أكدت وكالة فيتش للتصنيف الائتماني، أن التصنيفات الائتمانية للبنوك السعودية قوية، إذ تُظهر المؤشرات المالية حساسية أقل للانكماش الاقتصادي مقارنةً بمعظم نظيراتها في دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي.


وقالت الوكالة في بيان: «بيئة العمل في السعودية تُعد مواتية، كما يتضح من تصنيفها عند (bbb+)، وهو الأعلى في دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي».


وأشارت إلى أن هذا التصنيف يستند إلى استمرار ارتفاع الإنفاق الحكومي، والتنويع الاقتصادي المتواصل، والنمو غير النفطي في إطار رؤية 2030، فضلاً عن التقدم المحرز في المشاريع العملاقة.


نمو قوي


وذكرت أن البنوك السعودية شهدت نمواً بنحو ضعف متوسط ​​نمو دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي منذ بدء الجائحة، متوقعةً أن يظل النمو السنوي لعام 2025 قوياً عند حوالى 13%، وأن يتراجع إلى ما بين 10% و11% في 2026.


وبيّنت أن هذا التباطؤ يعكس التشبع الطبيعي للائتمان بعد سنوات من التوسع السريع، واشتداد المنافسة على التمويل، مما أدى إلى زيادة متوسط ​​تكلفة التمويل في القطاع بمقدار 30 نقطة أساس في الربع الثالث من 2025 مقارنةً بـ2024.


سيولة كبيرة


وأشارت الوكالة إلى أنها لا تزال تعتبر التمويل والسيولة من نقاط القوة في التصنيف الائتماني للبنوك بالمملكة، متوقعةً استمرار هذا الوضع في 2026، فيما حافظت البنوك على احتياطيات سيولة كبيرة وإمكانية وصول قوية إلى مصادر تمويل متنوعة، وهذا يدعم قدرتها على الصمود في ظل تباطؤ النمو وفي سوق ودائع أكثر تنافسية.