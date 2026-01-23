تغلّب فريق القادسية على ضيفه الاتحاد بنتيجة (2-1)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ضمن منافسات الجولة السابعة عشرة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن).
وسجّل الاتحاد هدف التقدم عن طريق قائده كريم بنزيما من ركلة جزاء عند الدقيقة (29)، فيما أدرك القادسية التعادل بواسطة اللاعب خوليان كينونيس في الدقيقة (37)، ومع انطلاقة الشوط الثاني أكد اللاعب خوليان كينونيس فوز القادسية بتسجيله الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة (59).
وبهذه النتيجة، رفع القادسية رصيده إلى (36) نقطة في المركز الرابع، محققاً فوزه السادس على التوالي، فيما تجمّد رصيد الاتحاد عند (27) نقطة في المركز السادس.
The Al-Qadisiyah team defeated their guest Al-Ittihad with a score of (2-1) in the match held at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the seventeenth round of the Saudi Pro League (Roshen League).
Al-Ittihad took the lead with a goal from their captain Karim Benzema via a penalty in the (29th) minute, while Al-Qadisiyah equalized through player Julian Quinones in the (37th) minute. At the start of the second half, player Julian Quinones confirmed Al-Qadisiyah's victory by scoring the second goal in the (59th) minute.
With this result, Al-Qadisiyah raised their points to (36) in fourth place, achieving their sixth consecutive victory, while Al-Ittihad's points remained at (27) in sixth place.