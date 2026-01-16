تحدّث مدرب الشباب إيمانويل الغواسيل، في المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق مواجهة النصر، مؤكداً صعوبة اللقاء وقوة التحدي، مشيراً إلى أن مثل هذه المباريات تحظى بشغف كبير لدى اللاعبين والمدربين على حدٍّ سواء.


وأوضح الغواسيل أن المباراة تمثل اختباراً صعباً لفريقه، خصوصاً في ظل حصول النصر على راحة إضافية ليومين مقارنة بالشباب، الأمر الذي ينعكس على جانب الاستشفاء البدني. وقال: «اليوم نقف على جاهزية جميع اللاعبين ونقيّم حالتهم البدنية، وبالتأكيد ستكون مباراة قوية ولن تكون سهلة».


وعن ملف التعاقدات الأجنبية خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية، أوضح مدرب الشباب أن هذا الموضوع نوقش كثيراً، مبيناً أن جميع الصفقات تمت بموافقة فنية منه بعد متابعتها، إلا أنها لم تكن الخيارات الأولى. وأضاف: «الظروف التي واجهناها في الصيف كانت صعبة، وأغلب اللاعبين لم ينضموا في وقت مثالي، لكنني أثق بجميع عناصر الفريق».


وتطرق الغواسيل إلى حالات الطرد التي تعرض لها الفريق هذا الموسم، مشيراً إلى أن الشباب عانى من 10 حالات طرد، وهو رقم وصفه بالغريب، خصوصاً عندما يحدث الطرد في الشوط الأول. وأكد أنه شدد على اللاعبين في المباراة الأخيرة على ضرورة إكمال اللقاء بـ11 لاعباً وتفادي مثل هذه المواقف.


كما أكد مدرب الشباب اهتمامه باللاعبين السعوديين الشباب، موضحاً أن الفريق يُعد من أكثر الفرق اعتماداً على عناصر الفئات السنية. وأشار إلى أن نواف الغليميش يتدرب حالياً مع الفريق الأولمبي ويشارك في مبارياته، في حين تعاقد النادي مع الظهير الأيمن محمد الثاني، مبيناً أن اللاعب مبارك الراجح سيغيب حتى نهاية الموسم؛ بسبب إصابته بشعر في العمود الفقري.