The German professional Antonio Rüdiger, defender of Real Madrid, had to end his press conference regarding his team's match against host Manchester City in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, as the time for the Maghrib prayer approached. He concluded the conference with the phrase "Everything is over... Ramadan... Ramadan," while looking at his mobile phone, holding water and a cup with dates.



Antonio Rüdiger began his conference by discussing the latest developments regarding the renewal of his contract with the Spanish club, saying: "For me, the most important thing is to be in good health. I feel fine, as for the rest... I am sure we will reach an agreement; this is not the right time to talk about it."



Regarding his controversial strong tackle on Diego Rico, the Getafe player, Rüdiger said: "I watched the slow-motion replay, and it is horrifying, but if you watch the play itself, I won't argue with him, but I didn't hurt him. We shouldn't exaggerate the description of the contact. The player spoke to the media as if I caused him significant harm, and I say here that if I wanted to hurt him, I would have hit him in a way that he wouldn't be able to get up from."



He concluded his remarks by saying: "I spoke with him after the match; freezing a single moment doesn't show everything, and it wasn't a red card. I wasn't sent off; I never intended to harm him. I like to be strong in play, but I have limits that I do not exceed. For this reason, I think those statements are a bit exaggerated; we shouldn't dwell on this matter."