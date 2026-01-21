The encounters of strength and competitiveness renew in the Roshen Saudi Professional League as Al-Nassr meets its host, Damak, at exactly 8:30 PM. At the same time, Al-Ettifaq hosts Neom, while Al-Akhidood faces its guest, Riyadh, at exactly 6:30 PM, as part of the matches of the 17th round of the Professional League.

At Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha, Al-Nassr enters its match against Damak seeking to continue its resurgence after a hard-fought victory in the Riyadh derby against Al-Shabab, winning three goals to two. Al-Nassr occupies the second position with 34 points, having achieved 11 victories, one draw, and three losses, with 42 goals scored and 17 conceded. Meanwhile, Damak is looking for its second win in the league after achieving its first victory four rounds ago, followed by two losses and two draws, which has seen it drop to 15th place with 11 points from one win, eight draws, and six losses, scoring 12 goals and conceding 26.

At Prince Hithloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Najran, Al-Akhidood meets its guest, Riyadh, in one of the bottom-of-the-table clashes, as both teams seek to collect three points and escape the relegation zone. Riyadh occupies the 16th position with nine points from two wins, three draws, and 10 losses, scoring 14 goals and conceding 34. Meanwhile, Al-Akhidood is in 17th place with eight points from two wins, two draws, and 11 losses, scoring 11 goals and conceding 29.

At home and among its fans, Al-Ettifaq plays an important match against its guest, Neom, with both teams aiming for victory to advance to the upper ranks. Al-Ettifaq is in seventh place with 25 points from seven wins, four draws, and four losses, scoring 25 goals and conceding the same. Neom, on the other hand, is in 10th place with 20 points from six wins, two draws, and seven losses, scoring 21 goals and conceding 25.