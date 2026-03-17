اضطر المحترف الألماني أنطونيو روديجر مدافع ريال مدريد لإنهاء مؤتمره الصحفي الخاص بلقاء فريقه بمضيفه مانشستر سيتي في إياب دور ثمن نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا، وذلك لدخول موعد أذان المغرب، حيث أنهى المؤتمر بعبارة «انتهى كل شيء.. رمضان.. رمضان»، وهو ينظر لساعة جواله حاملاً الماء وكأساً به تمرات.


وبدأ أنطونيو روديجر مؤتمره بالحديث عن آخر تطورات تجديد عقده مع النادي الإسباني، حيث قال: «بالنسبة لي، الأهم هو أن أكون بصحة جيدة، أشعر أنني بخير، أما بالنسبة للباقي... فأنا متأكد من أننا سنتوصل إلى اتفاق، ليس هذا هو الوقت المناسب للحديث عنه».


وعن تدخله القوي المثير للجدل على دييجو ريكو لاعب خيتافي، قال روديجر: «لقد شاهدت الإعادة البطيئة، وهي مروعة، لكن إذا شاهدت اللعبة نفسها، لن أجادل معه، لكنني لم أؤذِه، لا يجب المبالغة في وصف الاحتكاك، وقد تحدث اللاعب لوسائل الإعلام وكأنني تسببت له بضرر كبير، وأقول هنا لو أنني أردت الإضرار به لضربته ضربة لن يستطيع أن يقوم بسببها».


واختتم حديثه قائلاً: «لقد تحدثتُ معه بعد المباراة، تجميد لقطة واحدة لا يُظهر كل شيء، ولم تكن بطاقة حمراء، لم أُطرد، لم أكن أنوي إيذاءه أبدًا، أحب أن أكون قويًا في اللعب، لكن لديّ حدودًا لا أتجاوزها، لهذا السبب أعتقد أن تلك التصريحات مبالغ فيها بعض الشيء، لا يجب أن نُطيل الحديث في هذا الأمر».