The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center concluded the distribution of 40,000 food baskets in 12 districts of Wadi and Desert Hadramout the day before yesterday, as part of the emergency food interventions project in the Republic of Yemen.

The distribution process included the districts of Tarim, Al-Abr with Al-Khasha, Sayun, Shibam, Al-Som, Sah, Al-Qatn, Ramah, Thamud, Al-Qaf, Zamakha and Munukh, and Al-Hajar Al-Sayir, benefiting 280,000 individuals from the most vulnerable groups.

Representatives of the local authorities in the targeted districts praised the humanitarian role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Relief Center, expressing their deep gratitude and appreciation for these qualitative humanitarian interventions that come amid the difficult economic and humanitarian conditions the country is experiencing.

This project is a continuation of the ongoing humanitarian efforts exerted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Relief Center; supporting the brotherly Yemeni people, alleviating their humanitarian suffering, and enhancing food security in Yemen.