كشف القنصل الفرنسي محمد نهاض، عن أن البنية التحتية رائعة والملاعب في السعودية على طراز عالمي، وحتى أرضية الملعب دائماً تكون ممتازة، رغم صعوبة الظروف الجوية من حرارة ورطوبة، لافتاً إلى أن ردود الأفعال في العالم كله بشكل عام وأوروبا على وجه التحديد إيجابية، الدوري السعودي أصبح مُشاهداً في فرنسا ويلاقي إقبالاً كبيراً.

جاء ذلك في حواره الخاص لـ«عكاظ» هذا نصه:

• كيف تصف لنا ردود الفعل في أوروبا، تحديداً بعد استقطاب نجوم كرة القدم العالمية مثل كريستيانو، بنزيما وغيرهما من اللاعبين؟

•• ردود الفعل كانت إيجابية ومباشرة، فالدوري السعودي الآن أصبح مُشاهداً في فرنسا ويلاقي إقبالاً كبيراً، لذلك لا نندهش عندما نرى قميص الاتحاد مثلاً أو غيره في شوارع باريس، والاهتمام واضح جداً في فرنسا والعالم أجمع، وجلب النجوم طور الدوري السعودي، وسلّط الضوء على كل التطورات التي حدثت في مجال كرة القدم، وأعطى الدوري قيمة ومكانة خاصة من بين البطولات العالمية.

• ما الإضافة الحقيقية للدوري السعودي في وجود ما يقارب 16 لاعباً فرنسياً يتقدمهم بنزيما وكانتي؟

•• نفتخر دائماً بوجود لاعبين فرنسيين هنا في بلد صديق مثل السعودية وهم سفراء لفرنسا، ونحن ندعمهم بكل ما نستطيع، وشكلوا إضافة مميزة في الدوري.

• كيف ترى المستوى الفني والبنية التحتية بحكم تواجدك منذ تسع سنوات ما بين الرياض وجدة؟

•• البنية التحتية رائعة والملاعب في السعودية على طراز عالمي، حتى أرضية الملعب دائماً تكون ممتازة رغم صعوبة الظروف الجوية من حرارة ورطوبة، وبمجرد أن تحضر مباراة في السعودية، تشعر أن كل شيء مميز وجاهز لاحتضان مباريات عالمية كبرى، وبصراحة المملكة العربية السعودية تزخر بإمكانات، وهذا سر فوزها باستضافة مونديال 2034، وكل هذا يجعلنا متفائلين بمستقبل الرياضة السعودية.

• كيف ترى استضافة السعودية للعديد من البطولات الكبرى في كرة القدم ورياضات أخرى؛ رالي داكار وفورمولا ون، والتنس الأرضي، والمصارعة، كيف ترى تلك الاستضافات؟

•• السعودية نجحت في جميع الاستضافات التي كانت بجودة عالية جداً، وبشهادة الجميع، ونجحت في استقطاب جماهير من كافة أنحاء العالم في مونديال الأندية 2023، وقابلتُ الكثير من الفرنسيين الذين حضروا تلك المناسبات وأشادوا بالتنظيم وبإمكانيات السعودية الضخمة التي ساهمت في هذا التميز، ووضعت السعودية على خارطة الترفيه العالمي بشكل واضح، وأصبح معروفاً لدى الجميع أن السعودية الآن موطن الاستضافات الرياضية العالمية الكبرى.

• لدينا في السعودية هدف للوصول بالدوري السعودي إلى أفضل خمسة دوريات في العالم، كيف ترى اهتمام الشعب الفرنسي بالدوري السعودي الآن؟

•• السعودية لديها تاريخ كبير جداً في كرة القدم، وأتذكر جيداً مشاركة السعودية في مونديال أمريكا 1994 وتلك المباريات التي ستبقى مسجلة في التاريخ حتى فوزها على الأرجنتين في مونديال 2022، والسعودية لديها كل المقومات لصناعة دوري قوي عالمي، تاريخها عريق وتمتلك شعباً شغوفاً بكرة القدم .

• ما هو فريقك المفضل باستثناء ميتز (نادي مدينته)؟ ومن هو أفضل لاعب سعودي؟

•• فريق «ليون» فهو فريق كبير ويعتمد على التكوين واللاعبين الشباب، وكريم بنزيما خريج مدرسة «ليون»؛ هذا اللاعب الذي جعل الكثير من الفرنسيين يفخرون به، وبالنسبة للاعبي السعودي المفضل سعيد العويران.

• هل تعلمون عن تعاقدات الأندية السعودية مع اللاعبين الفرنسيين قبل البقية؟ أقصد أثناء المفاوضات مثلاً؟

•• لا لا، لا أحد يعطينا أخباراً عن المفاوضات؛ لأنها تُدرس وتتم بسرية تامة، والشيء الوحيد الذي يمكن قوله هو أن كل اللاعبين الفرنسيين المتواجدين هنا سعيدون، لأنهم وجدوا في السعودية شعباً فتح لهم ذراعه وترحاباً وكرم ضيافة واحتراماً.

• تفاوت أعمار اللاعبين في الدوري.. هل هذا يعني أن الدوري السعودي أصبح مناسباً لكل الأعمار؟

•• الدوري السعودي ليس دوري متقاعدين، هذا الكلام غير صحيح ولا ينطبق على الدوري هنا. هذا الحديث ربما ينطبق على بطولات أخرى وليس دوري روشن، الذي يشهد تنافسية عالية جداً.