The absence of Senegal's defender and captain Kalidou Koulibaly from the final match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, held in Morocco, has been confirmed.



Koulibaly, the defender for Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia, received a yellow card during the match against Egypt, which took place yesterday in Tangier, confirming his absence from the final due to suspension from accumulated yellow cards.



For the same reason, Senegalese midfielder Habib Diallo will also be absent, having received a second yellow card during the match against Egypt, which was decided by a goal from the team's star Sadio Mané in the 78th minute.



The final match between Senegal and Morocco will take place next Sunday in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, while the Egyptian national team will play for the bronze medal against Nigeria.