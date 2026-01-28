Union player Moussa Diaby has agreed to the offer from Italian club Inter Milan, on a loan basis for 35 million euros with an option to buy his contract, according to what the reliable Fabrizio posted on his official account on the social media platform "X". The 26-year-old French player previously played for major clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Bayer Leverkusen, and Aston Villa before moving to the Saudi league.



It is worth mentioning that Diaby transferred to Union on a formal contract extending for 5 seasons coming from English club Aston Villa, and he became a player for the team in the summer of 2024 during the summer transfer window, with a contract lasting until 2029, for 60 million euros, and an annual salary of 15.3 million euros.