أكد لـ«عكاظ» عضو شرف نادي الاتحاد المشرف العام على الفئات السنية السابق محمد اللامي أن الفريق الكروي الأول نجح في تحقيق فوز كبير ومستحق على فريق الغرافة القطري بسباعية نظيفة وضمان التأهل لدور ثمن النهائي في مسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة. مشيداً بالأداء الفني الرائع الذي ظهر به لاعبو العميد في مواجهة الغرافة، الذي يؤكد أن الفريق قادر على مواصلة المشوار في البطولة الآسيوية والسعي لتحقيق اللقب القاري بمشيئة الله.


وأشاد اللامي بالعمل الذي يقوم المدرب كونسيساو وفق الإمكانات الفنية المتاحة له، وكذلك بالجهود الفنية للاعبي الفريق الاتحادي في المنافسة بقوة على تحقيق كأس الملك وحصد لقب دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة في الموسم الحالي، مبدياً ثقته في روح التحدي للاعبين، وكما يردد جماهير العميد «بالروح بطولتي كأس الملك ودوري أبطال آسيا لا تروح».


وأشاد اللامي بما تقدمه جماهير العميد من لوحة فنية في المدرجات ودعم معنوي للاعبي الفريق الاتحادي في مواجهة الغرافة القطري، أسهم في تحقيق الفوز والتأهل لدور الـ16 في دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة.


من جانب آخر ينهي المدرب كونسيساو تحضيراته الفنية لمواجهة فريق الفيحاء، غداً (الجمعة) الساعة 8:30 مساء، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن مباريات الجولة الـ22 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ سيجري مناورة كروية سيعتمد خلالها النهج الفني المناسب والتشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها اللقاء المرتقب.