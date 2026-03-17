هدد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بقطع الكهرباء عن إيران، مؤكداً أنه بإمكانه عمل ذلك خلال ساعة واحدة.


وقال ترمب في مؤتمر صحفي: «لن ننسى أن الحلفاء في الناتو رفضوا المساعدة في إيران»، متهماً دول الحلف في الناتو بالفشل في اختبار مساعدته.


وأضاف: «الحلفاء يحتاجون مساعدتنا ونحن لا نحتاج لأحد»، وزاد: «لا نحتاج إلى أي مساعدة بشأن مضيق هرمز».


ولفت إلى أن الشرق الأوسط كان على شفا حرب عالمية ثالثة، معلناً القضاء على سلاح الجو الإيراني بشكل كامل.


وأشار إلى أن الأسطول البحري الإيراني والقوات الجوية دمرت بالكامل، مشدداً بالقول: «دمرنا الجيش الإيراني بالكامل». وأضاف: «تخلصنا من قادة الجيش الإيراني بمختلف المستويات».


وكان ترمب قد كتب في منصته تروث سوشيال: «إن الحلفاء في حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) أبلغوا الولايات المتحدة بأنهم لا يريدون التورّط في الحرب مع إيران في الشرق الأوسط»، معتبراً أنه واشنطن لم تعد ترغب أو في حاجة لمساعدة دول الحلف.


وقال ترمب: «دول الناتو لا ترغب في الانخراط بالحرب ضد النظام في طهران، على الرغم من أن كل دولة تقريباً تتفق بشدة على ما نقوم به، وأنه لا يمكن السماح لطهران، بأي شكل من الأشكال، بامتلاك سلاح نووي»، مشدداً: «لستُ متفاجئاً من تصرفهم، لأنني لطالما اعتبرت الناتو، الذي ننفق فيه مئات المليارات من الدولارات سنوياً لحماية هذه الدول نفسها، لا يفعل شيئاً من أجلنا، خصوصاً في وقت الحاجة».


وتابع: «نظراً إلى النجاح العسكري الكبير، فإننا لم نعد بحاجة أو راغبين في مساعدة دول الناتو، لم نكن نحتاجها أبداً، وكذلك اليابان أو أستراليا أو كوريا الجنوبية، وفي الواقع، وبصفتي رئيس الولايات المتحدة، الدولة الأقوى في العالم، فنحن لا نحتاج مساعدة أحد».