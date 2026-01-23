The Al-Qadisiyah team defeated their guest Al-Ittihad with a score of (2-1) in the match held at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the seventeenth round of the Saudi Pro League (Roshen League).



Al-Ittihad took the lead with a goal from their captain Karim Benzema via a penalty in the (29th) minute, while Al-Qadisiyah equalized through player Julian Quinones in the (37th) minute. At the start of the second half, player Julian Quinones confirmed Al-Qadisiyah's victory by scoring the second goal in the (59th) minute.



With this result, Al-Qadisiyah raised their points to (36) in fourth place, achieving their sixth consecutive victory, while Al-Ittihad's points remained at (27) in sixth place.