Seven goals in all shapes and colors were scored by the stars of Al-Ittihad on the field, as their fans chanted "Mzyan ya Ittihad Mzyan." Seven goals with which Al-Ittihad shook the net of their Qatari guest Al-Gharafa, in the match held at the "Al-Inmaa" Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the seventh round of the AFC Champions League, officially qualifying Al-Ittihad for the Round of 16 of the tournament.



Goals were scored by Youssef En-Nesyri (3'), Houssem Aouar - "hat-trick" (20', 58', 79'), Roger Fernandes - two goals (49', 62'), and Danilo Pereira (51').



The match started with a strong desire from Al-Ittihad to secure qualification for the Round of 16, and it took only 3 minutes for Youssef En-Nesyri to make his first scoring mark in the Al-Ittihad jersey, after receiving a pass from Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti, to shoot it into the net for the first goal for Al-Ittihad (3'). The pressure continued from Al-Ittihad, and from a short pass by player Mohamedou Doumbia, Houssem Aouar shot a ground ball to the left of goalkeeper Khalifa N'Diaye for the second goal for Al-Ittihad (20'). Ten minutes later, Roger Fernandes found the net of Al-Gharafa, but the goal was disallowed for offside.



In the second half, the stars of Al-Ittihad exploded and scored five goals, starting with Roger Fernandes, who, after the disallowed goal scenario in the first half, this time broke the offside trap and scored the third goal (49'). From a corner kick, Moussa Diaby played a quick ball to Houssem Aouar, who crossed it for Danilo Pereira to head it into the net for the fourth goal for Al-Ittihad (51'). Houssem Aouar then added the fifth goal (58'), followed by Roger Fernandes scoring the sixth goal (62'), and Houssem Aouar concluded the scoring spree with his third personal goal (hat-trick) and the seventh for his team (79'), ending the match with Al-Ittihad winning seven goals to none.



With this result, Al-Ittihad achieves its fourth victory, reaching 12 points and officially qualifying for the Round of 16, occupying fifth place, while Al-Gharafa suffered its fifth loss, remaining at 6 points in tenth place.