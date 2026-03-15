Dallah Hospitals and Clinics, along with Dallah Home Care, announced the approved working hours during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, in order to ensure the continued provision of high-quality health services and meet the needs of patients during the holiday break.

They confirmed their commitment to organizing working hours across various branches and clinics to facilitate patients' access to medical services, while emergency departments will continue to operate around the clock (24 hours a day) to receive emergency cases.

These arrangements include all Dallah hospitals (Dallah Al-Nakheel Hospital, Dallah Namar Hospital, Dallah Al-Ahsa Hospital, Dallah Khobar Hospital) and Dallah Clinics, in addition to Dallah Home Care services, which will operate according to specific hours announced on the official hospitals' website through the link https://www.dallah-hospital.com/arabic/media-center/news--events/eid-timing, to ensure the continued provision of healthcare efficiently throughout the days of Eid.

It is noteworthy that Dallah Health receives more than 3.8 million visits from patients annually through a wide network of hospitals and specialized clinics, in addition to home care services. Relying on an experienced team and a selection of specialized doctors, Dallah Health operates according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety, and is committed to the human and professional values that have made it the primary reference for trusted healthcare in the Kingdom.