في النصر تتكرر معادلة مقلقة: الفريق يخوض مباراة رسمية على الميدان، ثم يجد نفسه في مواجهة موازية في الفضاء العام، إذ تُصنع الانطباعات وتُدار الضغوط وتتسع الشكوك بسرعة تفوق سرعة أي بيان. وعندما تصبح تفاصيل النادي مادة متداولة قبل أن تُدار داخلياً، تتحول الأزمة من تعثر فني إلى خلل مؤسسي في إدارة الاتصال.


ومن هذه الزاوية تحديداً جاءت عبارة جورجي جيسوس تشخيصاً صريحاً لا تفسيراً ظرفياً: «النصر لا يملك القدرات للعب الإعلامي، لكن هناك أندية تعمل داخل وخارج الملعب».


هذا التصريح أطلقه جيسوس في مؤتمر صحفي، الجمعة، قبل مواجهة الشباب السبت ضمن الجولة الـ16 من دوري روشن السعودي، في توقيت حساس يرتفع فيه أثر «المشهد الاتصالي» على الذهنية داخل غرفة الملابس.


القراءة الاستشارية هنا تشير إلى أن المدرب وضع يده على عنصر غير مرئي في جدول الترتيب، لكنه مؤثر في الأداء: منظومة السمعة والصورة الذهنية. النادي الذي يفتقد هذا المسار يتعرض لتآكل الثقة مع كل موجة شائعات، ويتحول جمهوره إلى جمهور قلق يطارد التفاصيل بدل أن يساند المشروع.


جوهر المشكلة يتجسد في محورين متلازمين، المحور الأول داخلي يتعلق بـ حوكمة المعلومات: تعدد نقاط التسريب، هشاشة سلاسل الاطلاع على المستندات، غياب مركز قرار اتصالي واحد، وظهور روايات متناقضة تضعف الرواية الرسمية، وفي إدارة السمعة مؤشر على خلل في الامتثال الاتصالي أو صراع مصالح يوظف الفضاء العام كأداة ضغط والأثر هنا مباشر: اضطراب داخلي، توتر ذهني، تشتيت تركيز، ثم نتائج تتأثر وهو ما قاله جيسوس داخل غرفة الملابس.


والمحور الثاني خارجي يرتبط بالإعلام التفاعلي ومنصات التواصل، إذ تتحول الشائعة إلى «حدث»، ويتقدم العنوان على التحقق، وتُدار الحملات بخطاب استنزافي يراكم الضغط على الفريق يوماً بعد يوم. هذا النمط يعاقب النادي الذي لا يملك قدرة قيادة الحوار، ويكافئ الطرف الذي يمتلك أدوات نفوذ خارج الملعب.


المعالجة تبدأ ببناء منظومة اتصال احترافية ذات ثلاث طبقات، هي: طبقة إطفاء الشائعات عبر رصد لحظي للاتجاهات، ورسائل قصيرة عالية الدقة، وتصحيح سريع يعيد ضبط الإطار دون تصعيد. طبقة إدارة الصورة الذهنية عبر خطاب ثابت، ونبرة موحدة، ومحتوى يرفع الثقة ويقدم النادي منظومةً مستقرةً. وطبقة إيقاف التسريبات من المصدر عبر صلاحيات وصول مقننة، تتبع مسار الوثائق، بروتوكولات سرية، ومساءلة واضحة تعيد الانضباط قبل أن تعيد الهدوء.


جيسوس قدّم تشخيصاً يسبق العناوين اليومية: المنافسة الحديثة هي منظومة تحمي الفريق خارج الملعب وتغلق منافذ التشويش، وفي حالة النصر، إصلاح الاتصال الجماهيري أصبح شرطاً للتوازن الذهني قبل أن يكون خياراً لتحسين الصورة.