التقى نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، أمس، وزير خارجية جمهورية بوتسوانا فينيو بوتالي، في العاصمة الأوغندية كامبالا، حيث يشارك نيابةً عن ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان في حفل تنصيب الرئيس يوري موسيفيني رئيسًا لجمهورية أوغندا.

العلاقات الثنائية


وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين المملكة وبوتسوانا، وبحث سبل تعزيزها وتطويرها، إضافة إلى مناقشة عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.