sunday.