تتجه أنظار الجماهير الرياضية مساء غدا (الإثنين) إلى ملعب «المملكة أرينا» لمشاهدة المواجهة النارية بين الهلال والأهلي التي تقام ضمن الجولة الـ20 من دوري روشن للمحترفين، في صراع الكبار نحو صدارة الدوري. وتأتي أهمية المباراة نتيجة اشتعال سباق الصدارة بين الهلال والأهلي، إلى جانب النصر الذي يترقب تعثر الفريقين ليقترب أكثر وأكثر في صراع المنافسة على البطولة، وهذا جعل نقاط اللقاء الثلاث حاسمة، وقد تكون نقطة تحوّل في مسار المنافسة على اللقب.
يذكر أن الهلال يعيش أياما ليست سعيدة، فبعد أن حقق 21 انتصاراً متتالياً في مختلف المسابقات، 13 منها في دوري روشن، صدم عشاقه بتعثرين متتاليتين، إذ تعادل مع الرياض 1-1، ومع القادسية 2-2، في الجولتين الأخيرتين.
وتعتبر هذه هي المرة الثانية التي يتعثر فيها الهلال في مباراتين متتاليتين، إذ تعثر في الجولتين الثانية والثالثة أمام القادسية والأهلي.
أما الأهلي فقد حقق 8 انتصارات متتالية في دوري روشن، بدأت من الجولة الـ12، عندما فاز على الفيحاء، النصر، الأخدود، التعاون، الخلود، الخليج، نيوم، وأخيراً الاتفاق.
فمن يتفوق.. الهلال لتوسيع الفارق؟ أم الأهلي لمشاركة الهلال الصدارة؟
The eyes of sports fans will be on the "Kingdom Arena" tomorrow evening (Monday) to watch the fiery clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli, which takes place as part of the 20th round of the Roshan Professional League, in a battle of the giants for the top of the league. The importance of the match arises from the heated race for the top spot between Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli, alongside Al-Nassr, who is waiting for both teams to stumble to get closer in the competition for the championship. This makes the three points of the match crucial, and it could be a turning point in the race for the title.
It is worth mentioning that Al-Hilal is going through some unhappy days, as after achieving 21 consecutive victories in various competitions, 13 of which were in the Roshan League, they shocked their fans with two consecutive setbacks, drawing with Al-Riyadh 1-1 and with Al-Qadisiyah 2-2 in the last two rounds.
This is the second time Al-Hilal has stumbled in two consecutive matches, having previously faltered in the second and third rounds against Al-Qadisiyah and Al-Ahli.
On the other hand, Al-Ahli has achieved 8 consecutive victories in the Roshan League, starting from the 12th round when they defeated Al-Fayha, Al-Nassr, Al-Okhdood, Al-Taawun, Al-Khulood, Al-Khaleej, Neom, and finally Al-Ittifaq.
So who will prevail... Al-Hilal to widen the gap? Or Al-Ahli to share the top spot with Al-Hilal?