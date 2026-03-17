U.S. President Donald Trump threatened today (Tuesday) to cut off electricity to Iran, asserting that he could do so within one hour.



Trump said at a press conference: "We will not forget that NATO allies refused to help in Iran," accusing NATO countries of failing to assist him.



He added: "Allies need our help and we do not need anyone," and further stated: "We do not need any assistance regarding the Strait of Hormuz."



He pointed out that the Middle East was on the brink of World War III, announcing the complete destruction of the Iranian air force.



He noted that the Iranian naval fleet and air forces were completely destroyed, emphasizing: "We have completely destroyed the Iranian military." He added: "We have eliminated Iranian military leaders at various levels."



Trump had written on his Truth Social platform: "NATO allies informed the United States that they do not want to get involved in the war with Iran in the Middle East," considering that Washington no longer wishes or needs the assistance of alliance countries.



Trump said: "NATO countries do not want to engage in war against the regime in Tehran, even though almost every country strongly agrees with what we are doing, and that Tehran must not be allowed, in any way, to possess nuclear weapons," stressing: "I am not surprised by their behavior, because I have always considered NATO, in which we spend hundreds of billions of dollars annually to protect these very countries, does nothing for us, especially in times of need."



He continued: "Given the great military success, we no longer need or want the help of NATO countries; we never needed it, nor did we need it from Japan, Australia, or South Korea. In fact, as President of the United States, the strongest country in the world, we do not need anyone's help."