اختتم مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أمس الأول، توزيع 40,000 سلة غذائية في 12 مديرية تابعة لوادي وصحراء حضرموت، ضمن مشروع التدخلات الغذائية الطارئة في الجمهورية اليمنية.

وشملت عملية التوزيع مديريات؛ تريم، والعبر مع الخشعة، وسيئون، وشبام، والسوم، وساه، والقطن، ورماه، وثمود، والقف، وزمخ ومنوخ، وحجر الصيعر، واستفاد منها 280,000 فرد من الفئات الأشد احتياجاً.

وأشاد ممثلو السلطات المحلية في المديريات المستهدفة بالدور الإنساني الذي تقوم به المملكة العربية السعودية عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، معربين عن بالغ شكرهم وتقديرهم لهذه التدخلات الإنسانية النوعية التي تأتي في ظل الظروف الاقتصادية والإنسانية الصعبة التي تمر بها البلاد.

ويأتي هذا المشروع امتداداً للجهود الإنسانية المتواصلة التي تبذلها المملكة العربية السعودية عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ دعماً للشعب اليمني الشقيق، وتخفيفاً لمعاناته الإنسانية، وتعزيزاً لمقومات الأمن الغذائي في اليمن.