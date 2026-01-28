اختتم مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أمس الأول، توزيع 40,000 سلة غذائية في 12 مديرية تابعة لوادي وصحراء حضرموت، ضمن مشروع التدخلات الغذائية الطارئة في الجمهورية اليمنية.
وشملت عملية التوزيع مديريات؛ تريم، والعبر مع الخشعة، وسيئون، وشبام، والسوم، وساه، والقطن، ورماه، وثمود، والقف، وزمخ ومنوخ، وحجر الصيعر، واستفاد منها 280,000 فرد من الفئات الأشد احتياجاً.
وأشاد ممثلو السلطات المحلية في المديريات المستهدفة بالدور الإنساني الذي تقوم به المملكة العربية السعودية عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، معربين عن بالغ شكرهم وتقديرهم لهذه التدخلات الإنسانية النوعية التي تأتي في ظل الظروف الاقتصادية والإنسانية الصعبة التي تمر بها البلاد.
ويأتي هذا المشروع امتداداً للجهود الإنسانية المتواصلة التي تبذلها المملكة العربية السعودية عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ دعماً للشعب اليمني الشقيق، وتخفيفاً لمعاناته الإنسانية، وتعزيزاً لمقومات الأمن الغذائي في اليمن.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center concluded the distribution of 40,000 food baskets in 12 districts of Wadi and Desert Hadramout the day before yesterday, as part of the emergency food interventions project in the Republic of Yemen.
The distribution process included the districts of Tarim, Al-Abr with Al-Khasha, Sayun, Shibam, Al-Som, Sah, Al-Qatn, Ramah, Thamud, Al-Qaf, Zamakha and Munukh, and Al-Hajar Al-Sayir, benefiting 280,000 individuals from the most vulnerable groups.
Representatives of the local authorities in the targeted districts praised the humanitarian role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Relief Center, expressing their deep gratitude and appreciation for these qualitative humanitarian interventions that come amid the difficult economic and humanitarian conditions the country is experiencing.
This project is a continuation of the ongoing humanitarian efforts exerted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Relief Center; supporting the brotherly Yemeni people, alleviating their humanitarian suffering, and enhancing food security in Yemen.