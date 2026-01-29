أعلن نادي التعاون تفاصيل الإصابة التي تعرض لها لاعب الفريق الأول محمد الكويكي، وذلك بعد خضوعه لسلسلة من الفحوصات الطبية الدقيقة لدى الجهاز الطبي للنادي.


وأظهرت نتائج الفحوصات تعرض اللاعب لإصابة في العضلة الضامة، تستلزم خضوعه لبرنامج علاجي وتأهيلي خلال الفترة القادمة، حيث من المتوقع أن تمتد فترة العلاج إلى نحو 6 أسابيع، بحسب ما حدده الطاقم الطبي المشرف على حالته.


وأشار النادي إلى أن اللاعب سيبدأ برنامجه العلاجي بشكل فوري، على أن يتم تقييم حالته الصحية بشكل مستمر، تمهيداً لعودته التدريجية إلى التدريبات الجماعية بعد اكتمال مراحل العلاج والتأهيل.


واختتم نادي التعاون بيانه بتمنياته الصادقة بالشفاء العاجل للاعب محمد الكويكي، وعودته سريعاً للملاعب لمواصلة تمثيل الفريق وتقديم المستويات التي اعتاد عليها.