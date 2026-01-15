The Russian security agencies have opened an official investigation to determine the truth behind the death of former football player and one of the graduates of the CSKA Moscow Academy, "Lionel Adams," who was found dead after falling from the balcony of a residential building in the suburbs of Moscow. His last moments were recorded in a residential complex in the city of Zvenigorod near Moscow, where he was visiting Timur Magomedov, a former player for Rubin Yalta.



According to sources within the security agencies, initial data suggests that the player may have committed suicide; however, his mother completely rejected this narrative, asserting that her son was murdered. This has opened a wide debate regarding the circumstances of the incident. Just a few weeks before his death, the name "Lionel Adams" made headlines after a serious incident in Zvenigorod, where he was attacked in a café, sustaining a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, according to a report broadcast by the "RT" website. Despite the seriousness of the incident, the player did not file any official report with the police at that time. Circulating testimonies indicate that Adams was suffering from psychological pressures, including a breakup with his girlfriend.



Friends reported that he showed no suicidal tendencies before the incident, while his mother insists that what happened was not suicide. Meanwhile, those close to him speculate that he may have taken his own life due to an emotional crisis.



CSKA Moscow issued an official statement mourning their former player, stating: "Today we lost our former player Lionel Adams. He played as a center-back, began his career at the club's academy, and played with the youth team before leaving in 2014. He then continued his career with clubs both inside and outside Russia. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends." Rest in peace, Lionel.



Adams was born in 1994 in Saint Petersburg to a Nigerian father and a Russian mother. He joined the CSKA Moscow reserves at the age of 18 and previously participated in first-team training camps, but he did not play any official matches with the senior team during the coaching period of Leonid Slutsky, before his contract was terminated early.



Later, the defender moved between a large number of clubs, playing in Russia with Yenisey Krasnoyarsk, Volga Tver, and Kamaz, in addition to professional experiences in Armenia, Kazakhstan, Spain, Belarus, Montenegro, Tajikistan, and finally Kyrgyzstan, where he was a player for "Alga" since 2025.



He also represented the Russian U-18 national team and participated with the university team in the Universiade in 2017. His most notable achievement in his career was winning the Armenian Cup with "Banants" during the 2015-2016 season.



It is worth mentioning that his brother, Lukman Adams, is considered the first dark-skinned athlete in the history of the Russian athletics team.