 يواصل مهاجم فريق الأهلي إيفان توني حضوره التهديفي اللافت، بعدما نجح في تسجيل أربعة «هاتريك» خلال الموسم الحالي حتى الآن، متجاوزًا ما حققه في الموسم الماضي الذي شهد تسجيله ثلاثة «هاتريك»، في مختلف المنافسات التي شارك فيها مع الفريق.


ويأتي هذا التألق في وقت يستعد فيه الأهلي لمواجهة مرتقبة أمام فريق الهلال، المقررة يوم الإثنين القادم، حيث يعوّل الأهلاويون على إمكانياته التهديفية، في ظل مستوياته المتصاعدة وقدرته على صناعة الفارق في المباريات الكبرى.


ويُعد توني أحد أبرز العناصر الهجومية في صفوف الأهلي هذا الموسم، لما يقدمه من فاعلية أمام المرمى، وإسهام مباشر في النتائج الإيجابية التي حققها الفريق خلال الفترة الماضية.