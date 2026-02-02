تعرّض اللاعب بدر الغامدي، أحد لاعبي فئة تحت 17 سنة بنادي الروضة بمحافظة الأحساء، لتمزّق في الرباط الصليبي، وذلك خلال مشاركته مع فريقه، ما استدعى إخضاعه للفحوصات الطبية اللازمة ووضع خطة علاجية متكاملة.


وفي تصريح صحفي، أكد والد اللاعب الفنان التشكيلي السعودي محمد العبلان أن حالة ابنه الصحية مستقرة وجيدة ولله الحمد، مشيداً بالاهتمام الكبير الذي وجده بدر منذ لحظة الإصابة. وأوضح أنه تم الاجتماع مع مشرف الفئات السنية بنادي الروضة عبدالرحمن عادل الفهيد، الذي أبدى حرصاً ومتابعة مباشرة للحالة.


وبيّن العبلان أن إدارة نادي الروضة بدأت استعدادها لتحمّل كافة مصاريف العملية الجراحية وبرنامج التأهيل ما بعد العملية، سواء أُجريت في جدة أو الأحساء، في خطوة تعكس التزام النادي ووقوفه الصادق مع لاعبيه.


وأشار إلى أن هذا الدعم ليس مستغرباً على أبناء الجشة والأحساء، المعروفين بتكاتفهم ووقوفهم مع لاعبيهم وناديهم في مثل هذه الظروف، متمنياً أن تُجرى العملية في أقرب وقت ممكن، وأن يعود بدر إلى الملاعب أفضل وأقوى بإذن الله.


وفي ختام تصريحه، قدّم والد اللاعب شكره وتقديره إلى إدارة نادي الروضة ومنسوبيه، وزملاء بدر اللاعبين، وكل من وقف معه خلال هذه المرحلة الصعبة، مؤكداً أن هذه المحنة ستمر بعون الله، وسيعود اللاعب وهو في أتم الصحة والعافية.