تحوّل حضور النجوم السنغاليين في دوري روشن السعودي من مجرد إضافة فنية إلى ذخائر حقيقية للإنجاز القاري لمنتخب بلادهم، بعد أن لعب الثلاثي الأهلاوي إدوارد ميندي، والهلالي خاليدو كوليبالي، والنصراوي ساديو مانيه أدواراً محورية في تتويج منتخب السنغال باللقب الأفريقي، في امتداد طبيعي لتألقهم اللافت مع أنديتهم السعودية.
حارس الأهلي إدوارد ميندي قدّم نموذج الحارس الحاسم منذ التحاقه بالنادي عام 2023، محققاً لقبين، الأول كأس دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2024، والثاني كأس السوبر السعودي 2025. هذا الزخم التنافسي انعكس مباشرة على مستواه الدولي، ليكون أحد أعمدة المنتخب السنغالي في مشواره القاري الناجح، مستفيداً من خبرته في البطولات الكبرى وضغط المباريات عالية الإيقاع في الدوري السعودي.
أما خاليدو كوليبالي، فقد عزز مكانته كأحد أبرز المدافعين في دوري روشن مع الهلال، محققاً الدوري السعودي للمحترفين 2023–2024، وكأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين في الموسم ذاته، إضافة إلى كأس السوبر السعودي مرتين متتاليتين في 2023 و2024. هذا الاستقرار الفني والتكتيكي أسهم في منحه جاهزية عالية قاد بها الخط الخلفي للمنتخب السنغالي بثبات، ليكون صمام أمان في رحلة التتويج الأفريقي.
ساديو مانيه بدوره واصل صناعة الفارق، بعد تتويجه مع ناديه النصر بكأس العرب للأندية الأبطال 2023، مؤكداً أن انتقاله إلى دوري روشن لم يُخفّض من تأثيره الهجومي، بل منحه مساحة تنافسية جديدة حافظت على حدته التهديفية وحضوره القيادي، وهو ما ترجمه مع منتخب بلاده في البطولة القارية.
نجاح هذا الثلاثي يرسّخ حقيقة باتت واضحة في المشهد الرياضي: دوري روشن لم يعد محطة محلية، بل منصة إعداد نخبة قارية ودولية. فالتنافسية العالية، وجودة التنظيم، وكثافة المباريات الكبرى، صنعت بيئة مثالية لصقل النجوم، وتحويل تألقهم المحلي إلى ذهب قاري، لتكتب السنغال إنجازها الأخير بأقدام لاعبين تشكّلوا يومياً على ملاعب السعودية.
The presence of Senegalese stars in the Roshen Saudi League has transformed from merely a technical addition to a true asset for the continental achievements of their national team, after the trio from Al-Ahli, Edouard Mendy, from Al-Hilal, Kalidou Koulibaly, and from Al-Nassr, Sadio Mané, played pivotal roles in leading the Senegal national team to win the African title, a natural extension of their remarkable performances with their Saudi clubs.
Al-Ahli goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has set an example of a decisive goalkeeper since joining the club in 2023, achieving two titles: the first being the 2024 AFC Champions League, and the second the 2025 Saudi Super Cup. This competitive momentum has directly reflected on his international level, making him one of the pillars of the Senegalese national team in their successful continental journey, benefiting from his experience in major tournaments and the high-pressure matches in the Saudi league.
As for Kalidou Koulibaly, he has solidified his position as one of the top defenders in the Roshen League with Al-Hilal, winning the Saudi Professional League 2023–2024, and the King’s Cup in the same season, in addition to winning the Saudi Super Cup twice in a row in 2023 and 2024. This technical and tactical stability has contributed to giving him high readiness, leading the Senegalese national team's defense with confidence, making him a safety valve in their African championship journey.
Sadio Mané, for his part, continued to make a difference after winning the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 with his club Al-Nassr, confirming that his move to the Roshen League did not diminish his attacking impact, but rather provided him with a new competitive space that maintained his scoring sharpness and leadership presence, which he translated with his national team in the continental tournament.
The success of this trio reinforces a fact that has become clear in the sports scene: the Roshen League is no longer just a local stop, but a platform for preparing continental and international elites. The high competitiveness, quality of organization, and density of major matches have created an ideal environment for honing stars and transforming their local brilliance into continental gold, allowing Senegal to write its latest achievement with the feet of players who have been shaped daily on the fields of Saudi Arabia.