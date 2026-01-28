Fitch Ratings confirmed that the credit ratings of Saudi banks are strong, as financial indicators show less sensitivity to economic contraction compared to most of their peers in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.



The agency stated in a statement: "The business environment in Saudi Arabia is favorable, as evidenced by its rating of (bbb+), which is the highest in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries."



It noted that this rating is based on the continued increase in government spending, ongoing economic diversification, and non-oil growth under Vision 2030, in addition to the progress made in mega projects.



Strong Growth



It mentioned that Saudi banks have experienced growth of nearly double the average growth of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries since the onset of the pandemic, expecting annual growth for 2025 to remain strong at around 13%, and to decline to between 10% and 11% in 2026.



It indicated that this slowdown reflects the natural saturation of credit after years of rapid expansion and intensified competition for financing, which has led to an increase in the average cost of funding in the sector by 30 basis points in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 2024.



Significant Liquidity



The agency pointed out that it still considers funding and liquidity to be strengths in the credit rating of banks in the Kingdom, expecting this situation to continue in 2026, while banks have maintained large liquidity reserves and strong access to diverse funding sources, which supports their ability to withstand slowing growth and in a more competitive deposit market.