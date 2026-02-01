The eyes of sports fans will be on the "Kingdom Arena" tomorrow evening (Monday) to watch the fiery clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli, which takes place as part of the 20th round of the Roshan Professional League, in a battle of the giants for the top of the league. The importance of the match arises from the heated race for the top spot between Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli, alongside Al-Nassr, who is waiting for both teams to stumble to get closer in the competition for the championship. This makes the three points of the match crucial, and it could be a turning point in the race for the title.



It is worth mentioning that Al-Hilal is going through some unhappy days, as after achieving 21 consecutive victories in various competitions, 13 of which were in the Roshan League, they shocked their fans with two consecutive setbacks, drawing with Al-Riyadh 1-1 and with Al-Qadisiyah 2-2 in the last two rounds.



This is the second time Al-Hilal has stumbled in two consecutive matches, having previously faltered in the second and third rounds against Al-Qadisiyah and Al-Ahli.



On the other hand, Al-Ahli has achieved 8 consecutive victories in the Roshan League, starting from the 12th round when they defeated Al-Fayha, Al-Nassr, Al-Okhdood, Al-Taawun, Al-Khulood, Al-Khaleej, Neom, and finally Al-Ittifaq.



So who will prevail... Al-Hilal to widen the gap? Or Al-Ahli to share the top spot with Al-Hilal?