The NBC news network reported from diplomatic sources that the U.S. administration has issued strong warnings to global capitals about a "high risk" of their territories being subjected to potential Iranian attacks.



It revealed that Washington has begun a wide-ranging diplomatic initiative aimed at undermining Tehran's military and operational capabilities abroad.



The sources mentioned that the U.S. State Department issued urgent directives to American diplomats to inform foreign governments that Tehran has shown "intentions and actual capabilities" to launch attacks on American and Israeli interests, extending to targets within the United States and other countries.



An internal cable from the U.S. State Department, signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, disclosed that instructions were issued to diplomatic and consular missions to urge allies to classify the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and the Lebanese Hezbollah group as "terrorist organizations."



According to the document dated March 16, Washington set a deadline of March 20 to convey these messages to officials in foreign governments at the highest levels.



These moves come as part of President Donald Trump's administration strategy to tighten the noose on Iran's military arms, emphasizing in the cable the need for efforts to list the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah on "blacklists" to be closely coordinated with Israeli diplomats.



According to analysts, the U.S. diplomatic escalation reflects Washington's desire to build a united international front to undermine Iranian influence, seeking to involve international powers in the confrontation, as President Donald Trump warned NATO that the alliance faces a "very bad future" if allies do not provide the necessary assistance to secure the Strait of Hormuz.



The sources confirmed that U.S. pressures were not limited to traditional allies but extended to include Beijing, where Trump spoke about postponing the anticipated summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, to increase pressure on China and push it to contribute to securing the strait from Iranian threats, stating that he expects Beijing to play an active role before his visit, noting that China obtains about 90% of its oil needs through this corridor.