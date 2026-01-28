The Board of the Capital Market Authority has approved the extension of the exemption from the financial fees collected for the Authority, and its bearing of the fees of the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) and the Securities Depository Center (Edaa) for requests to issue debt instruments, provided that the issuers or the issues have a valid and publicly disclosed credit rating from a rating agency licensed by the Authority, according to specific regulations, until the end of 2027.



The Authority's Board had issued a decision on July 1, 2020, to continue exempting issuers wishing to publicly issue debt instruments from paying the financial fees collected for the Authority when submitting a registration request for debt instruments, during the study of the registration request for debt instruments, and at the time of registering the debt instruments, until the end of 2025.



Development of the Sukuk Market



According to the Authority, the decision aims to support and develop the sukuk and debt instruments market, encouraging issuers to enter it, which contributes to enhancing its attractiveness and expanding the base of local and international issuers and investors in it, in addition to increasing companies' ability to obtain long-term financing at competitive costs, as well as encouraging companies to obtain a credit rating, which raises the quality of issuances, improves disclosure levels, and enhances investor confidence.



The Capital Market Authority has specified the offerings covered by the decision as debt instrument offerings for non-government entities listed for the issuer or issuance that have a credit rating from a credit rating agency licensed by the Authority, provided that this rating is valid and publicly disclosed, as the Authority will bear the financial fees for a maximum of two issuances for each issuer.



Private Offering Requests



As for the private offering requests covered by the decision, the Authority has defined them as debt instrument offerings for non-government entities that are privately offered for the issuer or issuance that have a credit rating from a credit rating agency licensed by the Authority, which does not exceed 500 million riyals, provided that this rating is valid and publicly disclosed, for a maximum of two issuances for each issuer.



It clarified that it will bear the fees of "Tadawul" and "Edaa" for the total specified public and private offerings, with a maximum of 5 million riyals annually until 2027, and that requests for offerings submitted after exceeding this limit will be considered.