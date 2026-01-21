تتجدد لقاءات القوة والندية في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين عندما يلتقي النصر بمضيفه ضمك عند تمام الساعة 8:30م، وفي التوقيت ذاته يستضيف الاتفاق فريق نيوم، فيما يواجه الأخدود ضيفه الرياض عند تمام الساعة 6:30م، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ17 لدوري المحترفين.

على استاد مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بأبها، يدخل فريق النصر لقاءه أمام ضمك بحثاً عن مواصلة صحوته بعد فوزه الصعب في ديربي الرياض على الشباب بثلاثة أهداف لهدفين، ويحتل النصر المركز الثاني برصيد 34 نقطة حصدها من 11 انتصاراً وتعادل وثلاث خسائر، وله من الأهداف 42 وعليه 17 هدفاً، فيما يبحث ضمك عن الفوز الثاني له في الدوري بعد أن حقق انتصاره الأول قبل أربع جولات ومن ثم خسر في لقاءين وتعادل في مثلهما ليتراجع للمركز الـ15 برصيد 11 نقطة جمعها من انتصار وحيد وثمانية تعادلات وست خسائر، وله من الأهداف 12 وعليه 26 هدفاً.

وعلى ملعب مدينة الأمير هذلول بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بنجران، يلتقي فريق الأخدود بضيفه الرياض في واحدة من قمم القاع، إذ يبحث كل منهما لحصد النقاط الثلاث والهروب من مراكز الهبوط، ويحتل فريق الرياض المركز الـ16 برصيد تسع نقاط حصدها من انتصارين وثلاثة تعادلات و10 خسائر، وله من الأهداف 14 وعليه 34 هدفاً، فيما يحتل فريق الأخدود المركز الـ17 برصيد ثماني نقاط جمعها من انتصارين وتعادلين و11 خسارة وله من الأهداف 11 وعليه 29 هدفاً.

وعلى ملعبه وبين جماهيره يخوض فريق الاتفاق لقاءً مهماً أمام ضيفه نيوم، ويسعى كل منهما للفوز للتقدم لمراكز المقدمة، إذ يحتل الاتفاق المركز السابع برصيد 25 نقطة حصدها من سبعة انتصارات وأربعة تعادلات ومثلها خسائر، وله من الأهداف 25 وعليه مثلها، فيما يحتل نيوم المركز الـ10 برصيد 20 نقطة حصدها من ستة انتصارات وتعادلين وسبع خسائر، وله من الأهداف 21 وعليه 25 هدفاً.