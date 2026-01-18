The coach of the English team Chelsea, Liam Rosenior, led his team "the Blues" to a deserved victory over Brentford with a score of two goals to none, in the 22nd round of the Premier League, in his first official match. The goals were scored by João Pedro and Cole Palmer (penalty), bringing Chelsea's points total to 34, placing them in sixth position, while Brentford's points remained at 33 in seventh place.



Throughout the match, Rosenior made only two substitutions, having started with an ideal lineup. He replaced Garnacho in the first substitution with Santos, and before the match ended with 10 minutes left, he was forced to take out the injured Tosin Adarabioyo and brought in Wesley Fofana in his place.