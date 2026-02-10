The Saudi youth team is visiting the Omani Al-Nahda team today (Tuesday) at 6:00 PM at Al-Seeb Stadium in Muscat, as part of the fifth round of the Gulf Champions League, with high ambitions despite some absences, as the club announced the exclusion of Belgian Yannick Carrasco and Brazilian Carlos Junior from the match list.

The youth team enters the match against Al-Nahda aiming for victory, especially after the two teams drew in the first leg with a score of 1-1, a result that kept the calculations open in the group.

Al-Nahda is in second place in the standings with 6 points, while the youth team is at the bottom of the table with 3 points, making this match crucial for the young lions in the qualification battle, amid fan hopes for a victory that would bring the team back into the competition in the Gulf championship.