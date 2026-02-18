وضع نيوكاسل يونايتد الإنجليزي قدماً في دور الـ16 من دوري أبطال أوروبا عبر اكتساح مضيفه كاراباغ الأذربيجاني 6-1، اليوم (الأربعاء)، في ذهاب الملحق القاري.


شهدت المباراة تألقاً لافتاً للنجم أنتوني جوردون الذي سجل أربعة أهداف (سوبر هاتريك)، ونال كرة الهاتريك وجائزة أفضل لاعب في المباراة.


وافتتح جوردون مهرجان الأهداف مبكراً في الدقيقة الثالثة ثم أضاف الألماني مالك ثياو الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة الثامنة، ليعود جوردون ويسجل هدفه الشخصي الثاني والثالث لفريقه من ضربة جزاء في الدقيقة 32، ثم سجل هدفه الثالث (هاتريك) في الدقيقة 34، قبل أن يختتم رباعيته الشخصية والهدف الخامس لفريقه من ضربة جزاء ثانية في الثواني الأخيرة للشوط الأول.


وفي الشوط الثاني، سجل إلفين ظفار قولييف هدف حفظ ماء الوجه لفريق كاراباغ في الدقيقة 55، لكن جيكوب مورفي اختتم سداسية نيوكاسل في الدقيقة 72 من عمر اللقاء.


وسيلتقي الفريقان مجدداً الثلاثاء القادم على ملعب سانت جيمس بارك في لقاء الإياب، ويملك فريق نيوكاسل يونايتد فرصاً عدة لحسم تأهله لدور الـ16.