The representative of the nation (Al-Hilal) stands alone at the top of the group stage in West Asia in the AFC Champions League for elites, after drawing 0-0 with its host, Al-Ahli UAE, and with the same result, the representative of the nation (Al-Ahli) drew with its host, Al-Wahda UAE, to occupy the second place in the standings.

At Rashid Stadium in Dubai, the Italian coach Simone Inzaghi fielded a lineup dominated by reserve players, yet Al-Hilal managed to compete with its host Al-Ahli, who entered the match with all their stars. Brazilian striker Pala almost found the net were it not for the brilliance of young French goalkeeper Mathieu Patouillet in saving his shot. Al-Hilal's attack posed a threat, especially after the introduction of Brazilian Malcolm and Portuguese Ruben Neves, who fired a powerful shot, but his effort went over the crossbar, ending the match in a goalless draw.

With this result, Al-Hilal achieves its first draw in the tournament and reaches 19 points, standing alone at the top, while Al-Ahli UAE achieved its second draw and reached 11 points in fifth place. Al-Hilal will face its guest, Al-Wahda UAE, in the next round on February 16.

At Al-Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Al-Ahli drew with its host Al-Wahda UAE without goals in a match that saw Al-Ahli dominate. The first threat came from Franck Kessie with a powerful shot that went past the post, and Riyad Mahrez also fired a strong shot, but goalkeeper Ahmed Zayed saved it in two attempts. English striker Ivan Toney managed to score against Al-Wahda UAE, but the referee disallowed the goal due to a foul by Ibanez for colliding with the goalkeeper, ending the match in a goalless draw.

With this result, Al-Ahli achieves its second draw and reaches 14 points in second place, while Al-Wahda UAE also achieved its second draw, reaching the same total (14 points) in fourth place on goal difference. Al-Ahli will conclude its group stage matches against Al-Ahli UAE in Jeddah on February 16.