أعلنت مستشفيات وعيادات دله ودله للرعاية المنزلية عن أوقات العمل المعتمدة خلال أيام عيد الفطر المبارك، حرصاً منها على استمرار تقديم خدماتها الصحية بكفاءة عالية وتلبية احتياجات المراجعين خلال إجازة العيد.

وأكدت حرصها على تنظيم أوقات العمل في مختلف الفروع والعيادات لتسهيل وصول المراجعين إلى الخدمات الطبية، مع استمرار عمل أقسام الطوارئ على مدار الساعة (24 ساعة يومياً) لاستقبال الحالات الطارئة.

وتأتي هذه الترتيبات لتشمل جميع مستشفيات دله (مستشفى دله النخيل، مستشفى دله نمار، مستشفى دله الأحساء، مستشفى دله الخبر) وعيادات دله، إلى جانب خدمات دله للرعاية المنزلية، والتي ستعمل وفق أوقات محددة تم الإعلان عنها عبر الموقع الرسمي للمستشفيات من خلال الرابط https://www.dallah-hospital.com/arabic/media-center/news--events/eid-timing، وذلك لضمان استمرار تقديم الرعاية الصحية بكفاءة طوال أيام العيد.

يذكر بأن دلّه الصحية تستقبل أكثر من 3.8 مليون زيارة من المراجعين سنوياً عبر شبكة واسعة من المستشفيات والعيادات التخصصية، إضافة إلى خدمات الرعاية المنزلية. وبالاعتماد على فريق متمرس ونخبة من الأطباء المتخصصين، تعمل دلّه الصحية وفقاً لأعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة المرضى، وتحرص على القيم الإنسانية والمهنية التي جعلتها المرجع الأول للرعاية الصحية الموثوقة في المملكة.