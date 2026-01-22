قاد النجم الإنجليزي هاري كين فريقه بايرن ميونخ الألماني إلى التأهل رسمياً إلى الدور ثمن النهائي من دوري أبطال أوروبا (دور الـ16)، بعد الفوز على ضيفه يونيون سانت جيلواز البلجيكي بهدفين دون مقابل، في المباراة التي أُقيمت مساء (الأربعاء) على ملعب «أليانز أرينا»، ضمن منافسات الجولة السابعة وقبل الأخيرة من مرحلة الدوري.

افتتح بايرن ميونخ التسجيل في الدقيقة 52، بضربة رأس متقنة من هاري كين، عقب ركلة ركنية نفذها مايكل أوليس، ولم تمر سوى ثلاث دقائق، حتى عاد المهاجم الإنجليزي ليُضيف الهدف الثاني من ركلة جزاء.
احتفال هاري كين بالتسجيل في مرمى يونيون سانت جيلواز.

بايرن يكمل اللقاء بـ10 لاعبين

وأكمل بايرن ميونخ المباراة بعشرة لاعبين منذ الدقيقة 64، بعد طرد المدافع الكوري الجنوبي كيم مين-جاي، إثر حصوله على الإنذار الثاني، دون أن يؤثر ذلك على نتيجة اللقاء.

العارضة تحرم كين من الهاتريك

وكاد هاري كين أن يسجل ثلاثيته الشخصية، لكن العارضة تصدت لركلة جزاء ثانية نفذها في الدقيقة 80.

ترتيب الفريقين.. ونظام التأهل

بهذا الفوز، رفع بايرن ميونخ رصيده إلى 18 نقطة، ليحتل المركز الثاني في جدول الترتيب، خلف آرسنال المتصدر برصيد 21 نقطة، والذي ضمن التأهل في وقت سابق.

في المقابل، تجمد رصيد يونيون سانت جيلواز عند 6 نقاط، ليحتل المركز الحادي والثلاثين.

وتنص لوائح البطولة على تأهل الفرق الثمانية الأولى مباشرة إلى دور الـ16، فيما تخوض الفرق التي تحتل المراكز من التاسع حتى الرابع والعشرين منافسات الملحق المؤهل إلى الدور ذاته.