علق المتحدث الإعلامي باسم الاتحاد المغربي لكرة القدم، محمد مقروف، على إعلان رئيس الاتحاد الإسباني، رافائيل لوزان، استضافة بلاده المباراة النهائية لبطولة كأس العالم 2030، التي ستُنظم بشكل مشترك بين المغرب وإسبانيا والبرتغال.
ويخطط المغرب لاستضافة المباراة النهائية في مدينة الدار البيضاء على ملعب الحسن الثاني الكبير، الذي يجري تشييده حالياً شمال المدينة، إلا أن رئيس الاتحاد الإسباني فاجأ الجميع خلال الساعات الماضية بإعلانه إقامة نهائي مونديال 2030 في إسبانيا.
الاتحاد المغربي ينفي حسم ملعب النهائي
وقال مقروف في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»، رداً على تصريحات رئيس الاتحاد الإسباني: «ما يُروج له عارٍ من الصحة، تحديد ملعب نهائي كأس العالم 2030 سيتم بناءً على اجتماع يضم الأطراف المعنية، وهي المغرب، وإسبانيا، والبرتغال، والطرف الرئيسي وهو الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا)، وهو ما لم يتم إلى حدود هذه الساعة».
ملعب الحسن الثاني ورغبة مغربية سابقة
ومن المتوقع أن يستوعب ملعب الحسن الثاني في المغرب نحو 115 ألف متفرج عند اكتماله، وعبر رئيس الاتحاد الإسباني فوزي لقجع، في وقت سابق عن رغبته العام الماضي في مشاهدة النهائي أمام إسبانيا في الدار البيضاء.
The spokesperson for the Moroccan Football Federation, Mohamed Makrouf, commented on the announcement by the President of the Spanish Federation, Rafael Lozano, regarding Spain hosting the final match of the 2030 World Cup, which will be jointly organized by Morocco, Spain, and Portugal.
Morocco plans to host the final match in the city of Casablanca at the Grand Hassan II Stadium, which is currently under construction north of the city. However, the President of the Spanish Federation surprised everyone in recent hours with his announcement of holding the 2030 World Cup final in Spain.
The Moroccan Federation Denies Final Stadium Decision
Makrouf stated in a special comment to "Okaz," in response to the statements of the Spanish Federation President: "What is being promoted is unfounded. The decision regarding the stadium for the 2030 World Cup final will be made based on a meeting involving the concerned parties, which are Morocco, Spain, Portugal, and the main party, which is FIFA, and this has not yet taken place as of this moment."
Grand Hassan II Stadium and Previous Moroccan Aspirations
The Grand Hassan II Stadium in Morocco is expected to accommodate around 115,000 spectators upon completion. Earlier, the President of the Spanish Federation, Fouzi Lekjaa, expressed his desire last year to see the final against Spain in Casablanca.