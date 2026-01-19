The presence of Senegalese stars in the Roshen Saudi League has transformed from merely a technical addition to a true asset for the continental achievements of their national team, after the trio from Al-Ahli, Edouard Mendy, from Al-Hilal, Kalidou Koulibaly, and from Al-Nassr, Sadio Mané, played pivotal roles in leading the Senegal national team to win the African title, a natural extension of their remarkable performances with their Saudi clubs.

Al-Ahli goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has set an example of a decisive goalkeeper since joining the club in 2023, achieving two titles: the first being the 2024 AFC Champions League, and the second the 2025 Saudi Super Cup. This competitive momentum has directly reflected on his international level, making him one of the pillars of the Senegalese national team in their successful continental journey, benefiting from his experience in major tournaments and the high-pressure matches in the Saudi league.

As for Kalidou Koulibaly, he has solidified his position as one of the top defenders in the Roshen League with Al-Hilal, winning the Saudi Professional League 2023–2024, and the King’s Cup in the same season, in addition to winning the Saudi Super Cup twice in a row in 2023 and 2024. This technical and tactical stability has contributed to giving him high readiness, leading the Senegalese national team's defense with confidence, making him a safety valve in their African championship journey.

Sadio Mané, for his part, continued to make a difference after winning the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 with his club Al-Nassr, confirming that his move to the Roshen League did not diminish his attacking impact, but rather provided him with a new competitive space that maintained his scoring sharpness and leadership presence, which he translated with his national team in the continental tournament.

The success of this trio reinforces a fact that has become clear in the sports scene: the Roshen League is no longer just a local stop, but a platform for preparing continental and international elites. The high competitiveness, quality of organization, and density of major matches have created an ideal environment for honing stars and transforming their local brilliance into continental gold, allowing Senegal to write its latest achievement with the feet of players who have been shaped daily on the fields of Saudi Arabia.