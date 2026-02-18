Newcastle United has taken a significant step towards the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League by thrashing their Azerbaijani hosts, Karabakh, 6-1 today (Wednesday) in the first leg of the continental playoff.



The match saw a remarkable performance from star Anthony Gordon, who scored four goals (a super hat-trick) and received the match ball for his hat-trick as well as the Man of the Match award.



Gordon opened the scoring early in the third minute, then the German Malik Thiaw added the second goal in the eighth minute. Gordon then scored his second personal goal and the third for his team from a penalty in the 32nd minute, before netting his third goal (hat-trick) in the 34th minute. He capped off his personal four-goal tally and the fifth for his team with a second penalty in the dying seconds of the first half.



In the second half, Elvin Zafaroglu scored a consolation goal for Karabakh in the 55th minute, but Jacob Murphy completed Newcastle's six-goal tally in the 72nd minute of the match.



The two teams will meet again next Tuesday at St. James' Park for the return leg, with Newcastle United holding several opportunities to secure their qualification for the Round of 16.