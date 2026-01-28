The star team drew with its guest, Al-Riyadh, with a score of one goal each, in the match that took place this evening at King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Buraidah, as part of the 19th round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshen League).



Al-Riyadh scored the opening goal early in the first half through their player Sultan Haroun in the 20th minute, while the star team equalized in the second half through their player David Tijanic in the 51st minute, ending the match in a positive draw between the two teams.



With this result, the star team raised its points to (5) in 18th place, while Al-Riyadh increased its points to (12) in 15th place temporarily, until all matches of the round are completed.