A news report revealed a new development regarding the transfer of the young Egyptian Al Ahly striker Hamza Abdelkarim to the Spanish club Barcelona during the current winter transfer window.

Administrative Complications Delay Official Announcement

Despite the announcement by the director of football at Al Ahly, Walid Salah El Din, regarding Hamza Abdelkarim's transfer to Barcelona, the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported that the Catalan club is facing administrative complications that have prevented the official announcement of the deal so far, without disclosing the details of these complications.

Technical Motivations Behind the Contract

Barcelona is suffering from multiple absences in the forward line of the reserve team, which prompted the club's management to expedite the procedures for signing the young player. If the official announcement of the deal comes from the Spanish side, Hamza Abdelkarim will be the first Egyptian player to wear the "blaugrana" jersey.

Notable International Performance

Hamza Abdelkarim participated with the Egyptian U-17 national team in the Youth World Cup held in Qatar last November, where he managed to score two goals against the teams of Haiti and Venezuela, attracting the attention of several European clubs.