يحل فريق الشباب السعودي ضيفاً على فريق النهضة العماني، اليوم (الثلاثاء) الساعة 6:00 مساء على استاد السيب في مسقط، ضمن الجولة الخامسة من دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية، بطموحات عالية رغم الغيابات، إذ أعلن النادي استبعاد البلجيكي يانيك كاراسكو والبرازيلي كارلوس جونيور من قائمة اللقاء.

ويدخل الشباب اللقاء أمام النهضة العماني من أجل تحقيق الفوز، خصوصاً بعد تعادل الفريقين في مواجهة الذهاب بنتيجة 1-1، وهي نتيجة أبقت الحسابات مفتوحة في المجموعة.

ويحتل النهضة المركز الثاني في جدول الترتيب برصيد 6 نقاط، فيما يتذيل الشباب الترتيب بـ3 نقاط، ما يجعل المواجهة مفصلية لليوث في صراع التأهل، وسط تطلعات جماهيرية بانتصار يعيد الفريق إلى دائرة المنافسة في البطولة الخليجية.