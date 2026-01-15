كشف تقرير صحفي، عن موقف المدرب الألماني يورغن كلوب من قيادة فريق ريال مدريد الإسباني، الموسم القادم.
ويشغل مدرب ليفربول السابق منصب الرئيس العالمي لكرة القدم في مجموعة «ريد بول»، المالكة لعدد من الأندية حول العالم، أبرزها لايبزيغ الألماني، وسالزبورغ النمساوي.

إعجاب بريال مدريد وإمكانية إعادة النظر

وبحسب شبكة «سكاي سبورتس»، يُكنّ كلوب إعجاباً كبيراً بريال مدريد، وعلى الرغم من سعادته الكبيرة في عمله الحالي مع «ريد بول»، إلا أنه في حال تلقى عرضاً لقيادة ريال مدريد أو المنتخب الألماني، فقد يعيد النظر في مستقبله مع المجموعة.

أسبوع كارثي للنادي الملكي

ويعيش ريال مدريد أسبوعاً كارثياً، بعدما خسر نهائي كأس السوبر الإسباني أمام غريمه التقليدي برشلونة بنتيجة 3–2 في مدينة جدة.

وأعقبت تلك الهزيمة إقالة المدرب تشابي ألونسو، وتعيين ألفارو أربيلوا خلفاً له

وتلقى أربيلوا خسارته الأولى مع ريال مدريد، أمس (الأربعاء)، حيث ودّع «الميرنغي» بطولة كأس ملك إسبانيا من الدور ثمن النهائي بالهزيمة أمام ألباسيتي بالومبي، الناشط في دوري الدرجة الثانية، بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين.