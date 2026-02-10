يحل فريق الشباب السعودي ضيفاً على فريق النهضة العماني، اليوم (الثلاثاء) الساعة 6:00 مساء على استاد السيب في مسقط، ضمن الجولة الخامسة من دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية، بطموحات عالية رغم الغيابات، إذ أعلن النادي استبعاد البلجيكي يانيك كاراسكو والبرازيلي كارلوس جونيور من قائمة اللقاء.
ويدخل الشباب اللقاء أمام النهضة العماني من أجل تحقيق الفوز، خصوصاً بعد تعادل الفريقين في مواجهة الذهاب بنتيجة 1-1، وهي نتيجة أبقت الحسابات مفتوحة في المجموعة.
ويحتل النهضة المركز الثاني في جدول الترتيب برصيد 6 نقاط، فيما يتذيل الشباب الترتيب بـ3 نقاط، ما يجعل المواجهة مفصلية لليوث في صراع التأهل، وسط تطلعات جماهيرية بانتصار يعيد الفريق إلى دائرة المنافسة في البطولة الخليجية.
The Saudi youth team is visiting the Omani Al-Nahda team today (Tuesday) at 6:00 PM at Al-Seeb Stadium in Muscat, as part of the fifth round of the Gulf Champions League, with high ambitions despite some absences, as the club announced the exclusion of Belgian Yannick Carrasco and Brazilian Carlos Junior from the match list.
The youth team enters the match against Al-Nahda aiming for victory, especially after the two teams drew in the first leg with a score of 1-1, a result that kept the calculations open in the group.
Al-Nahda is in second place in the standings with 6 points, while the youth team is at the bottom of the table with 3 points, making this match crucial for the young lions in the qualification battle, amid fan hopes for a victory that would bring the team back into the competition in the Gulf championship.