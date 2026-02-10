قلّد أمير القصيم الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور نائبه الأمير فهد بن سعد بن فيصل بن سعد، رجل الأمن الوكيل رقيب فهد الحربي، وسام الملك عبدالعزيز من الدرجة الثالثة، تقديراً لمبادرته الإنسانية النبيلة بتبرعه بأحد أعضائه، في موقف يجسّد أسمى معاني الإيثار والعطاء.


وأشاد أمير منطقة القصيم بهذه المبادرة، مؤكداً أن ما قام به رجل الأمن الحربي يعكس القيم الأصيلة لأبناء هذا الوطن، وروح التكافل الإنساني التي يحث عليها ديننا الحنيف، منوهاً بما توليه القيادة من اهتمام كبير بتعزيز ثقافة التبرع بالأعضاء، ونشر الوعي بأهميتها في إنقاذ حياة المرضى.


وأكّد أمير القصيم أن هذه النماذج المشرّفة تمثل مصدر فخر واعتزاز، وتجسّد عمق القيم الإنسانية والوطنية التي يتميز بها أبناء المملكة، سائلاً الله أن يجعل ما قدّمه في ميزان حسناته، وأن يديم على وطننا أمنه واستقراره في ظل قيادته.