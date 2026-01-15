فتحت الأجهزة الأمنية الروسية تحقيقاً رسمياً للوقوف على حقيقة وفاة لاعب كرة القدم السابق وأحد خريجي أكاديمية نادي تسيسكا موسكو «ليونيل آدامز»،الذي عثر عليه ميتاً إثر سقوطه من شرفة مبنى سكني في ضواحي موسكو، إذ رصدت لحظاته الأخيرة في مجمع سكني بمدينة زفينغورود قرب موسكو، حيث كان يزور تيمور ماغميدوف لاعب روبين يالطا السابق.


وبحسب مصادر في الأجهزة الأمنية، فإن المعطيات الأولية تشير إلى أن اللاعب أقدم على الانتحار، إلا أن والدته رفضت هذه الرواية تماماً، مؤكدة أن نجلها تعرض للقتل، وهو ما فتح باب الجدل واسعاً حول ملابسات الحادث، وقبل أسابيع قليلة من وفاته، كان اسم «ليونيل آدامز» تصدر عناوين الأخبار بعد حادثة خطيرة في مدينة زفينيغورود، حيث تعرض لهجوم مسلح داخل أحد المقاهي، وأصيب بجرح ناري وتم نقله إلى المستشفى، وفق التقرير الذي بثه موقع الـ«RT»، ورغم خطورة الحادث، لم يتقدم اللاعب بأي بلاغ رسمي للشرطة آنذاك، وتشير شهادات متداولة إلى أن آدامز كان يعاني من ضغوط نفسية، من بينها انفصاله عن صديقته.


وأفاد أصدقاء له أنه لم يظهر أي ميول انتحارية قبل الحادث، بينما تصر والدته على أن ما حدث ليس انتحاراً، في حين يرجح مقربون منه فرضية إقدامه على إنهاء حياته بسبب أزمة عاطفية.


وأصدر نادي تسيسكا موسكو بياناً رسمياً نعى فيه لاعبه السابق، جاء فيه: «غادرنا اليوم لاعبنا السابق ليونيل آدامس. كان يشغل مركز قلب الدفاع، وبدأ مسيرته في أكاديمية النادي ولعب مع فريق الشباب قبل مغادرته عام 2014. بعدها واصل مشواره مع أندية داخل روسيا وخارجها. نتقدم بخالص التعازي لعائلته وأصدقائه». ارقد بسلام يا ليونيلش.


وولد آدامز عام 1994 في سانت بطرسبورغ، لوالد نيجيري وأم روسية، والتحق بصفوف رديف تسيسكا موسكو في سن 18 عاماً، وشارك سابقاً في معسكرات الفريق الأول، لكنه لم يخض أي مباراة رسمية مع الكبار خلال فترة تدريب الفريق تحت قيادة ليونيد سلوتسكي، قبل أن يفسخ عقده بشكل مبكر.


لاحقاً، تنقل المدافع بين عدد كبير من الأندية، حيث لعب داخل روسيا مع ينيسي كراسنويارسك، فولغا تفير، وكاماز، إضافة إلى تجارب احترافية في أرمينيا، كازاخستان، إسبانيا، بيلاروسيا، الجبل الأسود، طاجيكستان، وأخيراً قيرغيزستان، حيث كان لاعباً في نادي «ألغا» منذ عام 2025.


كما سبق له تمثيل منتخب روسيا تحت 18 عاماً، وشارك مع المنتخب الجامعي في دورة الألعاب الجامعية (يونيفرسياد) عام 2017. ويبقى أبرز إنجاز في مسيرته تتويجه بكأس أرمينيا مع نادي «بانانتس» موسم 2015-2016.


يذكر أن شقيقه، لوكمان آدامز، يعد أول عداء أسمر البشرة في تاريخ المنتخب الروسي لألعاب القوى.