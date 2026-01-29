تُوج المنتخب البحريني الأول لكرة اليد بالبطولة الآسيوية للرجال في نسختها الثانية والعشرين التي استضافتها دولة الكويت، والمؤهلة إلى نهائيات كأس العالم 2027 في ألمانيا.


جاء هذا التتويج عقب فوز المنتخب البحريني في المباراة النهائية على نظيره القطري بنتيجة (29 - 26)، بعد مباراة ماراثونية امتدت إلى الأشواط الإضافية؛ حيث أنهى البحرين الشوط الأول متقدمًا بنتيجة (14 - 11)، فيما عاد المنتخب القطري في الشوط الثاني، لينتهي الوقت الأصلي بالتعادل (24 - 24)، قبل أن يحسم البحرينيون اللقاء في الوقت الإضافي بفارق 3 أهداف، وبهذا الفوز، أكد المنتخب البحريني تأهله مسبقًا إلى نهائيات كأس العالم المقررة إقامتها في ألمانيا العام القادم.