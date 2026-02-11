Mohammed Al-Lami, a member of the honorary board of Al-Ittihad Club and former general supervisor of the youth categories, confirmed to "Okaz" that the first football team achieved a significant and deserved victory over the Qatari team Al-Gharafa with a clean seven-goal score, securing qualification for the Round of 16 in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs. He praised the outstanding technical performance displayed by the players of Al-Ittihad in the match against Al-Gharafa, which confirms that the team is capable of continuing its journey in the Asian tournament and striving to achieve the continental title, God willing.



Al-Lami commended the work done by coach Kونسيساو according to the available technical capabilities, as well as the technical efforts of the Al-Ittihad players in competing strongly for the King's Cup and aiming to win the AFC Champions League for elite clubs this season. He expressed his confidence in the players' spirit of challenge, as the fans of Al-Ittihad often chant, "With spirit, the King's Cup and the AFC Champions League titles won't slip away."



Al-Lami also praised the artistic display provided by the Al-Ittihad fans in the stands and their moral support for the players during the match against Al-Gharafa, which contributed to achieving victory and qualifying for the Round of 16 in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.



On another note, coach Kونسيساو is finalizing his technical preparations for the match against Al-Faihah, tomorrow (Friday) at 8:30 PM, at the Al-Naema Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the 22nd round of the Saudi Pro League. He will conduct a football drill during which he will determine the appropriate technical approach and the starting lineup for the anticipated match.