احتل نادي النصر السعودي، المركز 16 عالمياً بـ 62 مليون متابع، في قائمة الـTop 20 الأكثر متابعة عالمياً، إذ أظهرت أحدث الإحصاءات حول أكثر أندية كرة القدم متابعة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي العالمية أن ريال مدريد يتربع على القمة بإجمالي 474.7 مليون متابع، وفق التقرير الذي بثه موقع الـ«RT» عبر الشبكة العنكبوتية، ويتفوق الريال على غريمه التقليدي برشلونة الذي يأتي في المركز الثاني بـ 428.3 مليون متابع، عبر منصات «إنستغرام، فيسبوك، إكس (تويتر سابقاً)، تيك توك، يوتيوب»، وتوضح هذه البيانات مدى الهيمنة الإسبانية على الساحة الرقمية، فيما تظل المنافسة محتدمة بين أندية كبرى أخرى مثل مانشستر يونايتد، باريس سان جيرمان، مانشستر سيتي، تشيلسي، ويوفنتوس، التي تتصدر المراتب العليا في معظم المنصات، على الرغم من سيطرة الأندية الأوروبية، إلا أن بعض الأندية العربية حققت حضوراً لافتاً في قائمة Top 20 الأكثر متابعة عالمياً، إذ جاء النصر السعودي في المركز 16 عالمياً بـ 62 مليون متابع، مدعوماً بانتشار نجوم عالميين مثل كريستيانو رونالدو، والأهلي المصري في المركز 18 عالمياً بـ 57.7 مليون متابع، ليكون أبرز ممثل عربي وأفريقي بين الكبار، وهذا التصنيف يعكس قوة تأثير الأندية العربية بين جماهير كرة القدم عالمياً، لا سيما مع انتقال لاعبين كبار إلى بعض الفرق العربية، ما يعزز انتشارها الرقمي.