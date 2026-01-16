تحدّث مدرب الشباب إيمانويل الغواسيل، في المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق مواجهة النصر، مؤكداً صعوبة اللقاء وقوة التحدي، مشيراً إلى أن مثل هذه المباريات تحظى بشغف كبير لدى اللاعبين والمدربين على حدٍّ سواء.
وأوضح الغواسيل أن المباراة تمثل اختباراً صعباً لفريقه، خصوصاً في ظل حصول النصر على راحة إضافية ليومين مقارنة بالشباب، الأمر الذي ينعكس على جانب الاستشفاء البدني. وقال: «اليوم نقف على جاهزية جميع اللاعبين ونقيّم حالتهم البدنية، وبالتأكيد ستكون مباراة قوية ولن تكون سهلة».
وعن ملف التعاقدات الأجنبية خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية، أوضح مدرب الشباب أن هذا الموضوع نوقش كثيراً، مبيناً أن جميع الصفقات تمت بموافقة فنية منه بعد متابعتها، إلا أنها لم تكن الخيارات الأولى. وأضاف: «الظروف التي واجهناها في الصيف كانت صعبة، وأغلب اللاعبين لم ينضموا في وقت مثالي، لكنني أثق بجميع عناصر الفريق».
وتطرق الغواسيل إلى حالات الطرد التي تعرض لها الفريق هذا الموسم، مشيراً إلى أن الشباب عانى من 10 حالات طرد، وهو رقم وصفه بالغريب، خصوصاً عندما يحدث الطرد في الشوط الأول. وأكد أنه شدد على اللاعبين في المباراة الأخيرة على ضرورة إكمال اللقاء بـ11 لاعباً وتفادي مثل هذه المواقف.
كما أكد مدرب الشباب اهتمامه باللاعبين السعوديين الشباب، موضحاً أن الفريق يُعد من أكثر الفرق اعتماداً على عناصر الفئات السنية. وأشار إلى أن نواف الغليميش يتدرب حالياً مع الفريق الأولمبي ويشارك في مبارياته، في حين تعاقد النادي مع الظهير الأيمن محمد الثاني، مبيناً أن اللاعب مبارك الراجح سيغيب حتى نهاية الموسم؛ بسبب إصابته بشعر في العمود الفقري.
Youth coach Emmanuel Al-Ghuwasil spoke at the press conference ahead of the match against Al-Nassr, confirming the difficulty of the encounter and the strength of the challenge, noting that such matches generate great passion among both players and coaches alike.
Al-Ghuwasil explained that the match represents a tough test for his team, especially given that Al-Nassr has had an additional two days of rest compared to Al-Shabab, which affects the physical recovery aspect. He said: "Today we assess the readiness of all players and evaluate their physical condition, and it will certainly be a strong match and not an easy one."
Regarding the foreign signings during the summer transfer period, the youth coach clarified that this topic has been discussed extensively, indicating that all deals were made with his technical approval after monitoring them, although they were not the first choices. He added: "The circumstances we faced in the summer were difficult, and most players did not join at an ideal time, but I trust all the team members."
Al-Ghuwasil also addressed the red card incidents the team has faced this season, pointing out that Al-Shabab has suffered from 10 red cards, a number he described as strange, especially when a red card occurs in the first half. He emphasized that he stressed to the players in the last match the necessity of completing the game with 11 players and avoiding such situations.
He also confirmed his interest in young Saudi players, explaining that the team is one of the most reliant on youth category players. He noted that Nawaf Al-Ghalimish is currently training with the Olympic team and participating in its matches, while the club has signed right-back Mohammed Al-Thani, indicating that player Mubarak Al-Rajeh will be absent until the end of the season due to a spinal hairline fracture.