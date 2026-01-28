تعادل النجمة مع ضيفه الرياض بهدفٍ لمثله، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية ببريدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ19 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لكرة القدم (دوري روشن).


وسجَّل الرياض هدف التقدُّم مبكراً خلال مجريات الشوط الأول عن طريق لاعبه سلطان هارون عند الدقيقة (20)، فيما أحرز النجمة هدف التعادل خلال مجريات الشوط الثاني عن طريق لاعبه ديفيد تيجانيتش عند الدقيقة (51)، لتنتهي أحداث اللقاء بالتعادل الإيجابي بين الفريقين.


وبهذه النتيجة، رفع فريق النجمة رصيده إلى (5) نقاط في المركز الـ18، فيما رفع الرياض رصيده إلى (12) نقطة في المركز الـ15 مؤقتاً، لحين اكتمال مباريات الجولة.