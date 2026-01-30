The French consul Mohamed Nahad revealed that the infrastructure is excellent and the stadiums in Saudi Arabia are world-class, and even the pitch is always in great condition, despite the challenging weather conditions of heat and humidity. He pointed out that the reactions worldwide, particularly in Europe, are positive, and the Saudi league has become popular in France, attracting a large audience.

• How do you describe the reactions in Europe, especially after attracting global football stars like Cristiano, Benzema, and others?

•• The reactions have been positive and direct; the Saudi league has now become popular in France and is attracting a large audience. Therefore, we are not surprised when we see the Al-Ittihad jersey, for example, or others in the streets of Paris. The interest is very clear in France and around the world. Bringing stars has developed the Saudi league, highlighted all the advancements that have occurred in football, and gave the league a special value and status among global competitions.

• What is the real addition of the Saudi league with nearly 16 French players, led by Benzema and Kante?

•• We are always proud of having French players here in a friendly country like Saudi Arabia; they are ambassadors for France, and we support them in every way we can. They have made a distinctive contribution to the league.

• How do you see the technical level and infrastructure given your presence for nine years between Riyadh and Jeddah?

•• The infrastructure is excellent, and the stadiums in Saudi Arabia are world-class. Even the pitch is always in great condition despite the challenging weather conditions of heat and humidity. Once you attend a match in Saudi Arabia, you feel that everything is special and ready to host major global matches. Frankly, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is rich in potential, and this is the secret of its winning the bid to host the 2034 World Cup. All of this makes us optimistic about the future of Saudi sports.

• How do you see Saudi Arabia hosting many major tournaments in football and other sports; Dakar Rally, Formula One, tennis, wrestling? How do you view these hostings?

•• Saudi Arabia has succeeded in all the hostings, which were of very high quality, by everyone's testimony. It succeeded in attracting fans from all over the world during the 2023 Club World Cup. I met many French people who attended those events and praised the organization and the vast capabilities of Saudi Arabia that contributed to this excellence. Saudi Arabia has clearly placed itself on the global entertainment map, and it is now known to everyone as the home of major global sporting events.

• We have a goal in Saudi Arabia to elevate the Saudi league to be among the top five leagues in the world. How do you see the interest of the French people in the Saudi league now?

•• Saudi Arabia has a very rich history in football. I remember well Saudi Arabia's participation in the 1994 World Cup in America and those matches that will remain recorded in history, including its victory over Argentina in the 2022 World Cup. Saudi Arabia has all the components to create a strong global league; its history is deep, and it has a passionate football-loving population.

• What is your favorite team aside from Metz (his hometown club)? And who is the best Saudi player?

•• My favorite team is Lyon; it is a great team that relies on development and young players. Karim Benzema is a product of the Lyon academy; this player has made many French people proud. As for my favorite Saudi player, it is Saeed Al-Owairan.

• Do you know about the contracts of Saudi clubs with French players before others? I mean during negotiations, for example?

•• No, no, no one gives us news about the negotiations; they are studied and conducted in complete secrecy. The only thing that can be said is that all the French players here are happy because they found in Saudi Arabia a welcoming people with open arms, hospitality, and respect.

• The age range of players in the league... does this mean that the Saudi league has become suitable for all ages?

•• The Saudi league is not a retirement league; this statement is incorrect and does not apply to the league here. This talk may apply to other competitions, but not to Roshen League, which witnesses very high competitiveness.