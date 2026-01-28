اعتمد مجلس هيئة السوق المالية تمديد العمل بالإعفاء من المقابل المالي المحصل للهيئة، وتحملها رسوم شركتي السوق المالية السعودية (تداول) ومركز إيداع الأوراق المالية (إيداع) لطلبات طرح أدوات الدين، شريطة حصول المصدرين أو الإصدارات على تصنيف ائتماني قائم ومفصح عنه للعموم من قبل وكالة تصنيف مرخص لها من قبل الهيئة، وفق ضوابط محددة، حتى نهاية 2027.
وكان مجلس الهيئة قد أصدر قراراً في 1 يوليو 2020، باستمرار إعفاء المُصدرين الراغبين في طرح أدوات دين طرحاً عاماً من سداد المقابل المالي المحصل للهيئة عند تقديم طلب تسجيل أدوات دين، وعند دراسة طلب تسجيل أدوات الدين، وعند تسجيل أدوات الدين، حتى نهاية 2025.
تنمية سوق الصكوك
وبحسب الهيئة يهدف القرار إلى دعم وتنمية سوق الصكوك وأدوات الدين، وتشجيع المصدرين على دخوله، بما يسهم في تعزيز جاذبيته وتوسيع قاعدة المصدرين والمستثمرين المحليين والدوليين فيه، إلى جانب زيادة قدرة الشركات على الحصول على تمويل طويل الأجل بتكلفة تنافسية، إلى جانب إسهامه في تشجيع الشركات على الحصول على تصنيف ائتماني، بما يرفع جودة الإصدارات ويحسن مستويات الإفصاح ويعزز من ثقة المستثمرين.
وحددت هيئة السوق المالية الطروحات التي يشملها القرار، بطروحات أدوات الدين للجهات غير الحكومية المدرجة للمصدر أو الإصدار الحاصلين على تصنيف ائتماني من قبل وكالة تصنيف ائتماني مرخص لها من الهيئة، على أن يكون هذا التصنيف قائماً ومفصحاً عنه للعموم، إذ ستتحمل الهيئة المقابل المالي لإصدارين فقط بحد أقصى لكل مصدر.
طلبات الطرح الخاص
أما في طلبات الطرح الخاص التي يشملها القرار، فقد حددتها الهيئة بطروحات أدوات الدين للجهات غير الحكومية المطروحة طرحاً خاصاً للمصدر أو الإصدار الحاصلين على تصنيف ائتماني من قبل وكالة تصنيف ائتماني مرخص لها من الهيئة، والتي لا يتجاوز حجمها 500 مليون ريال، على أن يكون هذا التصنيف قائماً ومفصحاً عنه للعموم، لإصدارين فقط بحد أقصى لكل مصدر.
وأوضحت أنها ستتحمل رسوم «تداول» و«إيداع» لإجمالي الطروحات العامة والخاصة المحددة، بحد أقصى 5 ملايين ريال سنوياً حتى 2027، على أن يتم النظر في طلبات الطرح التي يتم تقديمها بعد تجاوز هذا الحد.
The Board of the Capital Market Authority has approved the extension of the exemption from the financial fees collected for the Authority, and its bearing of the fees of the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) and the Securities Depository Center (Edaa) for requests to issue debt instruments, provided that the issuers or the issues have a valid and publicly disclosed credit rating from a rating agency licensed by the Authority, according to specific regulations, until the end of 2027.
The Authority's Board had issued a decision on July 1, 2020, to continue exempting issuers wishing to publicly issue debt instruments from paying the financial fees collected for the Authority when submitting a registration request for debt instruments, during the study of the registration request for debt instruments, and at the time of registering the debt instruments, until the end of 2025.
Development of the Sukuk Market
According to the Authority, the decision aims to support and develop the sukuk and debt instruments market, encouraging issuers to enter it, which contributes to enhancing its attractiveness and expanding the base of local and international issuers and investors in it, in addition to increasing companies' ability to obtain long-term financing at competitive costs, as well as encouraging companies to obtain a credit rating, which raises the quality of issuances, improves disclosure levels, and enhances investor confidence.
The Capital Market Authority has specified the offerings covered by the decision as debt instrument offerings for non-government entities listed for the issuer or issuance that have a credit rating from a credit rating agency licensed by the Authority, provided that this rating is valid and publicly disclosed, as the Authority will bear the financial fees for a maximum of two issuances for each issuer.
Private Offering Requests
As for the private offering requests covered by the decision, the Authority has defined them as debt instrument offerings for non-government entities that are privately offered for the issuer or issuance that have a credit rating from a credit rating agency licensed by the Authority, which does not exceed 500 million riyals, provided that this rating is valid and publicly disclosed, for a maximum of two issuances for each issuer.
It clarified that it will bear the fees of "Tadawul" and "Edaa" for the total specified public and private offerings, with a maximum of 5 million riyals annually until 2027, and that requests for offerings submitted after exceeding this limit will be considered.