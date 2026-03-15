قدّر محللون في «غولدمان ساكس» أن ارتفاع النفط بنسبة 10% قد يضيف نحو 0.3% إلى التضخم الاستهلاكي. وبناءً على هذه التقديرات، يناقش الاقتصاديون الآن ثلاثة سيناريوهات رئيسية للاقتصاد العالمي.
السيناريو الأول هو صدمة تضخمية مؤقتة. فإذا استقرت الحرب واستؤنفت حركة الشحن عبر مضيق هرمز تدريجياً، فقد تستقر أسعار النفط في نطاق بين 90 و100 دولار للبرميل.
وفي هذه الحالة تشير التقديرات إلى أن التضخم العالمي قد يرتفع بين 0.3% و0.4%، وهو ارتفاع يمكن للبنوك المركزية التعامل معه، مع إمكانية بدء خفض أسعار الفائدة لاحقاً هذا العام.
أسعار الفائدة
السيناريو الثاني هو تضخم مستدام. فإذا استمرت اضطرابات الإمدادات وبقي النفط في نطاق بين 110 و120 دولاراً للبرميل لفترة أطول، فقد يقترب تأثير التضخم من نحو 0.5% عالمياً بحسب الاقتصاديين. وفي هذه الحالة قد تضطر البنوك المركزية إلى تأجيل خفض أسعار الفائدة.
أما السيناريو الثالث والأكثر خطورة فهو الركود التضخمي، فقد حذّر محللون في غولدمان ساكس وبنوك أخرى من أن اضطراباً كبيراً في إمدادات الشرق الأوسط قد يدفع أسعار النفط إلى ما بين 130 و150 دولاراً للبرميل. وعند هذه المستويات قد يواجه الاقتصاد العالمي مزيجاً من التضخم المرتفع والنمو الاقتصادي الضعيف، وهو ما يُعرف بالركود التضخمي، وهي ديناميكية شهدها العالم خلال صدمات النفط في سبعينيات القرن الماضي.
وقد بدأت أسواق الدخل الثابت تعكس هذه المخاطر. ففي أسواق السندات العالمية شهدنا ارتفاعات متتالية لعوائد السندات في إشارة إلى أن الفوائد ستبقى مرتفعة لفترة أطول للسيطرة على التضخم. واستمرار الفوائد عند مستويات أعلى مما كان متوقعاً يعني أيضاً بقاء الفوائد على قروض الشركات والأفراد مرتفعة، وهو ما قد يهدد آفاق النمو الاقتصادي.
لكن يبقى العامل الحاسم الآن هو مدة استمرار الاضطراب في تدفقات الطاقة العالمية.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs have estimated that a 10% rise in oil prices could add about 0.3% to consumer inflation. Based on these estimates, economists are now discussing three main scenarios for the global economy.
The first scenario is a temporary inflation shock. If the war stabilizes and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz gradually resumes, oil prices may stabilize in a range between $90 and $100 per barrel.
In this case, estimates suggest that global inflation could rise between 0.3% and 0.4%, a rise that central banks can manage, with the possibility of starting to cut interest rates later this year.
Interest Rates
The second scenario is sustained inflation. If supply disruptions continue and oil remains in a range between $110 and $120 per barrel for a longer period, the inflation impact could approach about 0.5% globally, according to economists. In this case, central banks may be forced to delay interest rate cuts.
The third and most dangerous scenario is stagflation. Analysts at Goldman Sachs and other banks have warned that a significant disruption in Middle Eastern supplies could push oil prices to between $130 and $150 per barrel. At these levels, the global economy could face a combination of high inflation and weak economic growth, known as stagflation, a dynamic the world experienced during the oil shocks of the 1970s.
Fixed income markets have begun to reflect these risks. In global bond markets, we have seen consecutive rises in bond yields, indicating that interest rates will remain high for longer to control inflation. The continuation of rates at higher levels than expected also means that interest rates on corporate and personal loans will remain elevated, which could threaten economic growth prospects.
However, the critical factor now is the duration of the disruption in global energy flows.