أكدت وكالة فيتش للتصنيف الائتماني، أن التصنيفات الائتمانية للبنوك السعودية قوية، إذ تُظهر المؤشرات المالية حساسية أقل للانكماش الاقتصادي مقارنةً بمعظم نظيراتها في دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي.
وقالت الوكالة في بيان: «بيئة العمل في السعودية تُعد مواتية، كما يتضح من تصنيفها عند (bbb+)، وهو الأعلى في دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي».
وأشارت إلى أن هذا التصنيف يستند إلى استمرار ارتفاع الإنفاق الحكومي، والتنويع الاقتصادي المتواصل، والنمو غير النفطي في إطار رؤية 2030، فضلاً عن التقدم المحرز في المشاريع العملاقة.
نمو قوي
وذكرت أن البنوك السعودية شهدت نمواً بنحو ضعف متوسط نمو دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي منذ بدء الجائحة، متوقعةً أن يظل النمو السنوي لعام 2025 قوياً عند حوالى 13%، وأن يتراجع إلى ما بين 10% و11% في 2026.
وبيّنت أن هذا التباطؤ يعكس التشبع الطبيعي للائتمان بعد سنوات من التوسع السريع، واشتداد المنافسة على التمويل، مما أدى إلى زيادة متوسط تكلفة التمويل في القطاع بمقدار 30 نقطة أساس في الربع الثالث من 2025 مقارنةً بـ2024.
سيولة كبيرة
وأشارت الوكالة إلى أنها لا تزال تعتبر التمويل والسيولة من نقاط القوة في التصنيف الائتماني للبنوك بالمملكة، متوقعةً استمرار هذا الوضع في 2026، فيما حافظت البنوك على احتياطيات سيولة كبيرة وإمكانية وصول قوية إلى مصادر تمويل متنوعة، وهذا يدعم قدرتها على الصمود في ظل تباطؤ النمو وفي سوق ودائع أكثر تنافسية.
Fitch Ratings confirmed that the credit ratings of Saudi banks are strong, as financial indicators show less sensitivity to economic contraction compared to most of their peers in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
The agency stated in a statement: "The business environment in Saudi Arabia is favorable, as evidenced by its rating of (bbb+), which is the highest in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries."
It noted that this rating is based on the continued increase in government spending, ongoing economic diversification, and non-oil growth under Vision 2030, in addition to the progress made in mega projects.
Strong Growth
It mentioned that Saudi banks have experienced growth of nearly double the average growth of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries since the onset of the pandemic, expecting annual growth for 2025 to remain strong at around 13%, and to decline to between 10% and 11% in 2026.
It indicated that this slowdown reflects the natural saturation of credit after years of rapid expansion and intensified competition for financing, which has led to an increase in the average cost of funding in the sector by 30 basis points in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 2024.
Significant Liquidity
The agency pointed out that it still considers funding and liquidity to be strengths in the credit rating of banks in the Kingdom, expecting this situation to continue in 2026, while banks have maintained large liquidity reserves and strong access to diverse funding sources, which supports their ability to withstand slowing growth and in a more competitive deposit market.