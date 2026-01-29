The Prince of the Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, sponsored the closing ceremony of the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity "Innovation Exhibition for Science and Engineering, Innovation 2026," which was organized by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Talent and Creativity (Mawhiba) and the Ministry of Education.

Upon his arrival at the Princess Nof bint Abdulaziz International Conference Center, the venue of the ceremony, he was received by Prince Muteb bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Education Yusuf bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mawhiba Foundation Dr. Abdulaziz bin Fahd Al-Anqari, and the Secretary-General of the foundation Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khraidis.

The Prince of the Riyadh Region extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for the achievements and international scientific innovations of the nation's youth, appreciating the leadership's support for education and students in order to elevate the scientific level of the Kingdom.

The Prince of the Riyadh Region stated: "Thank you, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, for your wise directives, may God protect you. Thank you, Your Highness the Crown Prince, for your care for your students, enabling them to reach their current achievements. This is the Saudi individual and his well-known perseverance."

He congratulated the winning male and female students on this occasion, as well as their families, wishing them further progress, success, and prosperity in their academic journeys across various disciplines.

Upon his arrival at the venue of the ceremony, the Prince of the Riyadh Region toured the various sections accompanying the exhibition. After the royal anthem, the ceremony began with verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a visual presentation about the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity.

After that, the Prince of the Riyadh Region honored the sponsors of the exhibition, and the names of the winning male and female students were announced for the major awards, whose projects are nominated to represent the nation in international competitions, foremost among them "ISEF 2026," which is considered the largest scientific competition in the world, with a total of 68 winners.

The exhibition, in its 16th edition, representing the fifth phase of the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity "Innovation 2026," featured 200 scientific projects presented by students who qualified from the central exhibitions in 22 scientific fields, selected from over 34,000 participating scientific projects in the Olympiad, while more than 357,000 students from various regions of the Kingdom registered for the Olympiad.