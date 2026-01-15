كشف تقرير صحفي، عن موقف المدرب الألماني يورغن كلوب من قيادة فريق ريال مدريد الإسباني، الموسم القادم.
ويشغل مدرب ليفربول السابق منصب الرئيس العالمي لكرة القدم في مجموعة «ريد بول»، المالكة لعدد من الأندية حول العالم، أبرزها لايبزيغ الألماني، وسالزبورغ النمساوي.
إعجاب بريال مدريد وإمكانية إعادة النظر
وبحسب شبكة «سكاي سبورتس»، يُكنّ كلوب إعجاباً كبيراً بريال مدريد، وعلى الرغم من سعادته الكبيرة في عمله الحالي مع «ريد بول»، إلا أنه في حال تلقى عرضاً لقيادة ريال مدريد أو المنتخب الألماني، فقد يعيد النظر في مستقبله مع المجموعة.
أسبوع كارثي للنادي الملكي
ويعيش ريال مدريد أسبوعاً كارثياً، بعدما خسر نهائي كأس السوبر الإسباني أمام غريمه التقليدي برشلونة بنتيجة 3–2 في مدينة جدة.
وأعقبت تلك الهزيمة إقالة المدرب تشابي ألونسو، وتعيين ألفارو أربيلوا خلفاً له
وتلقى أربيلوا خسارته الأولى مع ريال مدريد، أمس (الأربعاء)، حيث ودّع «الميرنغي» بطولة كأس ملك إسبانيا من الدور ثمن النهائي بالهزيمة أمام ألباسيتي بالومبي، الناشط في دوري الدرجة الثانية، بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين.
A press report revealed the stance of German coach Jürgen Klopp regarding the possibility of leading the Spanish team Real Madrid next season.
The former Liverpool coach holds the position of global football president at the "Red Bull" group, which owns several clubs around the world, most notably German Leipzig and Austrian Salzburg.
Admiration for Real Madrid and the Possibility of Reevaluation
According to "Sky Sports," Klopp has a great admiration for Real Madrid, and although he is very happy in his current role with "Red Bull," he might reconsider his future with the group if he receives an offer to lead Real Madrid or the German national team.
A Catastrophic Week for the Royal Club
Real Madrid is experiencing a catastrophic week after losing the Spanish Super Cup final to their traditional rival Barcelona with a score of 3–2 in the city of Jeddah.
This defeat was followed by the dismissal of coach Xabi Alonso and the appointment of Álvaro Arbeloa as his successor.
Arbeloa faced his first loss with Real Madrid yesterday (Wednesday), as "Los Merengues" were eliminated from the Copa del Rey in the Round of 16 after losing to Albacete Balompié, a team in the second division, with a score of three goals to two.