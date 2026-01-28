يحتضن ميدان الملك عبدالعزيز للفروسية النسخة السابعة من كأس السعودية يومي (13) و(14) فبراير 2026، في حدث عالمي يُعد الأضخم في تاريخ سباقات الخيل من حيث القيمة المالية وحجم الاهتمام الدولي، بمشاركة نخبة من أفضل الجياد والفرسان من مختلف دول العالم.


ومن المقرر أن تبدأ الخيول الدولية بالوصول إلى المملكة اعتبارًا من 3 فبراير القادم، للمشاركة في سباقات تمتد على يومين، بجوائز مالية يبلغ مجموعها (39.6) مليون دولار أمريكي، وسط حضور نخبة من الملاك والمدربين والخيالة من مختلف دول العالم.


ويبرز الحضور المحلي بقوة من خلال مجموعة من الجياد السعودية الطامحة، التي نجحت في حجز مقاعدها في أشواط كأس السعودية بعد تألقها في السباقات التأهيلية، التي نظمها نادي سباقات الخيل قبل أسبوعين ضمن مهرجان سباقي حمل اسم كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين.


وأسفرت السباقات التأهيلية عن بروز عدد من الأبطال المحليين الذين سيمثلون المملكة في مواجهة نخبة نجوم سباقات الخيل العالمية، إذ تمكن الجواد «زفزاف» لصاحب السمو الملكي الأمير فيصل بن خالد بن عبدالعزيز، من انتزاع بطاقة التأهل لشوط كأس الـ(1351) مترًا، بعد أداء مميز، بإشراف المدرب سامي الحرابي، وقيادة الخيال جويل روزاريو.


وفي سباق التأهيل لكأس البحر الأحمر لمسافة (3000) متر، حقق الجواد «صياح» الفوز لصالح أبناء الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز، بقيادة الخيال نايف العنزي، وتحت تدريب هشام عبدالواحد.


وشهد كأس صاحب السمو الأمير خالد بن عبدالله بن عبدالرحمن، المؤهل لكأس نيوم، تفوق الجواد «بولدي بورتو»، المملوك لأبناء الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز، بإشراف المدرب بدر سعود رزيق، وقيادة الخيال كاميلو أوسبينا، لمسافة (2100) متر.


وفي شوط التأهيل لكأس المنيفة، تمكن الجواد «أديب الشحانية» من تحقيق الفوز لصالح المالك خالد سعيد عبدالله السيد، بقيادة الخيال محمد الدهام، وتدريب صالح المدفع، على مسافة (2100) متر.


وفي بطولة الـ(2000) المؤهلة لكأس الديربي السعودي، ذهب لقبها للجواد «الهرم»، المملوك للشيخ عبدالله حمود المالك الصباح، بإشراف المدرب ثامر الديحاني، وقيادة الخيال ريكاردو فيريرا، على مسافة (1600) متر.


وحقق الجواد «مايسترو دو كروات» الفوز بكأس الدرعية المؤهل لشوط العبية، لصالح إسطبل أجمل، بإشراف المدرب بسام الموسى، وقيادة الخيال كاميلو أوسبينا، لمسافة (2000) متر.


وشهد الشوط الثامن فوز الجواد «مهلي» بكأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين (G3)، والمؤهل لكأس السعودية، لصالح الشيخ عبدالله حمود المالك الصباح، بقيادة الخيال ريكاردو فيريرا، وتدريب ثامر الديحاني، على مسافة (1800) متر.


واختُتمت قائمة المتأهلين بتأهل الجواد «من شان» إلى كأس الرياض للسرعة، عقب فوزه في سباق (1200) متر، لصالح أبناء الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز، بإشراف المدرب أحمد محمود، وقيادة الخيال كاميلو أوسبينا.


وتؤكد هذه النتائج المستوى الفني العالي للمنافسات المحلية، وتعزز من حجم الترقب لأمسية كأس السعودية، التي تجمع نخبة الخيل والفرسان من مختلف أنحاء العالم، في واحدة من أكبر وأهم أمسيات سباقات الخيل العالمية.