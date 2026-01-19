تحوّل حضور النجوم السنغاليين في دوري روشن السعودي من مجرد إضافة فنية إلى ذخائر حقيقية للإنجاز القاري لمنتخب بلادهم، بعد أن لعب الثلاثي الأهلاوي إدوارد ميندي، والهلالي خاليدو كوليبالي، والنصراوي ساديو مانيه أدواراً محورية في تتويج منتخب السنغال باللقب الأفريقي، في امتداد طبيعي لتألقهم اللافت مع أنديتهم السعودية.

حارس الأهلي إدوارد ميندي قدّم نموذج الحارس الحاسم منذ التحاقه بالنادي عام 2023، محققاً لقبين، الأول كأس دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2024، والثاني كأس السوبر السعودي 2025. هذا الزخم التنافسي انعكس مباشرة على مستواه الدولي، ليكون أحد أعمدة المنتخب السنغالي في مشواره القاري الناجح، مستفيداً من خبرته في البطولات الكبرى وضغط المباريات عالية الإيقاع في الدوري السعودي.

أما خاليدو كوليبالي، فقد عزز مكانته كأحد أبرز المدافعين في دوري روشن مع الهلال، محققاً الدوري السعودي للمحترفين 2023–2024، وكأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين في الموسم ذاته، إضافة إلى كأس السوبر السعودي مرتين متتاليتين في 2023 و2024. هذا الاستقرار الفني والتكتيكي أسهم في منحه جاهزية عالية قاد بها الخط الخلفي للمنتخب السنغالي بثبات، ليكون صمام أمان في رحلة التتويج الأفريقي.

ساديو مانيه بدوره واصل صناعة الفارق، بعد تتويجه مع ناديه النصر بكأس العرب للأندية الأبطال 2023، مؤكداً أن انتقاله إلى دوري روشن لم يُخفّض من تأثيره الهجومي، بل منحه مساحة تنافسية جديدة حافظت على حدته التهديفية وحضوره القيادي، وهو ما ترجمه مع منتخب بلاده في البطولة القارية.

نجاح هذا الثلاثي يرسّخ حقيقة باتت واضحة في المشهد الرياضي: دوري روشن لم يعد محطة محلية، بل منصة إعداد نخبة قارية ودولية. فالتنافسية العالية، وجودة التنظيم، وكثافة المباريات الكبرى، صنعت بيئة مثالية لصقل النجوم، وتحويل تألقهم المحلي إلى ذهب قاري، لتكتب السنغال إنجازها الأخير بأقدام لاعبين تشكّلوا يومياً على ملاعب السعودية.