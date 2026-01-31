Chelsea achieved an important victory over their guest West Ham United with a score of (3 - 2) in the match held at Stamford Bridge in the British capital, London, as part of the (24th) round of the English Premier League.



West Ham took the lead in the first half with two goals from their English captain Jarrod Bowen in the seventh minute, and Dutch player Cresencio Summerville in the (36th) minute. Chelsea made a comeback in the second half, with Brazilian striker João Pedro scoring in the (57th) minute, and Spanish defender Marc Cucurella in the (70th) minute, before Argentine Enzo Fernández secured the win for the home team by scoring the winning goal in the (92nd) minute.



With this result, Chelsea raised their points total to (40), moving up to fourth place, while West Ham's points remained at (20), placing them in (18th) position.