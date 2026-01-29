تتجه أنظار الكرة السعودية نحو استاد الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام الساعة 8:30 من مساء اليوم (الخميس)، لمتابعة المواجهة المنتظرة والتي تجمع القادسية بضيفه الهلال، وفي الشرقية أيضاً يلتقي الفتح بضيفه الاتحاد الساعة السادسة، وتختتم لقاءات الليلة بمواجهة الحزم بضيفه الشباب الساعة 8:30 م، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة 19 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
في قمة الجولة يستضيف القادسية نظيره الهلال ويسعى كل منهما للفوز ولا غيره، إذ يطمح الهلال للعودة لسلسلة الانتصارات بعد تعثره في الجولة الماضية بالتعادل مع ضيفه الرياض، ويحتل الهلال صدارة الدوري برصيد 45 نقطة حصدها من 14 انتصاراً و3 تعادلات ولم يخسر أي لقاء، وله من الأهداف 45 وعليه 16 هدفاً، فيما يسعى القادسية لاستغلال عاملي الأرض والجمهور لتحقيق الانتصار الثامن على التوالي كإنجاز تاريخي لبني قادس، الذي يحتل المركز الرابع برصيد 39 نقطة حصدها من 12 انتصاراً و3 تعادلات وخسارتين وله من الأهداف 41 وعليه 16 هدفاً.
وعلى ملعبه وبين جماهيره، يدخل فريق الفتح لقاءه أمام الاتحاد بحثاً عن الثأر لخسارته في الذهاب وكذلك للعودة لطريق الانتصارات بعد خسارته في الجولة الماضية من أمام الفيحاء، ويحتل الفتح المركز العاشر برصيد 21 نقطة جمعها من 6 انتصارات و3 تعادلات و8 خسائر وله من الأهداف 22 وعليه 31 هدفاً، فيما يدخل فريق الاتحاد هذا اللقاء بعد أن استعاد عافيته على حساب الأخدود في الجولة الماضية ليوقف مسلسل نزف النقاط ويحصد 3 نقاط مهمة ويسعى في لقاء الليلة لمواصلة صحوته، ويحتل الاتحاد المركز السادس برصيد 30 نقطة، حصدها من 9 انتصارات و3 تعادلات و5 خسائر وله من الأهداف 31 وعليه 21 هدفاً.
وعلى ملعبه وبين جماهيره، يستضيف الحزم نظيره الشباب ويطمح أصحاب الأرض والجمهور لمواصلة نتائجه الإيجابية بعد أن تعادل مع التعاون ومن ثم انتصر على ضمك في رمونتادا مثيرة، ويحتل الحزم المركز 11 برصيد 20 نقطة جمعها من 5 انتصارات ومثلها تعادلات و7 خسائر وله من الأهداف 19 وعليه 30 هدفاً، فيما يدخل فريق الشباب هذا اللقاء سعياً للفوز والهروب من مراكز الهبوط، إذ يحتل المركز 14 برصيد 13 نقطة حصدها من انتصارين و7 تعادلات و8 خسائر وله من الأهداف 14 وعليه 25 هدفاً.
The eyes of Saudi football are directed towards Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam at 8:30 PM today (Thursday), to follow the anticipated match that brings together Al-Qadisiyah and its guest Al-Hilal. In the Eastern Province, Al-Fateh will also meet its guest Al-Ittihad at six o'clock, and the night’s matches will conclude with the encounter between Al-Hazm and its guest Al-Shabab at 8:30 PM, as part of the 19th round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.
In the highlight of the round, Al-Qadisiyah hosts its counterpart Al-Hilal, with both teams striving for victory and nothing less. Al-Hilal aims to return to its winning streak after stumbling in the last round with a draw against its guest Al-Riyadh. Al-Hilal occupies the top of the league with 45 points, accumulated from 14 victories and 3 draws, without any losses. They have scored 45 goals and conceded 16. Meanwhile, Al-Qadisiyah seeks to exploit the home ground and the support of its fans to achieve an eighth consecutive victory, marking a historic achievement for Bani Qadis. They currently sit in fourth place with 39 points, gathered from 12 wins, 3 draws, and 2 losses, having scored 41 goals and conceded 16.
On its home ground and among its fans, Al-Fateh enters its match against Al-Ittihad seeking revenge for its loss in the first leg and also aiming to return to the path of victories after losing in the last round against Al-Fayha. Al-Fateh occupies the tenth position with 21 points, collected from 6 wins, 3 draws, and 8 losses, having scored 22 goals and conceded 31. Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad enters this match after regaining its form at the expense of Al-Akhidood in the last round, stopping the bleeding of points and earning 3 important points. They aim to continue their recovery in tonight's match, currently sitting in sixth place with 30 points, obtained from 9 wins, 3 draws, and 5 losses, having scored 31 goals and conceded 21.
On its home ground and among its fans, Al-Hazm hosts Al-Shabab, with the home team aiming to continue its positive results after drawing with Al-Taawun and then winning against Damak in a thrilling comeback. Al-Hazm occupies the 11th position with 20 points, gathered from 5 wins, 5 draws, and 7 losses, having scored 19 goals and conceded 30. Meanwhile, Al-Shabab enters this match seeking victory to escape the relegation zone, as they sit in 14th place with 13 points, obtained from 2 wins, 7 draws, and 8 losses, having scored 14 goals and conceded 25.