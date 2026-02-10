انفرد ممثل الوطن (الهلال) بصدارة دور المجموعات لغرب آسيا في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، بعد تعادله السلبي مع مضيفه شباب الأهلي الإماراتي، وبالنتيجة ذاتها تعادل ممثل الوطن (الأهلي) مع مضيفه الوحدة الإماراتي ليحتل وصافة الترتيب.

على استاد راشد بمدينة دبي الإماراتية، زج المدرب الإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي بتشكيلة غلبت عليها الأسماء الاحتياطية، ومع ذلك تمكّن الهلال من مقارعة مضيفه شباب الأهلي الذي دخل اللقاء بكامل نجومه، وكاد مهاجمه البرازيلي بالا يهز الشباك لولا براعة الحارس الفرنسي الشاب ماتيو باتويه في التصدي لتسديدته، كما شكّل هجوم الهلال خطورة لا سيما بعد نزول البرازيلي مالكوم والبرتغالي روبين نيفيز الذي سدّد كرة قوية، ولكن كرته مرت فوق العارضة لينتهي اللقاء بالتعادل السلبي دون أهداف.

وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الهلال تعادله الأول في المسابقة ويصل للنقطة 19 منفرداً بالصدارة، فيما حقّق شباب الأهلي تعادله الثاني ووصل للنقطة 11 في المركز الخامس، وسيلاقي الهلال في الجولة القادمة ضيفه الوحدة الإماراتي 16 فبراير الجاري.

وعلى استاد آل نهيان في أبو ظبي، تعادل الأهلي مع مضيفه الوحدة الإماراتي دون أهداف في لقاء شهد سيطرة أهلاوية، وكان التهديد الأول عن طريق فرانك كيسيه بعد تسديدة قوية مرت بجوار القائم، وسدّد رياض محرز كرة قوية أيضاً لكن الحارس أحمد زايد تصدى لها على دفعتين، وتمكّن المهاجم الإنجليزي إيفان توني من هز شباك الوحدة الإماراتي ولكن الحكم ألغى الهدف لوجود خطأ على إيبانيز لاحتكاكه مع الحارس، لينتهي اللقاء بالتعادل السلبي.

وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الأهلي تعادله الثاني ويصل للنقطة 14 في المركز الثاني، كما حقق الوحدة الإماراتي تعادله الثاني أيضاً ووصل للرصيد ذاته (14 نقطة) في المركز الرابع بفارق الأهداف، وسيختتم الأهلي لقاءاته في دور المجموعات بمواجهة شباب الأهلي الإماراتي في جدة 16 فبراير الجاري.