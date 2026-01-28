اعتمد مجلس هيئة السوق المالية تمديد العمل بالإعفاء من المقابل المالي المحصل للهيئة، وتحملها رسوم شركتي السوق المالية السعودية (تداول) ومركز إيداع الأوراق المالية (إيداع) لطلبات طرح أدوات الدين، شريطة حصول المصدرين أو الإصدارات على تصنيف ائتماني قائم ومفصح عنه للعموم من قبل وكالة تصنيف مرخص لها من قبل الهيئة، وفق ضوابط محددة، حتى نهاية 2027.


وكان مجلس الهيئة قد أصدر قراراً في 1 يوليو 2020، باستمرار إعفاء المُصدرين الراغبين في طرح أدوات دين طرحاً عاماً من سداد المقابل المالي المحصل للهيئة عند تقديم طلب تسجيل أدوات دين، وعند دراسة طلب تسجيل أدوات الدين، وعند تسجيل أدوات الدين، حتى نهاية 2025.


تنمية سوق الصكوك


وبحسب الهيئة يهدف القرار إلى دعم وتنمية سوق الصكوك وأدوات الدين، وتشجيع المصدرين على دخوله، بما يسهم في تعزيز جاذبيته وتوسيع قاعدة المصدرين والمستثمرين المحليين والدوليين فيه، إلى جانب زيادة قدرة الشركات على الحصول على تمويل طويل الأجل بتكلفة تنافسية، إلى جانب إسهامه في تشجيع الشركات على الحصول على تصنيف ائتماني، بما يرفع جودة الإصدارات ويحسن مستويات الإفصاح ويعزز من ثقة المستثمرين.


وحددت هيئة السوق المالية الطروحات التي يشملها القرار، بطروحات أدوات الدين للجهات غير الحكومية المدرجة للمصدر أو الإصدار الحاصلين على تصنيف ائتماني من قبل وكالة تصنيف ائتماني مرخص لها من الهيئة، على أن يكون هذا التصنيف قائماً ومفصحاً عنه للعموم، إذ ستتحمل الهيئة المقابل المالي لإصدارين فقط بحد أقصى لكل مصدر.


طلبات الطرح الخاص


أما في طلبات الطرح الخاص التي يشملها القرار، فقد حددتها الهيئة بطروحات أدوات الدين للجهات غير الحكومية المطروحة طرحاً خاصاً للمصدر أو الإصدار الحاصلين على تصنيف ائتماني من قبل وكالة تصنيف ائتماني مرخص لها من الهيئة، والتي لا يتجاوز حجمها 500 مليون ريال، على أن يكون هذا التصنيف قائماً ومفصحاً عنه للعموم، لإصدارين فقط بحد أقصى لكل مصدر.


وأوضحت أنها ستتحمل رسوم «تداول» و«إيداع» لإجمالي الطروحات العامة والخاصة المحددة، بحد أقصى 5 ملايين ريال سنوياً حتى 2027، على أن يتم النظر في طلبات الطرح التي يتم تقديمها بعد تجاوز هذا الحد.