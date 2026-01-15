تأكد غياب مدافع وقائد منتخب السنغال كاليدو كوليبالي، عن المباراة النهائية لكأس أمم أفريقيا 2025 لكرة القدم المقامة في المغرب.


وحصل مدافع الهلال السعودي كوليبالي على بطاقة صفراء خلال مواجهة مصر، التي أقيمت أمس في طنجة ليتأكد غيابه عن المباراة النهائية للإيقاف بسبب تراكم الإنذارات.


وللسبب نفسه أيضاً سيغيب لاعب الوسط السنغالي حبيب ديارا، لحصوله على إنذار ثانٍ خلال مواجهة مصر، التي حسمها أسود التيرانغا بهدف نجم الفريق ساديو ماني في الدقيقة 78.


وتقام المباراة النهائية بين السنغال والمغرب الأحد المقبل في العاصمة المغربية الرباط، بينما سيخوض منتخب مصر مباراة الميدالية البرونزية ضد ضد نيجيريا.