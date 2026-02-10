سبعة أهداف بكل الأشكال والألوان رسمها نجوم الاتحاد في أرض الميدان، وردد جمهوره «مزيان يا اتحاد مزيان»، سبعة أهداف هز بها الاتحاد شباك ضيفه الغرافة القطري، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن لقاءات الجولة السابعة من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، ليتأهل الاتحاد رسمياً لدور الـ16 من المسابقة.


تناوب على تسجيل الأهداف يوسف النصيري (د:3) وحسام عوار - «هاتريك» (د:20، 58، 79) وروجر فيرنانديز - هدفين (د:49، 62) ودانيلو بيريرا (د:51).


بدأ اللقاء برغبة اتحادية قوية لحسم التأهل لدور الـ16، ولم تمضِ سوى 3 دقائق حتى وضع يوسف النصيري بصمته التهديفية الأولى بقميص الاتحاد، بعد تلقيه تمريرة من مهند الشنقيطي، ليسددها النصيري في المرمى هدفاً أول للاتحاد (د:3)، واستمر الضغط الاتحادي، ومن تمريرة قصيرة من اللاعب محمدو دومبيا سدد حسام عوار كرة أرضية على يسار الحارس خليفة ندياي هدفاً ثانياً للاتحاد (د:20)، وبعد 10 دقائق هز روجر فيرنانديز شباك الغرافة ولكن تم إلغاء الهدف بداعي التسلل.


وفي الشوط الثاني انفجر نجوم الاتحاد وأحرزوا خمسة أهداف، بدأها روجر فيرنانديز بسيناريو الهدف المُلغى في الشوط الأول، لكنه هذه المرة كسر التسلل وأحرز الهدف الثالث (د:49)، ومن ركلة زاوية لعب موسى ديابي كرة سريعة لحسام عوار الذي لعبها عرضية ليحولها دانيلو بيريرا برأسه داخل الشباك هدفاً رابعاً للاتحاد (د:51)، ثم أضاف حسام عوار الهدف الخامس (د:58)، وسجل روجر فيرنانديز الهدف السادس (د:62)، واختتم حسام عوار مسلسل الأهداف بإحرازه الهدف الشخصي الثالث (هاتريك) والسابع لفريقه (د:79)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الاتحاد بسبعة أهداف دون مقابل.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الاتحاد فوزه الرابع ويصل للنقطة الـ12 ويتأهل رسمياً لدور الـ16 محتلاً المركز الخامس، فيما تلقى الغرافة الخسارة الخامسة وتجمد رصيده عند 6 نقاط في المركز العاشر.