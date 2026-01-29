The Bahraini national handball team was crowned the champion of the Asian Men's Handball Championship in its twenty-second edition, hosted by the State of Kuwait, and qualifying for the 2027 World Cup in Germany.



This victory came after the Bahraini team won the final match against their Qatari counterparts with a score of (29 - 26), following a marathon match that extended into extra time; Bahrain finished the first half leading with a score of (14 - 11), while the Qatari team made a comeback in the second half, ending the regular time in a tie at (24 - 24), before the Bahrainis secured the win in extra time by a margin of 3 goals. With this victory, the Bahraini team confirmed their qualification for the World Cup scheduled to be held in Germany next year.