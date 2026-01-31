حقّق تشيلسي فوزاً مهماً على ضيفه ويستهام يونايتد بنتيجة (3 - 2)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب «ستامفورد بريدج» بالعاصمة البريطانية لندن، ضمن الجولة الـ(24) من منافسات الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم.


وتقدّم ويستهام في الشوط الأول بهدفين عن طريق قائده الإنجليزي جارود بوين في الدقيقة السابعة، والهولندي كريسينسيو سومرفيل في الدقيقة (36)، ليعود تشيلسي في الشوط الثاني، عبر المهاجم البرازيلي جواو بيدرو في الدقيقة (57)، والمدافع الإسباني مارك كوكوريلا في الدقيقة (70)، قبل أنْ يحسم الأرجنتيني إنزو فرنانديز الفوز لأصحاب الأرض بتسجيله هدف الفوز في الدقيقة (92).


وبهذه النتيجة، رفع تشيلسي رصيده إلى (40) نقطة ليتقدم إلى المركز الرابع، فيما تجمّد رصيد ويستهام عند (20) نقطة في المركز الـ(18).