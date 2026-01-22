قاد النجم الإنجليزي هاري كين فريقه بايرن ميونخ الألماني إلى التأهل رسمياً إلى الدور ثمن النهائي من دوري أبطال أوروبا (دور الـ16)، بعد الفوز على ضيفه يونيون سانت جيلواز البلجيكي بهدفين دون مقابل، في المباراة التي أُقيمت مساء (الأربعاء) على ملعب «أليانز أرينا»، ضمن منافسات الجولة السابعة وقبل الأخيرة من مرحلة الدوري.
افتتح بايرن ميونخ التسجيل في الدقيقة 52، بضربة رأس متقنة من هاري كين، عقب ركلة ركنية نفذها مايكل أوليس، ولم تمر سوى ثلاث دقائق، حتى عاد المهاجم الإنجليزي ليُضيف الهدف الثاني من ركلة جزاء.
احتفال هاري كين بالتسجيل في مرمى يونيون سانت جيلواز.
بايرن يكمل اللقاء بـ10 لاعبين
وأكمل بايرن ميونخ المباراة بعشرة لاعبين منذ الدقيقة 64، بعد طرد المدافع الكوري الجنوبي كيم مين-جاي، إثر حصوله على الإنذار الثاني، دون أن يؤثر ذلك على نتيجة اللقاء.
العارضة تحرم كين من الهاتريك
وكاد هاري كين أن يسجل ثلاثيته الشخصية، لكن العارضة تصدت لركلة جزاء ثانية نفذها في الدقيقة 80.
ترتيب الفريقين.. ونظام التأهل
بهذا الفوز، رفع بايرن ميونخ رصيده إلى 18 نقطة، ليحتل المركز الثاني في جدول الترتيب، خلف آرسنال المتصدر برصيد 21 نقطة، والذي ضمن التأهل في وقت سابق.
في المقابل، تجمد رصيد يونيون سانت جيلواز عند 6 نقاط، ليحتل المركز الحادي والثلاثين.
وتنص لوائح البطولة على تأهل الفرق الثمانية الأولى مباشرة إلى دور الـ16، فيما تخوض الفرق التي تحتل المراكز من التاسع حتى الرابع والعشرين منافسات الملحق المؤهل إلى الدور ذاته.
English star Harry Kane led his team Bayern Munich to officially qualify for the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League after defeating their Belgian guest Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 in a match held on Wednesday evening at the Allianz Arena, as part of the seventh and penultimate round of the group stage.
Bayern Munich opened the scoring in the 52nd minute with a precise header from Harry Kane, following a corner taken by Michael Olise. Just three minutes later, the English striker added the second goal from a penalty kick.
Bayern Completes the Match with 10 Players
Bayern Munich played the match with ten players from the 64th minute after South Korean defender Kim Min-Jae was sent off for receiving a second yellow card, without affecting the outcome of the match.
The Crossbar Denies Kane a Hat-Trick
Harry Kane nearly scored his personal hat-trick, but the crossbar denied him a second penalty kick he took in the 80th minute.
Team Standings and Qualification System
With this victory, Bayern Munich raised their points total to 18, placing them second in the standings, behind Arsenal, who leads with 21 points and had already secured qualification earlier.
On the other hand, Union Saint-Gilloise remains at 6 points, occupying the thirty-first position.
The tournament regulations state that the top eight teams qualify directly for the Round of 16, while teams ranked from ninth to twenty-fourth compete in a playoff to qualify for the same round.