The Saudi Al-Nassr Club ranked 16th globally with 62 million followers in the Top 20 most followed clubs worldwide. The latest statistics on the most followed football clubs on global social media platforms show that Real Madrid sits at the top with a total of 474.7 million followers, according to a report broadcast by the "RT" website. Real Madrid surpasses its traditional rival Barcelona, which comes in second with 428.3 million followers across platforms like Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and YouTube. This data illustrates the dominance of Spanish clubs in the digital arena, while competition remains fierce among other major clubs such as Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Juventus, which occupy the top ranks on most platforms. Despite the dominance of European clubs, some Arab clubs have made a notable presence in the Top 20 most followed worldwide, with Al-Nassr coming in 16th globally with 62 million followers, bolstered by the presence of global stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, and Al Ahly from Egypt in 18th place globally with 57.7 million followers, making it the most prominent Arab and African representative among the giants. This ranking reflects the strong influence of Arab clubs among football fans globally, especially with the transfer of top players to some Arab teams, enhancing their digital presence.