نقلت شبكة «إن بي سي» الإخبارية عن مصادر دبلوماسية أن الإدارة الأمريكية وجهت تحذيرات شديدة إلى عواصم عالمية بشأن «خطر مرتفع» لتعرض أراضيها لهجمات إيرانية محتملة.
وكشفت أن واشنطن بدأت تحركا دبلوماسيا واسعا يهدف إلى تقويض قدرات طهران العسكرية والعملياتية في الخارج.
وذكرت المصادر أن الخارجية الأمريكية أصدرت توجيهات عاجلة للدبلوماسيين الأمريكيين بضرورة إبلاغ الحكومات الأجنبية بأن طهران أظهرت «نيات وقدرات فعلية» لشن هجمات على المصالح الأمريكية والإسرائيلية تمتد لتشمل أهدافا داخل الولايات المتحدة ودولا أخرى.
وكشفت برقية داخلية لوزارة الخارجية الأمريكية موقعة من وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو صدور تعليمات للبعثات الدبلوماسية والقنصلية بضرورة حث الحلفاء على تصنيف الحرس الثوري الإيراني وجماعة حزب الله اللبنانية «منظمتين إرهابيتين».
وبحسب الوثيقة المؤرخة في 16 مارس الجاري، فإن واشنطن حددت موعدا أقصاه 20 مارس لإيصال هذه الرسائل إلى المسؤولين في الحكومات الأجنبية على أعلى المستويات.
وتأتي هذه التحركات في إطار إستراتيجية إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب لتضييق الخناق على الأذرع العسكرية لإيران، حيث شددت البرقية على ضرورة أن تتم جهود إدراج الحرس الثوري الإيراني وحزب الله على «القوائم السوداء» بالتنسيق الوثيق مع الدبلوماسيين الإسرائيليين.
وحسب محللين، فإن التصعيد الدبلوماسي الأمريكي يعكس رغبة واشنطن في بناء جبهة دولية موحدة لتقويض النفوذ الإيراني، وسعيا إلى إشراك قوى دولية في المواجهة، إذ حذر الرئيس دونالد ترمب حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) من أن الحلف يواجه «مستقبلا سيئا للغاية» إذا لم يقدم الحلفاء المساعدة اللازمة لتأمين مضيق هرمز.
وأكدت المصادر أن الضغوط الأمريكية لم تقتصر على الحلفاء التقليديين، بل امتدت لتشمل بكين، حيث تحدث ترمب عن تأجيل القمة المرتقبة مع الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ، لزيادة الضغط على الصين ودفعها للمساهمة في تأمين المضيق من التهديدات الإيرانية، وقال إنه يتوقع من بكين دورا فاعلا قبل توجهه إليها، لافتا إلى أن الصين تحصل على نحو 90% من احتياجاتها النفطية عبر هذا الممر.
The NBC news network reported from diplomatic sources that the U.S. administration has issued strong warnings to global capitals about a "high risk" of their territories being subjected to potential Iranian attacks.
It revealed that Washington has begun a wide-ranging diplomatic initiative aimed at undermining Tehran's military and operational capabilities abroad.
The sources mentioned that the U.S. State Department issued urgent directives to American diplomats to inform foreign governments that Tehran has shown "intentions and actual capabilities" to launch attacks on American and Israeli interests, extending to targets within the United States and other countries.
An internal cable from the U.S. State Department, signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, disclosed that instructions were issued to diplomatic and consular missions to urge allies to classify the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and the Lebanese Hezbollah group as "terrorist organizations."
According to the document dated March 16, Washington set a deadline of March 20 to convey these messages to officials in foreign governments at the highest levels.
These moves come as part of President Donald Trump's administration strategy to tighten the noose on Iran's military arms, emphasizing in the cable the need for efforts to list the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah on "blacklists" to be closely coordinated with Israeli diplomats.
According to analysts, the U.S. diplomatic escalation reflects Washington's desire to build a united international front to undermine Iranian influence, seeking to involve international powers in the confrontation, as President Donald Trump warned NATO that the alliance faces a "very bad future" if allies do not provide the necessary assistance to secure the Strait of Hormuz.
The sources confirmed that U.S. pressures were not limited to traditional allies but extended to include Beijing, where Trump spoke about postponing the anticipated summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, to increase pressure on China and push it to contribute to securing the strait from Iranian threats, stating that he expects Beijing to play an active role before his visit, noting that China obtains about 90% of its oil needs through this corridor.