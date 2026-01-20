تأهل المنتخب الياباني إلى المباراة النهائية من بطولة كأس آسيا تحت 23 عاماً 2026، التي تستضيفها المملكة، عقب فوزه على نظيره الكوري الجنوبي (1-0)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على الملعب الرديف بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة.
وسجل المنتخب الياباني هدفه الوحيد عن طريق لاعبه كايتو كويزومي عند الدقيقة (36).
وبهذه النتيجة، تأهل المنتخب الياباني إلى المباراة الختامية.
The Japanese national team qualified for the final match of the 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup, hosted by the Kingdom, after defeating their South Korean counterpart (1-0) in the match held at the King Abdullah Sports City auxiliary stadium in Jeddah.
The Japanese team scored its only goal through player Kaito Koizumi in the (36th) minute.
With this result, the Japanese national team advanced to the final match.