The player Badr Al-Ghamdi, one of the under-17 players at Al-Rawda Club in Al-Ahsa, suffered a tear in his cruciate ligament during his participation with his team, which necessitated subjecting him to the necessary medical examinations and establishing a comprehensive treatment plan.



In a press statement, the player's father, Saudi visual artist Mohammed Al-Ablaan, confirmed that his son's health condition is stable and good, thanks to God, praising the great attention Badr has received since the moment of injury. He explained that a meeting was held with the youth categories supervisor at Al-Rawda Club, Abdulrahman Adel Al-Fuhayd, who showed keen interest and direct follow-up on the case.



Al-Ablaan indicated that the management of Al-Rawda Club has begun preparations to cover all expenses for the surgical operation and the post-operative rehabilitation program, whether it takes place in Jeddah or Al-Ahsa, in a step that reflects the club's commitment and sincere support for its players.



He pointed out that this support is not surprising from the people of Al-Jisha and Al-Ahsa, who are known for their solidarity and support for their players and club in such circumstances, wishing that the operation would be conducted as soon as possible, and that Badr would return to the fields better and stronger, God willing.



In conclusion of his statement, the player's father expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the management of Al-Rawda Club and its staff, Badr's fellow players, and everyone who stood by him during this difficult phase, affirming that this ordeal will pass with God's help, and the player will return in perfect health and wellness.