A press report revealed the stance of German coach Jürgen Klopp regarding the possibility of leading the Spanish team Real Madrid next season.

The former Liverpool coach holds the position of global football president at the "Red Bull" group, which owns several clubs around the world, most notably German Leipzig and Austrian Salzburg.

Admiration for Real Madrid and the Possibility of Reevaluation

According to "Sky Sports," Klopp has a great admiration for Real Madrid, and although he is very happy in his current role with "Red Bull," he might reconsider his future with the group if he receives an offer to lead Real Madrid or the German national team.

A Catastrophic Week for the Royal Club

Real Madrid is experiencing a catastrophic week after losing the Spanish Super Cup final to their traditional rival Barcelona with a score of 3–2 in the city of Jeddah.

This defeat was followed by the dismissal of coach Xabi Alonso and the appointment of Álvaro Arbeloa as his successor.

Arbeloa faced his first loss with Real Madrid yesterday (Wednesday), as "Los Merengues" were eliminated from the Copa del Rey in the Round of 16 after losing to Albacete Balompié, a team in the second division, with a score of three goals to two.