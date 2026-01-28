The King Abdulaziz Equestrian Field hosts the seventh edition of the Saudi Cup on February 13 and 14, 2026, in a global event considered the largest in the history of horse racing in terms of financial value and international interest, featuring a selection of the best horses and jockeys from various countries around the world.



International horses are scheduled to start arriving in the Kingdom from February 3, 2026, to participate in races that will span two days, with total prize money amounting to $39.6 million, amidst the presence of elite owners, trainers, and riders from different countries.



The local presence is strongly highlighted by a group of ambitious Saudi horses that have successfully secured their spots in the Saudi Cup races after excelling in the qualifying races organized by the Horse Racing Club two weeks ago as part of a racing festival named after the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup.



The qualifying races resulted in the emergence of several local champions who will represent the Kingdom in facing the elite stars of global horse racing. The horse "Zafzaf," owned by His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz, managed to secure a qualification spot for the 1351-meter race after a remarkable performance, under the supervision of trainer Sami Al-Harabi and ridden by jockey Joel Rosario.



In the qualification race for the Red Sea Cup over a distance of 3000 meters, the horse "Siyah" won for the sons of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, ridden by jockey Naif Al-Anzi and trained by Hisham Abdulwahid.



The Cup of His Highness Prince Khalid bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman, qualifying for the Neom Cup, saw the horse "Boldy Porto," owned by the sons of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, excel under the supervision of trainer Badr Saud Raziq and ridden by jockey Camilo Ospina over a distance of 2100 meters.



In the qualification race for the Al-Munifa Cup, the horse "Adeeb Al-Shahaniya" achieved victory for owner Khalid Said Abdullah Al-Sayed, ridden by jockey Mohammed Al-Daham and trained by Saleh Al-Mudhaf, over a distance of 2100 meters.



In the 2000 Championship qualifying for the Saudi Derby Cup, the title went to the horse "Al-Haram," owned by Sheikh Abdullah Hamoud Al-Malik Al-Sabah, under the supervision of trainer Thamer Al-Dihani and ridden by jockey Ricardo Ferreira over a distance of 1600 meters.



The horse "Maestro do Croat" won the Diriyah Cup qualifying for the Al-Abiyah race for the Ajmal Stable, under the supervision of trainer Bassam Al-Mousa and ridden by jockey Camilo Ospina over a distance of 2000 meters.



The eighth race witnessed the victory of the horse "Mahli" in the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup (G3), qualifying for the Saudi Cup, for Sheikh Abdullah Hamoud Al-Malik Al-Sabah, ridden by jockey Ricardo Ferreira and trained by Thamer Al-Dihani over a distance of 1800 meters.



The list of qualifiers concluded with the qualification of the horse "Min Shan" to the Riyadh Speed Cup, following its victory in the 1200-meter race for the sons of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, under the supervision of trainer Ahmed Mahmoud and ridden by jockey Camilo Ospina.



These results confirm the high technical level of local competitions and enhance the anticipation for the Saudi Cup evening, which brings together elite horses and jockeys from around the world in one of the largest and most important evenings of global horse racing.