تأهل المنتخب الياباني إلى المباراة النهائية من بطولة كأس آسيا تحت 23 عاماً 2026، التي تستضيفها المملكة، عقب فوزه على نظيره الكوري الجنوبي (1-0)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على الملعب الرديف بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة.


وسجل المنتخب الياباني هدفه الوحيد عن طريق لاعبه كايتو كويزومي عند الدقيقة (36).


وبهذه النتيجة، تأهل المنتخب الياباني إلى المباراة الختامية.