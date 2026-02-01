تتجه أنظار الجماهير الرياضية مساء غدا (الإثنين) إلى ملعب «المملكة أرينا» لمشاهدة المواجهة النارية بين الهلال والأهلي التي تقام ضمن الجولة الـ20 من دوري روشن للمحترفين، في صراع الكبار نحو صدارة الدوري. وتأتي أهمية المباراة نتيجة اشتعال سباق الصدارة بين الهلال والأهلي، إلى جانب النصر الذي يترقب تعثر الفريقين ليقترب أكثر وأكثر في صراع المنافسة على البطولة، وهذا جعل نقاط اللقاء الثلاث حاسمة، وقد تكون نقطة تحوّل في مسار المنافسة على اللقب.


يذكر أن الهلال يعيش أياما ليست سعيدة، فبعد أن حقق 21 انتصاراً متتالياً في مختلف المسابقات، 13 منها في دوري روشن، صدم عشاقه بتعثرين متتاليتين، إذ تعادل مع الرياض 1-1، ومع القادسية 2-2، في الجولتين الأخيرتين.


وتعتبر هذه هي المرة الثانية التي يتعثر فيها الهلال في مباراتين متتاليتين، إذ تعثر في الجولتين الثانية والثالثة أمام القادسية والأهلي.


أما الأهلي فقد حقق 8 انتصارات متتالية في دوري روشن، بدأت من الجولة الـ12، عندما فاز على الفيحاء، النصر، الأخدود، التعاون، الخلود، الخليج، نيوم، وأخيراً الاتفاق.


فمن يتفوق.. الهلال لتوسيع الفارق؟ أم الأهلي لمشاركة الهلال الصدارة؟