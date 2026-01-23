تغلّب فريق القادسية على ضيفه الاتحاد بنتيجة (2-1)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ضمن منافسات الجولة السابعة عشرة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن).


وسجّل الاتحاد هدف التقدم عن طريق قائده كريم بنزيما من ركلة جزاء عند الدقيقة (29)، فيما أدرك القادسية التعادل بواسطة اللاعب خوليان كينونيس في الدقيقة (37)، ومع انطلاقة الشوط الثاني أكد اللاعب خوليان كينونيس فوز القادسية بتسجيله الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة (59).


وبهذه النتيجة، رفع القادسية رصيده إلى (36) نقطة في المركز الرابع، محققاً فوزه السادس على التوالي، فيما تجمّد رصيد الاتحاد عند (27) نقطة في المركز السادس.