يواصل مهاجم فريق الأهلي إيفان توني حضوره التهديفي اللافت، بعدما نجح في تسجيل أربعة «هاتريك» خلال الموسم الحالي حتى الآن، متجاوزًا ما حققه في الموسم الماضي الذي شهد تسجيله ثلاثة «هاتريك»، في مختلف المنافسات التي شارك فيها مع الفريق.
ويأتي هذا التألق في وقت يستعد فيه الأهلي لمواجهة مرتقبة أمام فريق الهلال، المقررة يوم الإثنين القادم، حيث يعوّل الأهلاويون على إمكانياته التهديفية، في ظل مستوياته المتصاعدة وقدرته على صناعة الفارق في المباريات الكبرى.
ويُعد توني أحد أبرز العناصر الهجومية في صفوف الأهلي هذا الموسم، لما يقدمه من فاعلية أمام المرمى، وإسهام مباشر في النتائج الإيجابية التي حققها الفريق خلال الفترة الماضية.
Forward of Al-Ahly team, Ivan Toney, continues to impress with his scoring presence, having successfully scored four "hat-tricks" during the current season so far, surpassing his achievement in the last season where he scored three "hat-tricks" in various competitions he participated in with the team.
This brilliance comes at a time when Al-Ahly is preparing for an anticipated match against Al-Hilal, scheduled for next Monday, as the Al-Ahly fans rely on his scoring capabilities, given his rising levels and ability to make a difference in major matches.
Toney is considered one of the most prominent attacking elements in Al-Ahly this season, due to his effectiveness in front of the goal and his direct contribution to the positive results the team has achieved during the past period.