كشف تقرير صحفي عن تطور جديد بشأن صفقة انتقال مهاجم الأهلي المصري الشاب حمزة عبدالكريم إلى نادي برشلونة الإسباني، خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية.

تعقيدات إدارية تؤخر الإعلان الرسمي

ورغم إعلان مدير الكرة بالنادي الأهلي المصري وليد صلاح الدين انتقال حمزة عبدالكريم إلى برشلونة، إلا أن صحيفة «موندو ديبورتيفو» الإسبانية، ذكرت أن النادي الكتالوني يواجه تعقيدات إدارية حالت دون الإعلان الرسمي عن الصفقة حتى الآن، دون الكشف عن تفاصيل هذه التعقيدات.

دوافع فنية وراء التعاقد

ويعاني برشلونة من غيابات متعددة في الخط الأمامي للفريق الرديف، ما دفع إدارة النادي إلى تسريع إجراءات التعاقد مع اللاعب الشاب، وفي حال الإعلان الرسمي عن الصفقة من الجانب الإسباني، سيكون حمزة عبدالكريم أول لاعب مصري يرتدي قميص «البلوغرانا».

تألق دولي لافت

وكان حمزة عبدالكريم قد شارك مع منتخب مصر تحت 17 عاماً في بطولة كأس العالم للناشئين التي استضافتها قطر في نوفمبر الماضي، ونجح في تسجيل هدفين في شباك منتخبَي هايتي وفنزويلا، ليجذب أنظار عدد من الأندية الأوروبية.