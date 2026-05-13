The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, met yesterday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Botswana, Phandu Skelemani, in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, where he is participating on behalf of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the inauguration ceremony of President Yoweri Museveni as President of the Republic of Uganda.

Bilaterals Relations



During the meeting, the bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Botswana were reviewed, and ways to enhance and develop them were discussed, in addition to discussing a number of topics of mutual interest.