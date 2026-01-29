The Al-Taawoun Club announced the details of the injury sustained by first-team player Mohammed Al-Kuwaiki, following a series of precise medical examinations conducted by the club's medical staff.



The examination results revealed that the player has suffered an injury to the adductor muscle, which requires him to undergo a treatment and rehabilitation program in the coming period. The expected duration of treatment is about 6 weeks, as determined by the medical team overseeing his condition.



The club indicated that the player will begin his treatment program immediately, with his health condition being continuously assessed in preparation for his gradual return to group training after completing the stages of treatment and rehabilitation.



Al-Taawoun Club concluded its statement by expressing sincere wishes for the speedy recovery of player Mohammed Al-Kuwaiki and his quick return to the pitch to continue representing the team and delivering the performances he is known for.