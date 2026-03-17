هدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بقطع الكهرباء عن إيران، مؤكداً أنه بإمكانه عمل ذلك خلال ساعة واحدة.
وقال ترمب في مؤتمر صحفي: «لن ننسى أن الحلفاء في الناتو رفضوا المساعدة في إيران»، متهماً دول الحلف في الناتو بالفشل في اختبار مساعدته.
وأضاف: «الحلفاء يحتاجون مساعدتنا ونحن لا نحتاج لأحد»، وزاد: «لا نحتاج إلى أي مساعدة بشأن مضيق هرمز».
ولفت إلى أن الشرق الأوسط كان على شفا حرب عالمية ثالثة، معلناً القضاء على سلاح الجو الإيراني بشكل كامل.
وأشار إلى أن الأسطول البحري الإيراني والقوات الجوية دمرت بالكامل، مشدداً بالقول: «دمرنا الجيش الإيراني بالكامل». وأضاف: «تخلصنا من قادة الجيش الإيراني بمختلف المستويات».
وكان ترمب قد كتب في منصته تروث سوشيال: «إن الحلفاء في حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) أبلغوا الولايات المتحدة بأنهم لا يريدون التورّط في الحرب مع إيران في الشرق الأوسط»، معتبراً أنه واشنطن لم تعد ترغب أو في حاجة لمساعدة دول الحلف.
وقال ترمب: «دول الناتو لا ترغب في الانخراط بالحرب ضد النظام في طهران، على الرغم من أن كل دولة تقريباً تتفق بشدة على ما نقوم به، وأنه لا يمكن السماح لطهران، بأي شكل من الأشكال، بامتلاك سلاح نووي»، مشدداً: «لستُ متفاجئاً من تصرفهم، لأنني لطالما اعتبرت الناتو، الذي ننفق فيه مئات المليارات من الدولارات سنوياً لحماية هذه الدول نفسها، لا يفعل شيئاً من أجلنا، خصوصاً في وقت الحاجة».
وتابع: «نظراً إلى النجاح العسكري الكبير، فإننا لم نعد بحاجة أو راغبين في مساعدة دول الناتو، لم نكن نحتاجها أبداً، وكذلك اليابان أو أستراليا أو كوريا الجنوبية، وفي الواقع، وبصفتي رئيس الولايات المتحدة، الدولة الأقوى في العالم، فنحن لا نحتاج مساعدة أحد».
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened today (Tuesday) to cut off electricity to Iran, asserting that he could do so within one hour.
Trump said at a press conference: "We will not forget that NATO allies refused to help in Iran," accusing NATO countries of failing to assist him.
He added: "Allies need our help and we do not need anyone," and further stated: "We do not need any assistance regarding the Strait of Hormuz."
He pointed out that the Middle East was on the brink of World War III, announcing the complete destruction of the Iranian air force.
He noted that the Iranian naval fleet and air forces were completely destroyed, emphasizing: "We have completely destroyed the Iranian military." He added: "We have eliminated Iranian military leaders at various levels."
Trump had written on his Truth Social platform: "NATO allies informed the United States that they do not want to get involved in the war with Iran in the Middle East," considering that Washington no longer wishes or needs the assistance of alliance countries.
Trump said: "NATO countries do not want to engage in war against the regime in Tehran, even though almost every country strongly agrees with what we are doing, and that Tehran must not be allowed, in any way, to possess nuclear weapons," stressing: "I am not surprised by their behavior, because I have always considered NATO, in which we spend hundreds of billions of dollars annually to protect these very countries, does nothing for us, especially in times of need."
He continued: "Given the great military success, we no longer need or want the help of NATO countries; we never needed it, nor did we need it from Japan, Australia, or South Korea. In fact, as President of the United States, the strongest country in the world, we do not need anyone's help."