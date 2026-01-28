وافق لاعب الاتحاد موسى ديابي على العرض المقدم من إنتر ميلان الإيطالي، بنظام الإعارة مقابل 35 مليون يورو مع أولوية شراء عقده، وفق ما نشره الموثوق فابريزيو في حسابه الرسمي عبر منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «X». وسبق اللاعب الفرنسي (26 عاماً)، اللعب في أندية كبرى مثل باريس سان جيرمان، وباير ليفركوزن، وأستون فيلا قبل انتقاله إلى الدوري السعودي.


يذكر أن ديابي انتقل إلى الاتحاد بعقد رسمي يمتد 5 مواسم قادماً من نادي أستون فيلا الإنجليزي، وأصبح من لاعبي الفريق في صيف 2024 ضمن فترة الانتقالات الصيفية، بعقد يمتد حتى 2029، مقابل 60 مليون يورو، وبراتب سنوي 15.3 مليون يورو.