كشف تقرير صحفي عن تطور جديد بشأن صفقة انتقال مهاجم الأهلي المصري الشاب حمزة عبدالكريم إلى نادي برشلونة الإسباني، خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية.
تعقيدات إدارية تؤخر الإعلان الرسمي
ورغم إعلان مدير الكرة بالنادي الأهلي المصري وليد صلاح الدين انتقال حمزة عبدالكريم إلى برشلونة، إلا أن صحيفة «موندو ديبورتيفو» الإسبانية، ذكرت أن النادي الكتالوني يواجه تعقيدات إدارية حالت دون الإعلان الرسمي عن الصفقة حتى الآن، دون الكشف عن تفاصيل هذه التعقيدات.
دوافع فنية وراء التعاقد
ويعاني برشلونة من غيابات متعددة في الخط الأمامي للفريق الرديف، ما دفع إدارة النادي إلى تسريع إجراءات التعاقد مع اللاعب الشاب، وفي حال الإعلان الرسمي عن الصفقة من الجانب الإسباني، سيكون حمزة عبدالكريم أول لاعب مصري يرتدي قميص «البلوغرانا».
تألق دولي لافت
وكان حمزة عبدالكريم قد شارك مع منتخب مصر تحت 17 عاماً في بطولة كأس العالم للناشئين التي استضافتها قطر في نوفمبر الماضي، ونجح في تسجيل هدفين في شباك منتخبَي هايتي وفنزويلا، ليجذب أنظار عدد من الأندية الأوروبية.
A news report revealed a new development regarding the transfer of the young Egyptian Al Ahly striker Hamza Abdelkarim to the Spanish club Barcelona during the current winter transfer window.
Administrative Complications Delay Official Announcement
Despite the announcement by the director of football at Al Ahly, Walid Salah El Din, regarding Hamza Abdelkarim's transfer to Barcelona, the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported that the Catalan club is facing administrative complications that have prevented the official announcement of the deal so far, without disclosing the details of these complications.
Technical Motivations Behind the Contract
Barcelona is suffering from multiple absences in the forward line of the reserve team, which prompted the club's management to expedite the procedures for signing the young player. If the official announcement of the deal comes from the Spanish side, Hamza Abdelkarim will be the first Egyptian player to wear the "blaugrana" jersey.
Notable International Performance
Hamza Abdelkarim participated with the Egyptian U-17 national team in the Youth World Cup held in Qatar last November, where he managed to score two goals against the teams of Haiti and Venezuela, attracting the attention of several European clubs.