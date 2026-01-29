The spokesperson for the Moroccan Football Federation, Mohamed Makrouf, commented on the announcement by the President of the Spanish Federation, Rafael Lozano, regarding Spain hosting the final match of the 2030 World Cup, which will be jointly organized by Morocco, Spain, and Portugal.

Morocco plans to host the final match in the city of Casablanca at the Grand Hassan II Stadium, which is currently under construction north of the city. However, the President of the Spanish Federation surprised everyone in recent hours with his announcement of holding the 2030 World Cup final in Spain.

The Moroccan Federation Denies Final Stadium Decision

Makrouf stated in a special comment to "Okaz," in response to the statements of the Spanish Federation President: "What is being promoted is unfounded. The decision regarding the stadium for the 2030 World Cup final will be made based on a meeting involving the concerned parties, which are Morocco, Spain, Portugal, and the main party, which is FIFA, and this has not yet taken place as of this moment."

Grand Hassan II Stadium and Previous Moroccan Aspirations

The Grand Hassan II Stadium in Morocco is expected to accommodate around 115,000 spectators upon completion. Earlier, the President of the Spanish Federation, Fouzi Lekjaa, expressed his desire last year to see the final against Spain in Casablanca.