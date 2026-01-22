English star Harry Kane led his team Bayern Munich to officially qualify for the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League after defeating their Belgian guest Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 in a match held on Wednesday evening at the Allianz Arena, as part of the seventh and penultimate round of the group stage.

Bayern Munich opened the scoring in the 52nd minute with a precise header from Harry Kane, following a corner taken by Michael Olise. Just three minutes later, the English striker added the second goal from a penalty kick.



احتفال هاري كين بالتسجيل في مرمى يونيون سانت جيلواز.

Bayern Completes the Match with 10 Players

Bayern Munich played the match with ten players from the 64th minute after South Korean defender Kim Min-Jae was sent off for receiving a second yellow card, without affecting the outcome of the match.

The Crossbar Denies Kane a Hat-Trick

Harry Kane nearly scored his personal hat-trick, but the crossbar denied him a second penalty kick he took in the 80th minute.

Team Standings and Qualification System

With this victory, Bayern Munich raised their points total to 18, placing them second in the standings, behind Arsenal, who leads with 21 points and had already secured qualification earlier.

On the other hand, Union Saint-Gilloise remains at 6 points, occupying the thirty-first position.

The tournament regulations state that the top eight teams qualify directly for the Round of 16, while teams ranked from ninth to twenty-fourth compete in a playoff to qualify for the same round.