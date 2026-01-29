Forward of Al-Ahly team, Ivan Toney, continues to impress with his scoring presence, having successfully scored four "hat-tricks" during the current season so far, surpassing his achievement in the last season where he scored three "hat-tricks" in various competitions he participated in with the team.



This brilliance comes at a time when Al-Ahly is preparing for an anticipated match against Al-Hilal, scheduled for next Monday, as the Al-Ahly fans rely on his scoring capabilities, given his rising levels and ability to make a difference in major matches.



Toney is considered one of the most prominent attacking elements in Al-Ahly this season, due to his effectiveness in front of the goal and his direct contribution to the positive results the team has achieved during the past period.