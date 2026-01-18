قاد مدرب فريق تشيلسي الإنجليزي ليام روسينيور فريقه «البلوز» لفوز مستحق على برينتفورد بنتيجة هدفين دون رد، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ22 من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، في أول مباراة رسمية له، وسجل الهدفين جواو بيدرو، وكول بالمر (ركلة جزاء)، ليرفع تشيلسي رصيده إلى 34 نقطة يحتل بها المركز السادس، بينما توقف رصيد برينتفورد عند 33 نقطة في المركز السابع.


وطوال اللقاء أجرى روسينيور تغييرين فقط، بعد أن دخل بتشكيل مثالي، إذ أخرج جارناتشو في التبديل الأول وأدخل سانتوس بدلاً منه، وقبل أن تنتهي المباراة بـ10 دقائق اضطُر لإخراج توسين أدارابيويو المصاب، وأدخل ويسلي فوفانا مكانه.