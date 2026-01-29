The eyes of Saudi football are directed towards Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam at 8:30 PM today (Thursday), to follow the anticipated match that brings together Al-Qadisiyah and its guest Al-Hilal. In the Eastern Province, Al-Fateh will also meet its guest Al-Ittihad at six o'clock, and the night’s matches will conclude with the encounter between Al-Hazm and its guest Al-Shabab at 8:30 PM, as part of the 19th round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.

In the highlight of the round, Al-Qadisiyah hosts its counterpart Al-Hilal, with both teams striving for victory and nothing less. Al-Hilal aims to return to its winning streak after stumbling in the last round with a draw against its guest Al-Riyadh. Al-Hilal occupies the top of the league with 45 points, accumulated from 14 victories and 3 draws, without any losses. They have scored 45 goals and conceded 16. Meanwhile, Al-Qadisiyah seeks to exploit the home ground and the support of its fans to achieve an eighth consecutive victory, marking a historic achievement for Bani Qadis. They currently sit in fourth place with 39 points, gathered from 12 wins, 3 draws, and 2 losses, having scored 41 goals and conceded 16.

On its home ground and among its fans, Al-Fateh enters its match against Al-Ittihad seeking revenge for its loss in the first leg and also aiming to return to the path of victories after losing in the last round against Al-Fayha. Al-Fateh occupies the tenth position with 21 points, collected from 6 wins, 3 draws, and 8 losses, having scored 22 goals and conceded 31. Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad enters this match after regaining its form at the expense of Al-Akhidood in the last round, stopping the bleeding of points and earning 3 important points. They aim to continue their recovery in tonight's match, currently sitting in sixth place with 30 points, obtained from 9 wins, 3 draws, and 5 losses, having scored 31 goals and conceded 21.

On its home ground and among its fans, Al-Hazm hosts Al-Shabab, with the home team aiming to continue its positive results after drawing with Al-Taawun and then winning against Damak in a thrilling comeback. Al-Hazm occupies the 11th position with 20 points, gathered from 5 wins, 5 draws, and 7 losses, having scored 19 goals and conceded 30. Meanwhile, Al-Shabab enters this match seeking victory to escape the relegation zone, as they sit in 14th place with 13 points, obtained from 2 wins, 7 draws, and 8 losses, having scored 14 goals and conceded 25.