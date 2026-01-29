تتجه أنظار الكرة السعودية نحو استاد الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام الساعة 8:30 من مساء اليوم (الخميس)، لمتابعة المواجهة المنتظرة والتي تجمع القادسية بضيفه الهلال، وفي الشرقية أيضاً يلتقي الفتح بضيفه الاتحاد الساعة السادسة، وتختتم لقاءات الليلة بمواجهة الحزم بضيفه الشباب الساعة 8:30 م، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة 19 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.

في قمة الجولة يستضيف القادسية نظيره الهلال ويسعى كل منهما للفوز ولا غيره، إذ يطمح الهلال للعودة لسلسلة الانتصارات بعد تعثره في الجولة الماضية بالتعادل مع ضيفه الرياض، ويحتل الهلال صدارة الدوري برصيد 45 نقطة حصدها من 14 انتصاراً و3 تعادلات ولم يخسر أي لقاء، وله من الأهداف 45 وعليه 16 هدفاً، فيما يسعى القادسية لاستغلال عاملي الأرض والجمهور لتحقيق الانتصار الثامن على التوالي كإنجاز تاريخي لبني قادس، الذي يحتل المركز الرابع برصيد 39 نقطة حصدها من 12 انتصاراً و3 تعادلات وخسارتين وله من الأهداف 41 وعليه 16 هدفاً.

وعلى ملعبه وبين جماهيره، يدخل فريق الفتح لقاءه أمام الاتحاد بحثاً عن الثأر لخسارته في الذهاب وكذلك للعودة لطريق الانتصارات بعد خسارته في الجولة الماضية من أمام الفيحاء، ويحتل الفتح المركز العاشر برصيد 21 نقطة جمعها من 6 انتصارات و3 تعادلات و8 خسائر وله من الأهداف 22 وعليه 31 هدفاً، فيما يدخل فريق الاتحاد هذا اللقاء بعد أن استعاد عافيته على حساب الأخدود في الجولة الماضية ليوقف مسلسل نزف النقاط ويحصد 3 نقاط مهمة ويسعى في لقاء الليلة لمواصلة صحوته، ويحتل الاتحاد المركز السادس برصيد 30 نقطة، حصدها من 9 انتصارات و3 تعادلات و5 خسائر وله من الأهداف 31 وعليه 21 هدفاً.

وعلى ملعبه وبين جماهيره، يستضيف الحزم نظيره الشباب ويطمح أصحاب الأرض والجمهور لمواصلة نتائجه الإيجابية بعد أن تعادل مع التعاون ومن ثم انتصر على ضمك في رمونتادا مثيرة، ويحتل الحزم المركز 11 برصيد 20 نقطة جمعها من 5 انتصارات ومثلها تعادلات و7 خسائر وله من الأهداف 19 وعليه 30 هدفاً، فيما يدخل فريق الشباب هذا اللقاء سعياً للفوز والهروب من مراكز الهبوط، إذ يحتل المركز 14 برصيد 13 نقطة حصدها من انتصارين و7 تعادلات و8 خسائر وله من الأهداف 14 وعليه 25 هدفاً.