قاد مدرب فريق تشيلسي الإنجليزي ليام روسينيور فريقه «البلوز» لفوز مستحق على برينتفورد بنتيجة هدفين دون رد، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ22 من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، في أول مباراة رسمية له، وسجل الهدفين جواو بيدرو، وكول بالمر (ركلة جزاء)، ليرفع تشيلسي رصيده إلى 34 نقطة يحتل بها المركز السادس، بينما توقف رصيد برينتفورد عند 33 نقطة في المركز السابع.
وطوال اللقاء أجرى روسينيور تغييرين فقط، بعد أن دخل بتشكيل مثالي، إذ أخرج جارناتشو في التبديل الأول وأدخل سانتوس بدلاً منه، وقبل أن تنتهي المباراة بـ10 دقائق اضطُر لإخراج توسين أدارابيويو المصاب، وأدخل ويسلي فوفانا مكانه.
The coach of the English team Chelsea, Liam Rosenior, led his team "the Blues" to a deserved victory over Brentford with a score of two goals to none, in the 22nd round of the Premier League, in his first official match. The goals were scored by João Pedro and Cole Palmer (penalty), bringing Chelsea's points total to 34, placing them in sixth position, while Brentford's points remained at 33 in seventh place.
Throughout the match, Rosenior made only two substitutions, having started with an ideal lineup. He replaced Garnacho in the first substitution with Santos, and before the match ended with 10 minutes left, he was forced to take out the injured Tosin Adarabioyo and brought in Wesley Fofana in his place.