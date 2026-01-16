In victory, a troubling equation recurs: the team plays an official match on the field, then finds itself facing a parallel confrontation in the public sphere, where impressions are formed, pressures are managed, and doubts expand at a speed that surpasses any statement. When the club's details become a topic of discussion before being managed internally, the crisis shifts from a technical stumble to an institutional failure in communication management.



From this very angle, Jorge Jesus's statement came as a clear diagnosis rather than a circumstantial explanation: "Al-Nassr lacks the capabilities for media play, but there are clubs that operate both on and off the field."



This statement was made by Jesus in a press conference on Friday, before facing Al-Shabab on Saturday in the 16th round of the Saudi Roshan League, at a sensitive time when the impact of the "communication scene" rises on the mentality within the dressing room.



The advisory reading here indicates that the coach has pinpointed an invisible element in the ranking table, but one that affects performance: the system of reputation and mental image. A club that lacks this pathway experiences a erosion of trust with every wave of rumors, and its fans turn into a worried audience chasing details instead of supporting the project.



The essence of the problem is embodied in two intertwined axes: the first is internal, related to the governance of information: the multiplicity of leak points, the fragility of document access chains, the absence of a single communication decision-making center, and the emergence of contradictory narratives that weaken the official narrative. In reputation management, there is an indicator of a malfunction in communication compliance or a conflict of interests that uses the public sphere as a pressure tool, and the effect here is direct: internal turmoil, mental tension, distraction of focus, and then results are affected, which is what Jesus mentioned in the dressing room.



The second axis is external, linked to interactive media and social platforms, where rumors turn into "events," headlines take precedence over verification, and campaigns are managed with a draining discourse that accumulates pressure on the team day by day. This pattern punishes the club that lacks the ability to lead the dialogue and rewards the party that possesses tools of influence outside the field.



The solution begins with building a professional communication system with three layers: the first layer is rumor extinguishing through real-time monitoring of trends, highly accurate short messages, and quick corrections that readjust the framework without escalation. The second layer is managing the mental image through a consistent discourse, a unified tone, and content that boosts confidence and presents the club as a stable system. The third layer is stopping leaks at the source through regulated access permissions, tracking document paths, confidential protocols, and clear accountability that restores discipline before restoring calm.



Jesus provided a diagnosis that precedes daily headlines: modern competition is a system that protects the team outside the field and closes off avenues of disruption, and in the case of Al-Nassr, repairing public communication has become a condition for mental balance before it is an option for improving the image.