رعى أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، مساء أمس، الحفل الختامي لمنافسات الأولمبياد الوطني للإبداع العلمي «معرض إبداع للعلوم والهندسة، إبداع 2026»، الذي نظمته مؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع (موهبة)، ووزارة التعليم.

وكان في استقبال أمير الرياض لدى وصوله مركز الأميرة نوف بنت عبدالعزيز الدولي للمؤتمرات مقر الحفل، الأمير متعب بن عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير التعليم يوسف بن عبدالله البنيان، ورئيس مجلس إدارة مؤسسة «موهبة» الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن فهد العنقري، والأمين العام للمؤسسة عبدالعزيز بن صالح الكريديس.

ورفع أمير منطقة الرياض التهنئة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على ما حققه أبناء الوطن من إنجازات وإبداعات علمية دولية، مثمناً دعم القيادة للتعليم والطلاب والطالبات في سبيل الارتقاء بالمستوى العلمي للمملكة.

وقال أمير منطقة الرياض: «شكراً خادم الحرمين الشريفين على توجيهاتكم السديدة حفظكم الله، شكراً سمو ولي العهد على رعايتك أبناءك وبناتك الطلاب ليصلوا إلى ما وصلوا إليه، وهذا هو الإنسان السعودي ومثابرته المعهودة عنه».

وهنأ الطلاب والطالبات الفائزين والفائزات بهذه المناسبة، وذويهم، متمنياً لهم المزيد من التقدم والنجاح والازدهار في مسيرتهم العلمية من مختلف التخصصات.

وتجوّل أمير منطقة الرياض عند وصوله مقر الحفل، في مختلف الأركان المصاحبة للمعرض، وبعد السلام الملكي، بُدئ الحفل بآيات من القرآن الكريم، ثم شاهد أمير منطقة الرياض والحضور عرضاً مرئياً حول منافسات الأولمبياد الوطني للإبداع العلمي.

عقب ذلك كرم أمير منطقة الرياض رعاة المعرض، ثم أُعلن عن أسماء الطلبة الفائزين والفائزات بالجوائز الكبرى، والمرشحة مشاريعهم لتمثيل الوطن في المسابقات الدولية وفي مقدمتها «آيسف 2026» التي تعد أكبر منافسة علمية على مستوى العالم، وعددهم 68 فائزاً وفائزة.

وشهد المعرض، في نسخته الـ16، الذي يمثل المرحلة الخامسة من الأولمبياد الوطني للإبداع العلمي «إبداع 2026»، تنافس 200 مشروع علمي قدمها الطلبة المتأهلون من مرحلة المعارض المركزية في 22 مجالاً علمياً، واختيرت من بين أكثر من 34 ألف مشروع علمي مشارك في الأولمبياد، فيما سجل في الأولمبياد أكثر من 357 ألف طالب وطالبة من مختلف مناطق المملكة.