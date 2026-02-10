The Prince of Al-Qassim, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, awarded the security officer Corporal Fahd Al-Harbi the King Abdulaziz Medal of the Third Class, in the presence of his deputy, Prince Fahd bin Saad bin Faisal bin Saad, in recognition of his noble humanitarian initiative to donate one of his organs, in a situation that embodies the highest meanings of altruism and giving.



The Prince of Al-Qassim praised this initiative, affirming that what Officer Al-Harbi did reflects the authentic values of the people of this nation and the spirit of human solidarity that our noble religion encourages, noting the great attention that the leadership gives to promoting the culture of organ donation and raising awareness of its importance in saving patients' lives.



The Prince of Al-Qassim emphasized that these honorable examples represent a source of pride and honor, embodying the depth of the humanitarian and national values that the people of the Kingdom possess, asking God to make what he has offered weigh in his favor on the Day of Judgment, and to maintain the security and stability of our homeland under its leadership.