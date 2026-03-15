تعتزم اليابان بدء الإفراج عن كميات من احتياطياتها النفطية اعتباراً من غدٍ، في خطوة تهدف إلى تخفيف تداعيات اضطراب إمدادات الطاقة الناتج عن الحرب بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل وإيران، في تحرك يعيد إلى الأذهان أزمة النفط التي شهدها العالم قبل نحو نصف قرن، والتي دفعت طوكيو آنذاك إلى إنشاء نظام للاحتياطي النفطي الإستراتيجي.


ويأتي القرار مع ارتفاع أسعار البنزين في مختلف أنحاء اليابان، نتيجة تأثر إمدادات النفط القادمة من منطقة الخليج، خصوصاً عبر مضيق هرمز، أحد أهم ممرات الطاقة في العالم.


تقلبات الأسعار


وتعهدت الحكومة اليابانية بالإفراج عن 80 مليون برميل من النفط، وهو ما يعادل نحو 45 يوماً من الاستهلاك في الدولة التي تعتمد بشكل كبير على الاستيراد لتلبية احتياجاتها من الطاقة.


وطلبت الحكومة من شركات التكرير اليابانية استخدام النفط الذي سيتم الإفراج عنه لتأمين الإمدادات المحلية، وهو ما سيؤدي إلى خفض الاحتياطي الوطني بنحو 17%، ولم يتضح بعد حجم الكمية التي قد تسهم بها اليابان في خطة أوسع للإفراج عن نحو 400 مليون برميل من النفط عالمياً، يجري تنسيقها عبر الوكالة الدولية للطاقة بهدف الحد من تقلبات الأسعار وتعويض نقص الإمدادات.


إجراء مؤقت


ويرى خبراء أن هذه الخطوة قد تساعد على استقرار السوق مؤقتاً، لكنها لن تكون حلاً طويل الأمد في حال استمرار الاضطرابات.


وقال الرئيس التنفيذي لإحدى شركات الاستشارات في طوكيو يوري هامبر: «إن الاحتياطيات النفطية يمكن أن تسهم في استقرار الإمدادات والأسعار على المدى القصير، لكنها في الأساس تمنح الأسواق وقتاً إضافياً للتكيف مع الأزمة».


وأشار إلى أن هذه الاحتياطيات لا يمكنها تعويض أي تعطّل طويل الأمد في حركة الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز.