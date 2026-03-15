قدّر محللون في «غولدمان ساكس» أن ارتفاع النفط بنسبة 10% قد يضيف نحو 0.3% إلى التضخم الاستهلاكي. وبناءً على هذه التقديرات، يناقش الاقتصاديون الآن ثلاثة سيناريوهات رئيسية للاقتصاد العالمي.


السيناريو الأول هو صدمة تضخمية مؤقتة. فإذا استقرت الحرب واستؤنفت حركة الشحن عبر مضيق هرمز تدريجياً، فقد تستقر أسعار النفط في نطاق بين 90 و100 دولار للبرميل.


وفي هذه الحالة تشير التقديرات إلى أن التضخم العالمي قد يرتفع بين 0.3% و0.4%، وهو ارتفاع يمكن للبنوك المركزية التعامل معه، مع إمكانية بدء خفض أسعار الفائدة لاحقاً هذا العام.

أسعار الفائدة


السيناريو الثاني هو تضخم مستدام. فإذا استمرت اضطرابات الإمدادات وبقي النفط في نطاق بين 110 و120 دولاراً للبرميل لفترة أطول، فقد يقترب تأثير التضخم من نحو 0.5% عالمياً بحسب الاقتصاديين. وفي هذه الحالة قد تضطر البنوك المركزية إلى تأجيل خفض أسعار الفائدة.


أما السيناريو الثالث والأكثر خطورة فهو الركود التضخمي، فقد حذّر محللون في غولدمان ساكس وبنوك أخرى من أن اضطراباً كبيراً في إمدادات الشرق الأوسط قد يدفع أسعار النفط إلى ما بين 130 و150 دولاراً للبرميل. وعند هذه المستويات قد يواجه الاقتصاد العالمي مزيجاً من التضخم المرتفع والنمو الاقتصادي الضعيف، وهو ما يُعرف بالركود التضخمي، وهي ديناميكية شهدها العالم خلال صدمات النفط في سبعينيات القرن الماضي.


وقد بدأت أسواق الدخل الثابت تعكس هذه المخاطر. ففي أسواق السندات العالمية شهدنا ارتفاعات متتالية لعوائد السندات في إشارة إلى أن الفوائد ستبقى مرتفعة لفترة أطول للسيطرة على التضخم. واستمرار الفوائد عند مستويات أعلى مما كان متوقعاً يعني أيضاً بقاء الفوائد على قروض الشركات والأفراد مرتفعة، وهو ما قد يهدد آفاق النمو الاقتصادي.


لكن يبقى العامل الحاسم الآن هو مدة استمرار الاضطراب في تدفقات الطاقة العالمية.