علق المتحدث الإعلامي باسم الاتحاد المغربي لكرة القدم، محمد مقروف، على إعلان رئيس الاتحاد الإسباني، رافائيل لوزان، استضافة بلاده المباراة النهائية لبطولة كأس العالم 2030، التي ستُنظم بشكل مشترك بين المغرب وإسبانيا والبرتغال.

ويخطط المغرب لاستضافة المباراة النهائية في مدينة الدار البيضاء على ملعب الحسن الثاني الكبير، الذي يجري تشييده حالياً شمال المدينة، إلا أن رئيس الاتحاد الإسباني فاجأ الجميع خلال الساعات الماضية بإعلانه إقامة نهائي مونديال 2030 في إسبانيا.

الاتحاد المغربي ينفي حسم ملعب النهائي

وقال مقروف في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»، رداً على تصريحات رئيس الاتحاد الإسباني: «ما يُروج له عارٍ من الصحة، تحديد ملعب نهائي كأس العالم 2030 سيتم بناءً على اجتماع يضم الأطراف المعنية، وهي المغرب، وإسبانيا، والبرتغال، والطرف الرئيسي وهو الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا)، وهو ما لم يتم إلى حدود هذه الساعة».

ملعب الحسن الثاني ورغبة مغربية سابقة

ومن المتوقع أن يستوعب ملعب الحسن الثاني في المغرب نحو 115 ألف متفرج عند اكتماله، وعبر رئيس الاتحاد الإسباني فوزي لقجع، في وقت سابق عن رغبته العام الماضي في مشاهدة النهائي أمام إسبانيا في الدار البيضاء.