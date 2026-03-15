أعلنت مستشفيات وعيادات دله ودله للرعاية المنزلية عن أوقات العمل المعتمدة خلال أيام عيد الفطر المبارك، حرصاً منها على استمرار تقديم خدماتها الصحية بكفاءة عالية وتلبية احتياجات المراجعين خلال إجازة العيد.
وأكدت حرصها على تنظيم أوقات العمل في مختلف الفروع والعيادات لتسهيل وصول المراجعين إلى الخدمات الطبية، مع استمرار عمل أقسام الطوارئ على مدار الساعة (24 ساعة يومياً) لاستقبال الحالات الطارئة.
وتأتي هذه الترتيبات لتشمل جميع مستشفيات دله (مستشفى دله النخيل، مستشفى دله نمار، مستشفى دله الأحساء، مستشفى دله الخبر) وعيادات دله، إلى جانب خدمات دله للرعاية المنزلية، والتي ستعمل وفق أوقات محددة تم الإعلان عنها عبر الموقع الرسمي للمستشفيات من خلال الرابط https://www.dallah-hospital.com/arabic/media-center/news--events/eid-timing، وذلك لضمان استمرار تقديم الرعاية الصحية بكفاءة طوال أيام العيد.
يذكر بأن دلّه الصحية تستقبل أكثر من 3.8 مليون زيارة من المراجعين سنوياً عبر شبكة واسعة من المستشفيات والعيادات التخصصية، إضافة إلى خدمات الرعاية المنزلية. وبالاعتماد على فريق متمرس ونخبة من الأطباء المتخصصين، تعمل دلّه الصحية وفقاً لأعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة المرضى، وتحرص على القيم الإنسانية والمهنية التي جعلتها المرجع الأول للرعاية الصحية الموثوقة في المملكة.
Dallah Hospitals and Clinics, along with Dallah Home Care, announced the approved working hours during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, in order to ensure the continued provision of high-quality health services and meet the needs of patients during the holiday break.
They confirmed their commitment to organizing working hours across various branches and clinics to facilitate patients' access to medical services, while emergency departments will continue to operate around the clock (24 hours a day) to receive emergency cases.
These arrangements include all Dallah hospitals (Dallah Al-Nakheel Hospital, Dallah Namar Hospital, Dallah Al-Ahsa Hospital, Dallah Khobar Hospital) and Dallah Clinics, in addition to Dallah Home Care services, which will operate according to specific hours announced on the official hospitals' website through the link https://www.dallah-hospital.com/arabic/media-center/news--events/eid-timing, to ensure the continued provision of healthcare efficiently throughout the days of Eid.
It is noteworthy that Dallah Health receives more than 3.8 million visits from patients annually through a wide network of hospitals and specialized clinics, in addition to home care services. Relying on an experienced team and a selection of specialized doctors, Dallah Health operates according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety, and is committed to the human and professional values that have made it the primary reference for trusted healthcare in the Kingdom.